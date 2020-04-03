Lululemon Athletica And Corporate Social Governance

Lululemon has beat EPS consensus estimates for the last three quarters and looks like a cautious buy, contrary to industry analysts.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU), the Canadian athletic apparel retailer, should ride out the COVID-19 storm and surpass its high (266) from February 20th. Company management must have looked to Aaron Feuerstein as an exemplar of corporate social governance. When Malden Mills, a 90-year-old textile mill in Lawrence, Massachusetts, burned to the ground, on December 11, 1995, CEO, Aaron Feuerstein had to let go of 3,000 employees right before Christmas.

Malden Mills was the largest employer in one of Massachusetts' poorest towns. Feuerstein, third-generation owner, businessman and philanthropist, had just turned 70. Rather than cash in on his insurance payments, he spent $430 million to rebuild an updated mill next to the fire-damaged site, while continuing to pay the salaries of his idled employees and providing full benefits for 6 months. He earned global fame at a time when manufacturing companies were downsizing and moving overseas. President Bill Clinton invited him to his State of the Union address, and today, Feuerstein is lauded as an example of practicing corporate social responsibility.

Domiciled in Delaware, Lululemon is conducting crisis management and business continuity at a time when the COVID-19 outbreak puts many businesses at risk of survival. As the outbreak advances globally, companies have been forced to cut operations or even lock down. Nevertheless, Lululemon, among others, has decided to keep employees on the payroll, even while investors tend to be bearish on companies that do so. The rationale is that these businesses face severe cash flow burdens amid static, or marginally reduced, costs.

Yet, there are benefits from keeping employees paid which, in the medium-to-long term, can boost their bottom lines. First, maintaining trained and experienced personnel will keep workers ready, willing and able to return to work as soon as needed, eliminating future costs of recruitment and training.

Second, these organizations will project the time-honored respect that employees deserve, who, in turn, will develop a sense of loyalty and appreciation for their workplace, leading to lasting effects on retention. In the interim, companies benefit from having open lines of communication, keeping employees abreast of company information, while demonstrating how everyone should not just hope, but cope.

Thirdly, the number of SRI (Socially Responsible Investing) and ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) metrics are growing, as are the number of portfolio managers that utilize these statistics, searching for companies that make governance it a priority. It’s likely that Lululemon holds a position in many of these portfolios.

Lululemon stock has was seeing modest and steady gains until February 21st, when COVID-9 wreaked havoc on the markets. The stock fell along with the broader indices. By March 18, a strong rally technically filled the chart gaps as the stock advanced with the broader markets. It continues to trade up for the latest 52-week period, unlike the industry average (Textile, Apparel and Luxury Goods) as well as some of its competitors such as Nike, Inc. (NKE) and Under Armour, Inc. (UAA). Lululemon's P/E (5-year average) is 37.44, below the industry average (42.14).

But these are not just Beta moves. Consider that Lululemon has no long-term debt, $1.5 billion in cash and a growth plan post COVID-19. It’s fourth-quarter net income of $298.0 million, or $2.28 per share, was up from $218.5 million, or $1.65 per share, last year and ahead of the analysts' consensus of $2.25. Revenue of $1.40 billion was up from $1.17 billion in 2019 and ahead of the FactSet outlook for $1.38 billion. Same-store sales soared 20%, including 41% growth in the direct-to-consumer channel.

Furthermore, Lululemon provides e-commerce sales facilitated by distribution channels that continue to function after beneficial supply chain investments. The company hosts virtual yoga, Pilates and other classes, while adding added thousands of followers on WeChat in China. The company attracted 170,000 participants during the first week of closures in North America and Europe (MarketWatch). Ramping up its e-commerce business and aiming to attract more online followers is likely to benefit the stock in the long run as more people are forced to stay home.

Lululemon has beat EPS consensus estimates for the last three quarters.

As people globally are instructed to work and stay at home, they are exercising at home and even living in workout gear. This pattern will likely have a longstanding impact on people exercising in their homes long after the COVID-19 vaccine is created.

Other companies currently committing to paying employees include Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), Apple Inc., (AAPL), Bath & Body Works, a division of L Brands, Inc. (LB), Crocs, Inc. (CROX), Gap, Inc. (GPS), Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) and Sephora, a division of LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY). Like Lululemon, these names have been beaten down and provide opportunities to leg in.

Understandably, paying employees during any crisis is not feasible for many businesses, particularly those that don’t have online sales or if remote working is not an option (e.g. manufacturing, restaurants, etc.) and will require government assistance just to stay afloat. Additionally, the potential systemic risk of a deepening financial crisis that would put the brakes on consumer spending, even for necessities like clothing, is the biggest risk facing the company and the market as a whole. Corporate social governance is a metric applicable to all equity analysis, with or without a pandemic, and Lululemon's ratings should rise as a result of its crisis management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU, UAA.