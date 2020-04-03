Pandemic Pain For My Portfolios - Including Dividend Growth 50 - But It's Worse For Mr. Market

The worst might be yet to come with the coronavirus pandemic, so I'm being very patient with my dry powder.

The Dividend Growth 50 suffered some deep losses during the first quarter of 2020, but it still outperformed the overall market.

There have been few safe havens from the coronavirus pandemic, which has wrought havoc around the world. The numbers on COVID-19 "scoreboards" maintained by media outlets change so fast it's impossible to keep up with them.

As I finished writing this Thursday afternoon, sad milestones were reached: 1 million confirmed cases worldwide, including 50,000 deaths. In the United States, there were nearly 250,000 cases and 6,000 deaths. By the time you read this, those numbers will have increased exponentially.

Every U.S. state has been infected, and medical experts say the worst is yet to come. Even the president has finally accepted the truth and is now warning that more than 100,000 Americans are likely to die.

There have been few safe havens for investors, either, as America's consumer-based economy, for all intents and purposes, has been closed for business. When it will reopen is anybody's guess.

We all just witnessed the worst first quarter ever for the Dow, which fell 23.2%; it also was the worst Q1 for the S&P 500 (-20%) in 12 years.

The ugly quarter was capped by a grotesque March: The Dow lost 13.7% and the S&P dropped 12.5% in the worst month for either index since the teeth of the Great Recession (October 2008).

Even Dividend Aristocrats -- companies that have raised payouts to shareholders annually for at least 25 years -- have not been immune. My Seeking Alpha colleague Ploutos compiled the data (see table below), and it was surprising to see that the Aristocrats as a group underperformed the market. That hadn't happened in any of the S&P 500's last six down years.

What About The DG50?

With all of the above as a backdrop, let's take a look at how the Dividend Growth 50 fared.

The DG50's components were selected in September 2014 by a panel of 10 Seeking Alpha contributors. Three months later, I turned it into a long-term, real-money, buy-and-hold project by dividing about $25,000 equally among the 50 companies. Over the years, I have written about its progress numerous times in what has become a popular series here on SA.

Because the DG50 includes dozens of defensive holdings and has a cumulative beta of .85, I assumed it would have outperformed the market during the crash. After seeing Ploutos' article, however, I wasn't so sure, so I figured I'd better take a deeper dive.

As it turned out, the Dividend Growth 50 produced a much better total return than the overall market during the first quarter of 2020 -- in other words, the DG50 lost far less.

The same day I funded the DG50 I also bought roughly $500 worth of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), just so I could do comparisons such as this. Numbers in the table below were lifted directly off of my brokerage statements.

For the month of March, the outperformance was similar.

Only three DG50 positions experienced a positive total return in the quarter: Clorox (CLX), Microsoft (MSFT) and J.M. Smucker (SJM). A fourth, NextEra Energy (NEE), ended 2019 with a value of $1,389.75 and was worth $1,389.58 at market close March 31 -- a decline of a mere 17 cents.

It was an especially rough quarter for companies in the oil patch, as they were hit by a double-whammy: the COVID-19 pandemic; and a feud between Russia and Saudi Arabia that resulted in an oil glut and falling prices. (Good news for oil investors: A truce might be in the offing.)

Every DG50 holding in that industry -- Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Kinder Morgan (KMI) -- fell significantly, but COP was the only DG50 position to decline by more than 50% in Q1.

The following table shows the three Q1 winners and the biggest loser.

Six of the portfolio's holdings showed a gain for March: CLX, SJM, General Mills (GIS), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Walmart (WMT).

Obviously, investors believed many companies that produced either cleaning supplies or pre-packaged foods would do relatively well during the pandemic. Places to buy such products (WMT and WBA) also were deemed good investments.

Microsoft? Well, the DG50's all-time best-performing company is expected to benefit from high volumes of cloud usage while folks are forced to work virtually.

One More Portfolio: Mine

The DG50 represents only a tiny fraction of the investments held by me and my wife. How did our portfolio fare in the first quarter?

Taking an apples-to-apples look is tricky because new money (above and beyond dividend reinvestments) entered our accounts via regular 401k and Roth IRA contributions. So for comparison sake, I backed out all cash that came in after Dec. 31.

The verdict: Our first-quarter decline was 8.9%.

While the DG50 is a public portfolio in which every move is disclosed, I am not about to publish specific financial information about our personal holdings. So why should you trust me when I say that my wife and I lost less than 9% even as Mr. Market crashed twice that hard?

Well, folks are free to believe whatever they want, but I have written many times over the last year that I had been de-risking our portfolio and building up a cash position.

In a Jan. 27 comment I made within the stream of my most recent DG50 article, I said:

I also am not afraid to hold cash. The majority of my personal portfolio is still equities, but I have been taking some profits the last 6-9 months and have a pretty large cash position.

By the end of 2019, I had sold our stakes in more than a dozen companies and had trimmed at least that many other positions, leaving us with 32 individual stocks (in addition to the small DG50 stakes), a few funds and cash. Our portfolio was about 40% cash, bonds and equivalents.

Some Dividend Growth Investing practitioners (and investors of all stripes) don't like holding much (if any) cash because they want most (or all) of their money "working for them."

I respect those whose personal business plans call for them to be fully invested. After all, each of us has a different goal and a different tolerance for risk. Personally, I don't mind cash as an asset for three reasons:

It gives me the confidence to otherwise invest aggressively in stocks. It cushions the blows of negative market events. It provides "dry powder" to deploy when opportunities present themselves.

It was our cash position -- as well as us holding mostly defensive companies (26% of our stock portfolio is in consumer staples, 16% is in utilities and 14% is in health care) -- that helped us suffer less than half the drawdown that the market did.

While the DG50 is a passive endeavor, with rules allowing no sells or buys, the same is not true of our portfolio. During March, I made three fairly small add-on buys, to Honeywell (HON), Realty Income (O) and Dominion Energy (D).

We have worked hard to build up our dry powder, and I will be very patient in putting it back into the market. I will not be upset at all if we still have a fairly large cash position 2 months or 2 years or 2 decades from now.

Conclusion

Naturally, when the bull is raging, Mr. Market usually will beat us in total return ... and that's A-OK. We already have achieved most of our goals, and our focus will continue to be on high-quality businesses with reliable, growing dividends. Oh, and we like having some peace of mind when things go haywire, too.

Similarly, the DG50 tends to outperform during market slumps and underperform slightly during surges; either way, its income stream grows.

Looking ahead, I agree with those who believe things will get worse before they get better -- which is why I am being cautious and disciplined with the cash in my personal portfolio.

Some major corporations, most notably Boeing (BA), already have eliminated dividends. And although the pandemic slowdown hasn't forced any DG50 companies to cut or freeze dividends yet, I frankly would be surprised if it didn't happen to a few of them.

Even utilities and longtime DGI stalwarts such as Exxon Mobil and AT&T (T) might not be able to avoid cuts or freezes.

Overall, however, the DG50 is fundamentally strong. It should be able to hang in there unless the pandemic gets so bad that we all will be worrying about things a lot more devastating than declining dividends.

I hope all of my Seeking Alpha friends stay healthy, stay sane and stay patient during the trying times ahead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLX, COP, CVX, D, GIS, HON, KHC, KMI, MSFT, NEE, O, SJM, T, VOO, WBA, WMT, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.