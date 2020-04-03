Debt Reduction Positions Linamar To Handle The Current Crisis

Author's Note: All figures discussed will be in $CAD unless stated as otherwise.

Considering the size of annual military expenditures, it is surprising greater amounts were not allocated to stockpiling medical supplies and necessities. One would consider the health and well-being of citizens, more importantly soldiers and emergency response personnel, to be a matter of national defense. While a pandemic such as COVID-19 has not emerged in quite some time, it is not unprecedented in modern history. If the Spanish flu were to emerge today, it would be estimated to kill nearly 230 million people globally.

The fallout from the novel coronavirus has been devastating, but if it can serve as a lesson moving forward, future generations may be better off because of it. Already behind the curve, many governments are now scrambling to produce the equipment necessary to support front line workers, and various private businesses are stepping up in support. Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF), along with other Canadian manufacturers, is retooling production lines to produce the desperately-needed ventilators. Asides from assisting an overwhelmed health industry, Linamar can assist investors in search of companies well-positioned to survive the economic fallout.

A remarkable year in free cash flow allowed Linamar to make significant improvements to its balance sheet, placing the business in a strong position to handle headwinds. A low-cost structure and significant access to capital leave little to question regarding the business’s ability to continue funding operations. Strategic diversification gives the business multi-vertical revenues streams with ample opportunity for growth. While the net impact of the novel coronavirus is negative, the discounted valuation for Linamar can be a small silver lining for some investors.

Strong Free Cash Flow Supports Balance Sheet

As expected, sales continued their downward trend through 2019 as several issues impacted Linamar’s customers. The United Auto Workers (“UAW”) strike across General Motors (GM) plants virtually ceased operations for the American proud car producer, having negative consequences for companies that supply GM parts. Ending in October, the strike devastated GM, costing the company an estimated $4 billion USD in the year and Linamar approximately $1MM every day the walkout was taking place.

The continuation of trade tensions between the United States and seemingly everyone - mainly China - negatively impacted global supply chains, and in particular agricultural producers who were amongst the hardest hit in regards to tariffs. Farmers in response scaled back CAPEX due to the increased uncertainty, leading to a reduction in sales for Linamar’s agricultural equipment division MacDon.

A generally weakened economic environment led many construction and building materials firms to cut back new equipment purchases and in turn, led to a drop in access equipment sales for Linamar’s other key industrial division, SkyJack. The combination of these factors saw revenues fall across business segments and led to a reduction in the majority of earnings measures and margins.

Sales by Business Segment (millions)

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Reports)

Normalized Operating Earnings and Margins by Business Segment (millions)

(Source: Linamar Quarterly Reports)

Given the difficult operating environment, management’s ability to maintain levels within acceptable proximity to the historical average is a strong point for the business.

Normalized Operating Margins

(Source: Linamar Annual Reports)

It should be noted here the analyst is wise to be wary of normalized financial figures. Numerous instances in the past serve as indications for the dangers of normalized data. This does not mean they should never be used. One should assess the “normalizations” against the corresponding figures and judge their appropriateness. In Linamar’s case, these figures mainly account for one-off restructuring charges and show little sign of abuse in their application.

Despite a broad-based reduction in revenue and earnings, Linamar posted significant free cash flow of $670MM on the year; $590MM after paying interest and dividends.

Cash Flow From Operations (thousands)

(Source: Linamar Annual Reports)

A significant portion of the cash was generated from a reduction of $297MM in accounts receivables and a drawdown of $227MM in inventory. The analyst should take note, as this does not indicate an appropriate level of free cash flow to expect in future periods. It is, however, a strong positive to see management adapting to economic circumstances and leaning on the business’s strengths.

A company needs to employ the tools at its disposal to ensure it can handle economic downturns. The ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet could allow Linamar to grow its market share when the economy returns to growth. The potential to win business from competitors with dilapidated financial health could position the company for years of prosperity.

Linamar’s working capital position to start 2019 allowed the company to drive cash flow significantly higher and correspondingly make improvements in long-term debt, while still maintaining $1,163MM working capital surplus.

The reduction in long-term debt totaled $618MM, significantly reducing the amount outstanding by 24% to $1,866MM. Reducing a significant portion of the $1,088MM added in 2018 to fund the MacDon acquisition. Placing the business in a very comfortable financial position to handle what is shaping up to be a difficult year.

The reduction all but ensures Linamar will manage its financial covenants throughout the year. The reduced total debt will lead to a modest reduction in interest expense. The net impact on the firm's interest coverage financial is uncertain; it can be seen below the risk this covenant is broken is almost zero. Conversely, net funded debt to EBITDA poses no threat as cash flow should be able to come in at sufficient levels.

Financial Covenants Stress Test (thousands)

(Source: Authors Own Calculation)

Management has also indicated an aim to reduce the net funded debt to EBITDA ratio below 1 for 2020. The ability to achieve guidance targets in the past gives management trust to at least make improvements to the ratio, if unable to achieve the sub 1 goal.

2020 Guidance

It is too early to identify with certainty the full impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the economy as well as the specific impact for businesses. To date companies like Linamar have been given essential business status by the provincial Ontario government, and it would seem possible they could retain such a status. Their contribution to the crisis as previously discussed means the business will remain operational in some manner. Management has indicated in recent weeks the implementation of a comprehensive action plan to address the issue. Communications lines have been opened with key stakeholders and potential plant closures and layoffs are likely to come.

Regardless of which businesses are forced to close their operations, it is expected that sales will continue their decline through 2020 as Linamar’s customers continue reducing capital expenditures and car production likely slows. Management has suggested the drop will be within their capacity to handle.

