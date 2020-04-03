Carnival Corp. Won't Go Bankrupt: A Dive Into Its Debt

Carnival Corporation PLC (CCL) recently conducted a debt raise of $5.75 billion and equity offering of $500 million in common stock priced at $8/share. To help alleviate liquidity pressure, the company has cut its dividends and stopped all share repurchase programs for the foreseeable future, which was expected. I believe that Carnival Corp. has many options to choose from regarding managing this new debt, and as a result, can stay afloat to reach a valuation that more correctly reflects this cruise behemoth, $26 in the next 2 years.

(Source: Instagram)

Why Carnival Corp. Can Service This Debt

Current debt level: Doing some quick back-of-the-napkin math, Carnival Corp. originally had about $8 billion in long-term debt due by 2023. This is on top of the newly issued $5.75 billion of notes and a credit facility draw of $3 billion (can be extended to 2026). In total, that's roughly $13.75 billion of debt due by 2023. An important thing to note is that the original $8 billion of debt is split up into 4 years at a little over $2 billion per year.

How and where to get cash: Internally, Carnival Corp. generates approximately $400 million in cash every quarter. I expect this number to increase to $800 after a 30% cut in capex from building new ships and stopping all share repurchase and dividend payouts. Externally, Carnival Corp. has received $6.5 billion from external investors via debt and equity issuance. The offering was oversubscribed, which allowed the company to decrease interest rates to 12% from 12.5% originally. We should note these bonds are at junk yield levels that have Carnival Corp.'s assets and vessels as collateral, which make for an attractive opportunity for bond investors. Also, $3 billion was made available from the company credit facility. Carnival will use the credit facility and debt issuance to cover any immediate debt due at 2020 year-end.

Future debt paydown plan: To put everything together, total existing debt is $13.75 billion due by 2023. This is reduced by the drawing upon the credit facility of $3 billion due 2026 and equity issuance of $500,000. This amounts to $10.75 billion in cash needed by 2023. Expecting cash flow generation for $800 million per quarter after 2021, it will take Carnival Corp. about 3.35 years to pay this down. That is within the time frame from 2021 to 2023, accounting for other minor capital raises. Beyond 2023, Carnival will be able to service this debt and issue more in the future if necessary, as evidenced by the demand seen in the marketplace. Interest rate payments will be serviced by the existing cash balance at last-quarter end of $500 million. This is all under the assumption that Carnival needs to use its freshly raised funds the most for the time period when its ships aren't in operation (assuming all of 2021).

(Source: Author Calculations and Projections)

Last-Resort Bailout

Carnival Corp. has other options not taken yet that show us there isn't a need for last resort measures at this time. The Trump administration has hinted at a previous coronavirus briefing that if these cruise companies came back and register in the United States, it would be easier to grant them loans. Carnival Corp. has the option to do that but has not taken steps in that direction, nor has the company publicly voiced plans to do so.

Conclusion

While much of the panic and sell-off is justified for now, Carnival Corp. investors are pricing in a situation that takes bankruptcy and liquidation into account. According to my analysis, the company will be able to service this debt going into the 2023 due date when conditions return to normal and a vaccine is most likely developed, and trade at prices significantly higher than what current valuations imply. Its unbelievable price-to-book value discount of 0.22x, lower than any of its main competitors, prices in very low expectations in the coming quarters, which will skyrocket on any better-than-expected progress in coronavirus containment. This is a long-term hold, for at least 2 years, as this thesis unfolds and Carnival sets sail to normal valuation again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.