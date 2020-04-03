Invest Alongside Insiders In These Dividend Stocks

Aside from a net lease REIT and the regional bank, each of the following stocks sports a 7%+ dividend yield.

Included in this list of stocks that insiders are buying are three REITs, an independent investment bank, a Texas-based regional bank, and three business development companies.

Academic studies have demonstrated that it is often a good idea to buy stocks when company insiders are buying them. Buying when they buy could lead to high-single-digit outperformance.

Why Follow Insiders?

Publicly traded company insiders, which include executives, the board of directors, and those who don't fit either category but own more than 10% of shares, buy and sell company stock for a variety of reasons. When insiders sell their company's stock, it isn't necessary a bearish sign. They could be selling for any number of personal or professional reasons. Perhaps they're buying a new house or getting divorced. Maybe they're leaving the company or want to diversify their personal holdings.

Insider buying, on the other hand, is much more often a bullish signal than selling is a bearish signal. Insiders typically buy their company's stock because they view it as undervalued and likely to outperform going forward. Technically, insiders are not allowed to place trades based on information that is not available to the public, but the fact is that they know their companies and their future prospects better than anyone. They have a better feel than most as to when their company's stock is priced irrationally low.

Multiple academic studies back up this line of reasoning. These studies have analyzed data on insider buying over multiple decades and time periods and demonstrated that "insider buying tends to outperform the overall market by 6% to 10.2% per year depending on which academic study and time period you look at."

A large portion of these excess returns accrue very quickly after the insider buying occurs. According to a study put out by the Wharton School called "Estimating the Returns to Insider Trading," around "one-quarter of these abnormal returns accrue within the first five days after the trade and one-half accrues within the first month." That makes it important for investors who are interested in following insider buying to purchase the stock as close to the price at which insiders bought in order to achieve similar returns.

Another study from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and NBER called "Are Insiders' trades informative?" concludes: "Insiders in aggregate are contrarian investors. However, they predict market movements better than simple contrarian strategies." In other words, when insiders buy, they tend to buy near the stock price's low (i.e. near the point at which it begins to turn upward).

With that in mind, let's look at eight dividend-paying stocks that insiders have been buying in recent weeks. We'll look first at three real estate investment trusts, then two financials companies, and then at three business development companies.

Even if these companies face some short-term pain ahead, significant insider buying signals that there will be a strong future for them when COVID-19 is in the rear-view mirror.

1. National Health Investors (NHI)

Dividend Yield: 11%

Price/FFO: 7.22x

In a January 6th article, I pitched NHI as a growing, recession-resistant play on senior housing. Since then, the stock has lost 50% of its value. Yikes.

NHI is a senior housing REIT that owns 238 properties across 34 states. Of those, 157 are senior housing communities, split roughly half and half between discretionary and need-driven, 76 are skilled nursing facilities (nursing homes), 3 are hospitals, and 2 are medical office buildings.

NHI enjoys fairly low debt at 4.7x net debt to EBITDA, a reasonably low payout ratio of 80.8% of AFFO, and a high fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.7x. The REIT ended 2019 with $250 million available in its credit facility and $5.2 million in cash.

Because of the huge wave of aging Baby Boomers entering their 70s and 80s, NHI's steadily growing portfolio of triple-net leased, senior-focused real estate should continue to provide market-beating total returns as well as solid income growth for decades to come. Perhaps this is why insiders have been buying in the past few weeks, with by far the biggest purchase at $36.16 per share:

Source: NASDAQ

2. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Dividend Yield: 3.86%

Price/FFO: 18.36x

In my March 20th article on ADC, I pitched the REIT as a fast-growing and recession-resistant net lease real estate play. Unlike NHI, this pick shot up after the piece was published, far outperforming its blue-chip net lease REIT peers:

Data by YCharts

ADC owns a portfolio of 864 properties across 46 states. Its properties are made up of freestanding/single-tenant buildings, multi-tenant shopping centers, urban town centers, and ground leases, mostly leased to national, investment-grade credit corporations. Most pertinent to the current market, ADC focuses specifically on tenants that are recession-resistant and relatively insulated from e-commerce disruption.

With four of the properties acquired so far this year (29% of the total) being Walmart Supercenters, Walmart (WMT) is now ADC's largest tenant by revenue at 5.6% of annual base rent, as of March 19th.

A majority (59.4%) of ABR comes from investment-grade rated tenants versus 58.2% at the end of 2019. And the 24% of tenants at the end of 2019 that have no credit rating are strong, well-known brands such as Chick-fil-A, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO), Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY), and Publix (OTC:PUSH). So most of ADC's tenants should have strong enough balance sheets to weather this temporary period of store closures or reduced hours. In the case of Walmart, the grocery stores, and the dollar stores, business may actually be doing much better during the coronavirus-induced stockpiling mania than in normal times.

