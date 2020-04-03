Beaten Down: J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) has lost more than a third of its value (-35% prox.) since the market peak on February 19. Investors are right to worry about the impact of the measures taken against COVID-19 in the company's bottom line, given that as much as 2/3 of its revenues may be impacted. However, it is highly unlikely that the novel virus has a long-term impact on JJSF given the company's healthy balance sheet and almost recession-proof business model. A naive model says that the decline in the stock value should have been way milder, at about 18%.

This is the first company in an upcoming series called "Beaten Down," that focuses on stocks that may have been hit harder than they should have in the current market environment. The series is all about founding opportunities in a "micro-inefficient" market.

About J & J Snack Foods Corp.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a company whose business is manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of foods and beverages. Its main products are frozen beverages, juice, fruit bars, sorbet, cookies, and cakes. The company sells these products to different restaurants, supermarkets, convenience stores, universities, theme parks, and theaters.

The company's 3 main core business segments are:

Food service: sells snacks, desserts, and baked goods at PoS.

Retail supermarkets: distributes frozen and prepackaged products to supermarkets.

Frozen beverages: sells and distributes frozen beverages (Icee, Slush Puppie and Parrot Ice)

A more detailed list of the company's products:

Pretzels: sold under the brands Superpretzel, Brauhaus, Auntie Anne's ® , Bavarian Bakery, and others.

, Bavarian Bakery, and others. Frozen Juice Treats and Desserts: sold under the brands Luigi's, Whole Fruit, Icee, Philly Swirl, Sour Patch ® , Minute Maid ® , and others.

, Minute Maid , and others. Frozen Beverages: Icee and Slush Puppie

Churros: sold under the brands Tio Pepe and California Churros.

Bakery Products: sold under the brands Readi-Bake, Country Home, Mary B's, Daddy Ray's, Hill & Valley as well as sold as private label products.

Others: brands Funnel Cake Factory, Patio, and other smaller brands.

*®: brands registered to other companies.

It's the economy, stupid

There are three critical economic risks that interact and exacerbate each other for companies right now: the immediate effects of the measures taken to counter the spread of the new coronavirus, the heightened liquidity risk, and the risk of a prolonged recession. J & J Snack Foods Corp. is naturally well-positioned to navigate both the liquidity risk and the risk of a prolonged recession due to its healthy balance sheet, its unskilled labor pool and the non-cyclical nature of its business.

It is already obvious that coronavirus has had a great immediate impact on the economy. As the pandemic has advanced, it has caused virtually all of the non-essential economic activity to come to a complete stop. That is how in a matter of weeks, dire financial and macroeconomic outcomes have already materialized. The stock market needed no more than a couple of weeks to enter a bear market, credit spreads reached levels not seen since the great depression and jobless claims have shattered previous highs. JJSF does not escape this reality, and at least 2/3 of its income sources are compromised (more on this in the next section).

It is also logical to think that there is risk of a credit crunch. As the level of uncertainty about the economy, both short term and long term, is high, banks and other lenders may look to increase reserves to protect themselves against the possibility of higher default rates. It is not surprising then that the Fed has gone all-in and has stated its willingness to do “whatever it takes.” Although the Fed's actions are quite encouraging, there is still monetary risk in this economy, both for individual firms (limiting their liquidity) and for the whole economy. The strong balance sheet and the unskilled labor pool of J & J Snack Foods Corp., however, mitigate the liquidity risk of the company to a great degree (more on this later).

Finally, the simultaneous supply and demand shocks brought by the coronavirus, along with the small but existent risk of a financial crisis, create a very real possibility of a prolonged recession. The best scenario means that only if the virus is brought under control quickly, and both the monetary and the fiscal policy toolkit are deep enough, can we expect the recovery to start by the end of the year. Given current conditions, Nouriel Roubini even writes that current risks can be enough “to tip the global economy into persistent depression and a runaway financial-market meltdown.”

However, the nature of J & J Snack Foods Corp. business is pretty resilient to economic downturns, as evidenced by its sales and earnings during the Great Recession.

Immediate Impact of the coronavirus in J & J Snack Foods Corp.

As the coronavirus has expanded all around the world and particularly in the United States, drastic measures have been taken to undercut the spread velocity of the virus. J & J Snack Foods Corp. business is, as is the case for many other companies, quite sensitive to the measures that have been taken so far.

The company first announced on March 12 that the coronavirus pandemic could have a potential impact on its operations. At the time, the company said that “it expects its results of operations to be impacted by the closings and anticipated lower attendance and traffic at many of the venues and locations where its products are sold such as schools, stadiums and arenas, movie theaters, amusement parks and restaurants and by a general slowdown in activity throughout the United States resulting from the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19).” And though management did not want to provide an estimate of the effects of the virus in its operations, the company also stated "that the revenue from the mentioned venues and locations is approximately between $350-$400 million annually." That is about 1/3 of its total revenue.

Monday of last week, however, the company made a new statement and said “…the Company had indicated (March 12th) that approximately 1/3 of its annual revenue was to venues and locations that it said it believed would be primarily impacted. With the expansion of government shutdown orders, the Company now says that 2/3 of its annual revenue of approximately $1.2 billion is to venues and locations that have shut down or sharply curtailed their food service operations over the past 10 days…” Basically, as the measures taken against the coronavirus intensified in the past couple of weeks, the company realized that up to 2/3 of its revenue sources were directly compromised by the coronavirus reality.

