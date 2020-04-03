It's Time To Have Sherwin-Williams On Your Radar

The stock is a solid value today, but more downward momentum is very possible. We love Sherwin-Williams over the long term, so are bullish on averaging into a long-term holding.

While management has reaffirmed Q1 guidance, investors should expect some pain ahead. The upcoming quarter won't reflect the economic fallout of current mitigation measures in the US.

Paint/coatings manufacturer and dividend champion Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has long been a highly regarded stock of ours. SHW realized a drastic multi-year P/E expansion upon digesting its 2016 deal to acquire Valspar. As a result, the stock had become a bit overheated in a strong bull market. Now that the coronavirus has shaken the markets and pushed shares of Sherwin-Williams well off of highs, the time is right to refresh our coverage and examine where shares stand in respect to investors today.

Note: Our overview coverage of The Sherwin-Williams Company can be found: HERE.

Where Do Shares Stand Today?

Shares of Sherwin-Williams were coasting through the turn of the year, hitting 52-week highs at about $600 per share before the market got turned on its head. The coronavirus breakout cooled momentum before the US outbreak resulted in some of the most volatile market conditions in history during the month of March. Shares currently stand at $428, about 29% off of highs.

(Source: YCharts)

If we look at the company's recently completed 2019 year, its EPS of $21.12 (adjusted) represented a 28.4X earnings multiple at its highs. This was a 13% premium to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio of 24.94X, so the sharp decline amidst the volatility was partly due to some P/E contraction.

This decline was also partly driven by some weakening in the company's performance. When Sherwin-Williams closed out its 2019 fiscal year in January, operating results were a bit soft due to weakening of industrial and international segments.

With a large pullback, shares have definitely come "down to earth". If we use the same 2019 EPS of $21.12, the current share price of $428 results in a much more reasonable multiple of 20.26X. This is actually a 19% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio.

Looking At What Is Coming

Shares are definitely much more attractively valued at these new levels, but investors have to keep in mind that some short-term pain is likely ahead. The company will report its first-quarter earnings for 2020 at the end of April. Sherwin-Williams actually came out and reaffirmed its first-quarter guidance in mid-March, pointing to expected Y/Y net sales growth of between 2% and 5%. The company also noted that disruption due to coronavirus was primarily concentrated outside of the US market, meaning its prized network of Sherwin-Williams stores has been largely undisturbed to this point.

This is positive news heading into the quarter, but we are not expecting fireworks, as the continued drag that is carrying over from 2019 Q4 will likely remain an issue. The timing of the quarter also fails to capture the aggressive mitigation measures that most of the US has now implemented. Sherwin-Williams reaffirmed guidance for Q1, but we expect a cut to full-year guidance when the company reviews its earnings in a few weeks.

If we go back to the previous quarter, the company saw low-single digit sales declines in its Consumer Brands and Performance Coatings groups. The Americas group has been going strong with mid-single digit growth. This is also the company's largest segment by far, contributing just over half of total sales.

(Source: The Sherwin-Williams Company)

The primary engine within the Americas group is the company's network of more than 4,000 paint stores, concentrated in the United States. With most of the country undergoing aggressive mitigation measures (such as shelter-at-home orders), we expect headwinds in the months ahead. Much of the businesses that run through the stores are likely deemed as "essential" and will remain open (professional contractors, etc.), but we anticipate that the slowdown of economic activity will still have a material impact on sales. We expect customer projects to be put on hold, and companies that do remain in operation to operate at less than full capacity as people get sick and quarantine themselves.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Our attitude towards the stock is optimistic, yet cautious. From a pure valuation standpoint, Sherwin-Williams is attractively priced relative to historical norms. This is a blue-chip business that produces strong cash flows, and continually increases its dividend while generating strong capital gains for investors. Long-term investors looking to accumulate shares stand to do well over time as we work through the economic cycle resulting from coronavirus. As of now, analysts are actually bullish on long-term growth returning. Current analyst consensus is projecting 2021 EPS of $25.54, meaning the stock is trading at just 16.75X next year's earnings.

With that said, we feel that the worst news of the US pandemic has yet to come, as cases continue to climb. We feel that full-year guidance will be reduced, and that it's very feasible that shares could push below $400 in the day/weeks ahead. By averaging into a position, investors would be able to obtain shares at a solid value, while capturing further value as the stock works through what should be challenging times coming.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.