ADC enjoys a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5x, fixed charge coverage of 4.3x, and no debt maturities until 2023. In the last few days, management also closed a $61/share stock offering, generating $170.4 million of proceeds at a cash cost of capital of 3.84%.

Several directors have been buying, with the largest purchase at $56.12 per share. Source: NASDAQ

3. W.P. Carey (WPC)

Dividend Yield: 7.62%

Price/FFO: 12.34x

WPC is a multi-continental net lease REIT with around 60% of properties in North America and slightly under 40% in Europe.

All net lease REITs sold off in March, each for slightly different reasons. The landlords with tenant industry concentrations in non-essential retail, restaurants, and entertainment have sold off because their tenants have suddenly seen most of their business dry up. For WPC, which is much more focused on industrial (24% of ABR), office (22.5%), warehouse/distribution (21.5%), and self-storage (5.2%) properties, I suspect the panicked selloff was largely due to its European exposure (36.5% of total ABR).

For instance, three of its top ten tenants (as of the end of 2019) operate in Germany (2nd largest), Spain (3rd), and Italy (4th):

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

But total exposure to Spain, Italy, and France (three of the hardest-hit European countries) is only 7.9% of total ABR, and the Spanish properties are mostly leased to the regional government of Andalucia (southern tip of Spain). And Hellweg is a retail company similar to Home Depot (HD) or Lowe's (LOW), meaning that it is probably holding up better than the average retailer.

In the past, WPC has proven its ability to raise capital and buy when other market participants are in distress. In 2009, for instance, the REIT purchased a partial stake in the New York Times headquarters for $225 million along with a stipulation that the newspaper company could repurchase that stake after 10 years. Sure enough, WPC sold its stake back to the Times in December 2019 for $245 million, after enjoying 10 years of rental income from the property.

With an investment-grade credit rating of BBB, a low net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, 30.1% of tenants being investment-grade, and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years, WPC looks well capitalized and prepared to weather this storm. Insiders (officers and directors alike) have been buying, with the largest purchases coming in around $46 or under:

Source: NASDAQ

4. Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Dividend Yield: 3.91%

P/E Ratio: 9.3x

PB is a Houston, Texas-based retail bank. The company operates 243 full-service locations over most of the state of Texas as well as central Oklahoma (Tulsa and Oklahoma City). In my July 27th, 2019, article on this bank stock, I gave my target entry price of $56.30, which I didn't expect to see anytime soon. Sure enough, it took a pandemic to bring PB down into my buy range.

Data by YCharts

PB is conservatively capitalized, with loans accounting for a mere 77.7% of deposits, a 2019 efficiency ratio of 42.6% (excluding acquisition-related charges), and a net interest margin in Q4 2019 of 3.26%. While the NIM is around the average for U.S. banks (3.31% in Q4 2019), the efficiency ratio and loan-to-deposit ratio are both very low (i.e. very good) for a regional bank.

At the end of 2019, PB's $17.3 billion of loans had an average of ~2.5 years remaining and yielded an average of 5.42%. That yield, of course, will come down, which will pressure the net interest margin, but the good news is that the bank's cost of funds will also go down to practically zero.

Its loan book is very diversified, with energy making up only 3.7% of the total. What's more, PB will benefit from fees it can collect as a federally insured institution while disbursing funds from the Small Business Administration.

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

And the bank has a long record of conservative underwriting, boasting no uptick in nonperforming loans during the Great Recession:

Source: Q4 2019 Presentation

Insiders owned about 5% of the company already before the COVID-19 crisis began, and now they own a little more. The two biggest purchases were for $50.75 and $43.17.

Source: NASDAQ

5. B. Riley Financial (RILY)

Dividend Yield: 7.16%

P/E Ratio: 5.49x

B. Riley Financial was founded by Bryant Riley, who remains the company's chairman and co-CEO, as well as a large shareholder. RILY is an independent investment bank, providing financial advising services as well as wealth management. It has cobbled together a diverse set of financial services providers over the years and become the #1 bookrunner for 144A equity offerings, a top 5 bookrunner for initial public offerings, and the #2 small-cap research provider.

RILY advises merger and acquisition, restructuring, and liquidation deals, and it also provides valuation and appraisal services.

Source: November 2019 Presentation

Perhaps what I like most about RILY is that it, much like peer Moelis & Co. (MC), has carved out a niche for itself in the retail auction and liquidation space. In other words, it advises dying retailers as they go through the bankruptcy and liquidation process. As shelter-in-place and social distancing policies deliver the coup-de-grace to struggling retailers at an even faster pace than existed before, this segment of RILY should perform extraordinarily well.

