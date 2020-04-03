Danger Or Opportunity In High-Yield Bonds
Summary
The speed and magnitude of the coronavirus disruption is unprecedented in the history of capital markets.
Prior to Covid-19, there were no major imbalances in the financial system nor weaknesses in most large economies.
Some defensive sectors such as cable, and healthcare represent an attractive investment opportunity.
Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation with Greg Kocik, Head of High Yield Bond Group, TD Asset Management, about the potential opportunities in the high yield and corporate bond space.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.