(Source: Linamar Q4 Investor Presentation)

This unprecedented environment, however, leaves nothing to be guaranteed. The business could very well come in significantly below these estimates and thus a free cash flow analysis is necessary to ensure the company can fund operations without greatly deteriorating its balance sheet.

Annual Free Cash Flow (thousands)

(Source: Authors Own Calculation)

Quarterly Free Cash Flow (thousands)

(Source: Authors Own Calculation)

Regardless of the measure used (EBITDA or CFO), Linamar has posted an impressive track record of free cash flow. It should be noted, however, these figures do not include the acquisitions of businesses made in the past, which totaled a significant sum in the previous 5 years. The rationale behind this decision is the desire to identify the necessary cash flow to sustain CAPEX, rather than growth acquisitions.

Additionally, the appropriate cash flow proxy to use depends on the objective. CFO adjusts for changes in non-cash working capital accounts, such as accounts receivable, while EBITDA does not (i.e. 2017 AR made up more than $180MM of sales). EBITDA, however, gives a clearer picture of sales strength as it includes items such as AR when the line item increases due to a sale but excludes it when payment is received at a later date (i.e. 2019 as previously discussed). It is best for the analyst to use both, understanding the difference and identifying the reason for the disparity, this gives greater clarity in understanding the totality of operations.

With free cash flow margins after interest and dividend consistently above 40%, it would appear likely the business will generate enough cash flow to make improvements to the balance sheet, either through further reductions in debt or improving the working capital ratio, with the former management’s likely desire. Although it seems unlikely; if free cash flow were to turn negative for the year Linamar has significant access to capital in both cash and credit that should ensure no obligations are missed.

The cash position of $338MM alone could make up for significant drops to cash flow for multiple years if necessary. Add to this the $770MM in available credit, and it is virtually certain Linamar will come out the other side of this recession not only a going concern but likely with capital to spare.

Linamar’s credit consists of three facilities: a revolving line of $1,150MM maturing in 2023, a non-revolving term facility of $1,200MM maturing in 2023, and a non-revolving term facility of $572MM maturing in 2021. The 2019 AIF indicated $550MM of the 2019 debt reduction was towards the $1,200MM term facility, leaving its available credit at $650MM. Ideally, the $220MM of additional credit available would come from the term facility of $572MM, as it is always best to employ revolving lines first as these funds can be accessed again when subsequent payments are made, extending the total credit available over the life of the facilities. This, however, was not made clear in the reports.

Strong Outlook Beyond 2020

Significant changes to the manufacturing industry have had widespread implications and negative consequences for many businesses. Linamar’s ability to stay ahead of the curve in recent years positions the business to excel in the future and profit from these changing landscapes.

The diversification into separate but related verticals such as the access agricultural industry has proven successful thus far, and with significant room to grow in both of these industries, the business has great prospects for future growth.

GM is an example of the necessity for manufacturers to diversify their operations to remain competitive in today’s global economy. The timing of the UAW strike leaves the company staggering into 2020. Manufacturers need to ensure weakness in large key customers does not create volatility in earnings.

The recent deal struck with the Toronto-based medical equipment producer signals entrance into another separate but relatable vertical which could spur growth for the business down the road. The low tolerance for error in the manufacturing of medical equipment makes Linamar a great company to manufacture components for these devices and the business specializes in high precision manufacturing.

Growth within this new vertical, as well as further penetration in its current verticals, creates ample opportunity for Linamar to continue its strong history long into the future. A strong balance sheet and a capable management team create a bright future for the firm even during these difficult times.

Valuation And Conclusion

Linamar’s strong cash flow allows for the use of ratio analysis to value the business. It must be noted that the EBITDA figure will likely come in lower for 2020, but the business’s strong prospects of making it through this crisis and being well-positioned to grow thereafter make assessing its value in 2019’s Normalized EBITDA a relatively safe bet.

EV to EBITDA (millions)

(Source: Authors Own Calculation)

An EV to EBITDA ratio between 4 and 5 would be considered fairly low for a business such as Linamar. The current figure of 3.11 is significantly below a fair value given the business’s track record and financial position.

With a market capitalization of $1,811MM and total net debt of $1,554MM, the hypothetical liquidation value of the business for shareholders would need to total $3,365MM for investors to break-even. That would require a cumulative write-down of assets of 54% in liquidation. While this is not outside the realm of possibility, this is the necessary value for investors buying in today to walk away without losing a dime. This valuation is significantly below the business prospects for Linamar and presents a fantastic opportunity for investors.

It would be wise for investors to be patient in acquiring shares, the future still brings heavy headwinds and it is entirely possible, almost likely, that shares will go lower. Adding to a position over a long period could allow one to continue buying in at lower levels. Management has also received approval to repurchase shares in an attempt to put a floor under prices.

The only strike against the business is regarding its continually low dividend. The current period does not justify an increased payout as funds should go towards reducing debt levels to create greater flexibility, but it has been a consistent issue. It would have only required 2% of the $670MM in free cash flow to pay a special dividend to shareholders 50% higher than what was received.

Businesses often claim funds reinvested will provide returns to shareholders in capital appreciation. However, this appreciation can be wiped out in short periods of extreme economic despair, leaving investors with nothing to show for their ownership. Additionally, it discourages a buy and hold strategy. The share repurchase program returns some to shareholders, but it again does not benefit those who want to hold their positions. Equity investors are owners of the business, they deserve to be paid out their fair share for the risk they assume when funds are available. In today’s investment world, it seems this concept is often overlooked. While it would be nice to see this adjusted in the future, it is certainly not something that needs to, or should be, addressed within the short term.

Author's Note: Thank you for taking the time to read my work. If you found this article intriguing and/or useful, please like and leave a comment below. For more articles, be sure to follow my page and subscribe for email alerts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIMAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.