In short, RILY is a play on the retail apocalypse. If you believe that a new wave of bankruptcies will hit brick-and-mortar retailers because of COVID-19, and if you believe that RILY is well-positioned to capture a significant portion of that market share, then this stock seems like a no-brainer. Just look at RILY's record, having advised some of the largest retailer bankruptcies and liquidated over $13 billion of assets since 2013.

Source: November 2019 Presentation

RILY is the grim reaper of brick-and-mortar retail. And, unfortunately for the retailers, this grim reaper should remain busy for many years to come. Perhaps that is why insiders have been loading up the truck, with all recent purchases above where the stock is trading as of this writing. As of November, 2019, insiders already owned 24.4% of the company. Now that percentage is likely a little higher.

Source: NASDAQ

6. Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Dividend Yield: 13.9%

P/E Ratio: 7.43x

Main Street Capital is one of the highest-quality business development companies on the public markets with $4.2 billion of investment capital under management. It is an internally managed private equity and debt company that makes portfolio investments in a wide array of industries and sectors in lower-middle and middle-market-sized businesses. It operates somewhat like a bank, except that it also sometimes takes direct equity stakes in its investment companies, which closely aligns the interests between lenders and borrowers.

Despite being based in Houston, Texas, energy-related companies are only 5% of the portfolio, while "hotels, restaurants & leisure" make up 4%.

Source: Q4 Fact Sheet

One great aspect of MAIN is its conservative debt profile (net debt to equity of 0.69x). Only 5% of its debt matures before the end of 2021. And the company has an efficient operating structure, with SG&A costs to assets of 1.4% versus an average of 2.9% for other BDCs. This efficiency is driven largely by the heavy insider ownership of the company, which aligns interests between shareholders and management.

Recently, MAIN increased its credit facility capacity by $35 million to $740 million with an accordion feature that would allow up to $800 million of borrowing. This should aid in MAIN's ability to support its portfolio companies through this tough period so that they will survive and hopefully thrive after the current crisis is over.

In the midst of the ~60% price drop in the last month and a half, insiders have been voraciously buying shares, with the majority of purchases under $16:

Source: NASDAQ

7. Capital Southwest (CSWC)

Dividend Yield: 22.7%

P/E Ratio: 5.6x

CSWC is the closest thing to a "baby Main Street Capital" out there. It's also an internally managed BDC that makes conservatively underwritten loans and equity investments in lower-middle market companies. Like MAIN, CSWC enjoys heavy insider ownership and thus strong alignment of interests between management and shareholders. It recently exercised its ability to expand its credit facility and has almost $200 million to de-risk its balance sheet and support its portfolio companies.

The BDC focuses on companies that are either non-cyclical or were able to perform well during the Great Recession. The financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 and the painful recession that followed provided an example of how different kinds of companies perform in extreme economic weakness, and it also gives lenders the ability to learn how to protect themselves in such scenarios. Says management:

So we go back and look at Great Recession performance in every deal we consider and then replicate that performance at certain years of our financial projections, making sure the capital structure and our risk position is appropriate for the business and industry.

Business services, healthcare, and industrial products make up the largest three industries of CSWC's diversified portfolio. It also co-manages the I-45 senior loan fund (named after the highway connecting CSWC's headquartered city of Dallas with MAIN's Houston) with Main Street Capital.

Source: November Presentation

The market is pricing CSWC for a big dividend cut, but even if the company did need to reduce its dividend by (let's say) half, that would leave it with a high yield and a skilled, shareholder-aligned management team in place to rebuild.

Like MAIN, insiders at CSWC have been voraciously buying up shares right around the current share price (as of this writing) of $9:

Source: NASDAQ

8. Ares Capital (ARCC)

Dividend Yield: 16.6%

P/E Ratio: 5.42x

ARCC is the largest business development company ($149 billion AUM) in the United States and has generated an impressive average annual total return of 13% since its IPO in 2004. Like MAIN, it invests via debt and equity in private, middle market companies around the globe, with $110.5 billion in credit assets along with $25.2 billion in equity and $13.2 billion in real estate assets. The vast majority (80%) of assets are senior secured loans, while 14% are equities (common or preferred).

ARCC has presciently positioned its portfolio to avoid many troubled sectors, including oil & gas at only 3% of assets, retail at 2%, and hotel & gaming at less than 1%. Healthcare, software, and utilities - three industries that are minimally affected by COVID-19 - together make up 40% of ARCC's portfolio.

Source: March 5th Investor Presentation

Recently, ARCC increased its credit facility by $240 million to $3.6 billion. It also issued $750 million in unsecured notes at a remarkably low 3.25% in February. These steps should prove helpful in the coming weeks and months as the company inevitably takes hits from the economic shutdown.

Insiders were buying in significant tranches through March, with their average entry prices much higher than the current share price of $9.65 (as of this writing):

Source: NASDAQ

