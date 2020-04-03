Disney: The Coronavirus Bear ETF (Podcast)

We discuss Disney's blue-chip status and whether it makes sense to be bullish yet.

Can growth at the fifth pillar - the burgeoning DTC model of Disney+ and Hulu - make up for that?

Disney's famous flywheel doesn't work well when four of its five pillars are at a coronavirus-induced standstill.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Disney (DIS) is a blue-chip company with a great history. It has an exciting future. And in the present, a lot of market participants are eager to pounce on it, off nearly 40% from 52-week highs and with a nearly 50% peak to trough drop behind it.

Everybody likes to point out "Mr. Market's" famous mood swings, but there's usually some reasoning behind those swings. And in Disney's case, Akram's Razor and I, both generally bullish on the company (I am still long, Akram's Razor owned it for a trade from trough to its initial bounce), could come up with several:

Theme parks and cruise lines shut down and travel unlikely to recover fully until 2022

Live sports off the air ruins ESPN's advertising and may accelerate cord-cutting

Consumer products are harder to buy when retail stores are shut

We may never return to the box office - are consumers really going to want more screen time once lockdowns end?

And on the flipside, Disney+ is getting a big tailwind from the work/entertain from home environment, along with Hulu. Can that balance all these headwinds? We should also mention that Disney has a much more levered balance sheet after the Fox acquisition - which, you can't really blame them, but man what timing - and that beloved and longtime CEO Bob Iger stepped down from that role six weeks ago.

How does it all shake out? We try to work out the bear case and what might be the hidden upside for Disney. Click play above to listen.

Topics covered:

2:30 minute mark - The Corona bear ETF

7:30 - The flywheel is stuck

12:30 - Long-term effect on consumer behavior in travel

17:00 - The significance of Bob Chapek's theme parks experience

25:00 - Cruise lines and international flags

28:00 - Whither (wither?) the box office?

36:00 - Box Office as marketing

41:00 - ESPN - the wild card

56:00 - Disney+ - the ace in the hole?

1:01:00 - The next WFH play

1:09:00 - The diversionary business model in a diversionless world