Strong balance sheet and unskilled labor: good news for liquidity

As evidenced by the graphs below, the company has a very solid balance sheet. It has enough cash to pay for current liabilities and then some. The company even could theoretically pay for all of its liabilities, not just current, with its current assets. On top of that, the company has access to a revolving credit facility of $50 million for which there were no outstanding balances as of September of last year. That means that JJSP has readily available about $220 million between its line of credit and cash. When adding the rest of the current assets, the amount is about $545 million, or about half of last year total expenses (including cost of revenue).

Given its balance sheet condition, J & J Snack Foods Corp. should have absolutely no problem if a liquidity crunch were to affect the economy and its bankruptcy risk is practically zero in the short term and medium term. The only trouble that comes with such little debt is that there is not much of a chance to establish relationships with bankers, and that has been shown to be critical in accessing credit in difficult times. Nevertheless, the values of the assets of the company should give ample chance to receive credit even in times of liquidity shortages if desired. Management, out of prudence, should pursue credit avenues.

There is, nevertheless, another factor that comes into play when analyzing the liquidity situation of J & J Snack Foods Corp. Companies with higher-skilled labor incur higher costs if they lay off employees because it is harder to replace them, so they have less ability to maneuver in difficult situations. The opposite is true also. JJSF median salary according to its 2019 annual report is $40260, below the $62652 median for public companies according to AFL-CIO. Furthermore, its median salary is below the 25% percentile, suggesting that the company has a large number of relatively unskilled labor. This gives the company flexibility if it finds itself short on cash.

A naive model

To measure the impact of the coronavirus economic shutdown on the company’s fundamental value, I propose using a naive discounted cash flow (or earnings, for simplicity) model. I’ll first develop a base model that treats the company’s future financials as if nothing remarkable was occurring with the economy. From this model, I calculate the WACC implied in the current price of the company. Then, I will adapt the model revising the revenue figures for 2020 and 2021, leaving everything else (including costs) equal.

Given the remarkable consistency of the revenue growth rates, the gross margin and the pre-tax income margin, I model the future cash flows based on consistent revenue growth for the first 6 years and half that growth in perpetuity. Margins are considered constant as the average of the past 10 years. The effective tax rate is equal to the last tax rate paid by the company (about 25%).

For the coronavirus model, the following revisions are made to the first two years of revenues (after that, we assume that revenues “retake their path”):

Revenues are 2/3 of what they would have been otherwise in 2020Q1, 2020Q4, 2021Q1, 2021Q3

Revenues are 1/3 of what they would have been otherwise in 2020Q2, 2020Q3

Revenues are what they would have been in 2021Q3 and 2021Q4

This can be translated as harsh social distancing measures until the end of Q3 of this year and lighter social distancing (no mass events) until the end of Q2 2021 (in line with the 1.5 years needed to develop and produce a vaccine).

It is important to note that both for simplicity and robustness, the coronavirus model assumes absolutely no change in the cost of revenues or other costs, even though we know that in real life management will surely make great efforts to reduce these.

This naive experiment tells us that the value of the stock should have fallen about 18% rather than the 35% it fell in real life.

Obviously, the model is quite simplistic and probably unrealistic. But the key takeaway here is the relative difference in the stock price in both scenarios. What this tells us is that a sharp loss of revenue (and bottom-line losses) in the short term is not that important when the long-term prospects of the company are not greatly affected. Which, in my opinion, is the case for this company.

Conclusion

During times of financial distress and risk-aversion, relative mispricings not common in normal times may emerge. The "Beaten Down" series is all about finding these opportunities while the market allows it. As a first of the series, I recommend J & J Snack Foods Corp. Although the coronavirus should have an impact on the company's revenues in the short term, the nature of the business is such that once life returns to normal it should quickly recover its sales. On the other hand, its strong balance sheet virtually eliminates the risk of bankruptcy in the short term or medium term. A naive model allows us to estimate how much the coronavirus should have impacted the price of the stock: about 18%. However, the stock has fallen by slightly more than 33%, leaving the stock about 20% undervalued.

Beaten Down: Looking for Opportunities

This article is part of a series, called “Beaten Down,” that intends to recommend individual stocks that may have been excessively punished in the past few weeks amid economic concerns caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The main concept behind this series is that these are times of “micro inefficient” markets. Samuelson’s Dictum generally states that markets are “micro efficient” but “macro inefficient.” What that means is that one should expect the efficient market hypothesis to work better for individual stocks than for markets as a whole. It is all about relative pricing. However, it is hypothesized by the author that in times of great uncertainty, volatility and risk aversion, markets may become more “micro inefficient” and “macro efficient,” the opposite of what Samuelson proposed.

The reasoning is that during such times as the ones we are living, relative prices may have a component of variability that has little to do with fundamentals and more to do with chance. As investors flee or enter the markets, they will either sell or buy the companies for which they deem better prospects in the long term. As different investors flee and enter markets at different times, some companies will be more punished than others by no other reason than the level of risk aversion of those who preferred each group of companies. Usually, this would prompt other players to buy the disfavored companies or sell the most favored ones, to take advantage of the relative mispricings. By doing so, they tend to wipe out the emergent inefficiencies. But two different rationales suggest that in fast-moving markets like the one we are in, this might not happen quickly enough. First, at least some of the players that would ordinarily “arbitrage” the relative mispricings might wait for calmer seas. Second, figuring out the relative prices of companies takes research and time, giving a window of opportunity to quick movers.

Under this premise, the “Beaten Down” series is dedicated to finding stocks that have been beaten down more than what they should have. Capacity to navigate the current economic and financial situation is fundamental and some simple heuristics are applied to determine it. Most companies referred to in the series are financially sound enough to navigate the difficult quarters to come and have business models that should not be too sensitive to the risk of a prolonged recession.

