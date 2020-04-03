On Cloud 8x Sales: The 'Work From Home' Beneficiaries

The weighted average sales growth for the constituents in WCLD was 38.1% over the trailing 12 months.

By Jeremy Schwartz, CFA and Kara Marciscano, CFA

The coronavirus is forcing us to reevaluate tools that enable remote working.

Companies that often help the workforce to operate virtually "in the cloud" are top of mind. Zoom (OTC:ZOOM) video conferencing is a standout. But Zoom is not alone.1

Cloud-based businesses help us communicate (Slack (NYSE:WORK)), sign legal documents at scale and remotely (DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)), transfer and save files (Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)) and make payments online (PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)).2

This trend toward operating in the cloud is leading to fast relative growth rates and outperformance for the cloud technology industry, even during this volatile year.

We are facing unprecedented business disruption. As companies look to get back to work, we believe cost-saving efficiencies like the adoption of cloud-based software will accelerate.

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD), which tracks the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index before fees and expenses, provides exposure to companies that are aiding business continuity during this period of social distancing.

Steep valuations are a commonly cited concern for investors weighing an investment in WCLD or the cloud computing industry at large. They fear multiples aren't justified by fundamentals.

WCLD is currently valued at 7.9x trailing 12-month sales, while the S&P 500 and S&P 500 Growth Indexes are valued at 1.8x and 3.3x, respectively.3

When investors see that statistic in isolation, without considering that fundamental growth plays a significant role in driving valuations, of course they become hesitant.

But if we examine year-over-year sales growth rates relative to current price-to-sales valuations for WCLD alongside the S&P 500 and S&P 500 Growth Indexes and their underlying industry groups, WCLD is in a league of its own in terms of both valuation and sales growth.

What would investors think if they were presented with the following statistic in isolation?

The weighted average sales growth for the constituents in WCLD was 38.1% over the trailing 12 months. Sales growth for the S&P 500 Index and its growth counterpart paled in comparison-at 8.3% and 10.8%, respectively, the benchmarks' fundamental growth rates are roughly 30 percentage points below WCLD's.4

Software & Services companies in the S&P 500 Growth Index are currently valued at 7.7x trailing 12-month sales, consistent with WCLD but with less than half the sales growth to support the valuation.5

Figure 1: 1-Year Sales Growth vs. Current Valuation

This one-year growth is not a fluke. We performed the same analysis using three-year sales growth, and WCLD's fundamental growth remains consistent with the one-year result.

The one- and three-year charts are not much different. You'll find WCLD in the top right corner with a 41.0% compound annual growth rate in sales.6

Figure 2: 3-Year Sales Growth vs. Current Valuation

Understanding WCLD

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund leverages the expertise of Bessemer Venture Partners (BVP), a leading early-stage investor in cloud-based businesses with more than a decade of investment success in the cloud computing industry.

WCLD seeks to track the yield and performance, before fees and expenses, of the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index (EMCLOUD). BVP sets the investment parameters for selecting eligible cloud company constituents within EMCLOUD's investment methodology.

A key point of differentiation in EMCLOUD's stock selection is the requirement that companies derive most of their revenue through the cloud-software subscription model. That's why EMCLOUD and WCLD do not currently hold companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), which generate sales from many business segments. Many investors already have sizeable exposure to these tech giants through their broader U.S. equity allocations. Importantly, WCLD only holds five names in common with the S&P 500 Index (Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), PayPal, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)), which together account for about 10% of WCLD's total weight.7

WCLD is designed to provide exposure to emerging companies with rapid growth characteristics. The companies captured in WCLD range from large-cap names held in broad benchmark indexes (like Adobe) to smaller and lesser-known names with impressive revenue growth (like Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)).8

We believe broader growth-oriented strategies provide a challenging mix of slower-growing, mature businesses that dilute or fail to capture the growth of emerging and potentially disruptive businesses.

We believe WCLD represents a compelling alternative to these broader strategies by aiming to provide exposure to the fastest-growing cloud software companies.

Jeremy Schwartz, CFA, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research

Jeremy Schwartz has served as our Executive Vice President, Global Head of Research since November 2018 and leads WisdomTree's investment strategy team in the construction of WisdomTree's equity indexes, quantitative active strategies and multi-asset model portfolios. Mr. Schwartz joined WisdomTree in May 2005 as a Senior Analyst, adding to his responsibilities in February 2007 as Deputy Director of Research and thereafter, from October 2008 to October 2018, as Director of Research. Prior to joining WisdomTree, he was head research assistant for Professor Jeremy Siegel and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. Mr. Schwartz also is co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper, What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500? He received his B.S. in Economics from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and hosts the Wharton Business Radio program Behind the Markets on SiriusXM 132. Mr. Schwartz is also a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia.

Kara Marciscano, CFA, Senior Research Analyst

Kara Marciscano joined WisdomTree in October 2018 as a Research Analyst. She supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kara was an Assistant Vice President in Equity Research at Barclays covering the insurance sector as well as Berkshire Hathaway. She began her career in the Finance department at Barclays after graduating from Boston College in 2014 with a B.S. in Finance and Operations Management. Kara is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

