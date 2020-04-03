Bloom Energy - Discussing Terms Of Recent Debt Amendments And Disclosed COVID-19 Impact

Given current uncertainties and the requirement to address the convertible notes again next year, investors would be well served to remain on the sidelines.

Company appoints new CFO and provides details on COVID-19 impact to date.

While terms appear harsh, investors need to consider the current market environment. In aggregate, the announced transactions will increase annualized cash interest by almost $17 million or close to 25%.

Note:

I have previously covered Bloom Energy (BE), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

On Wednesday, leading stationary power generation system provider Bloom Energy announced extensions and amendments to approximately $325 million in outstanding December 2020 convertible notes. The key terms look as follows:

extending the maturity date by 12 months to December 2021

increasing the coupon to 10% (from 5% and 6% respectively)

lowering the conversion price to $8 (from $11.25)

obligation to repay $70 million to one particular noteholder on or before September 1

In addition, the company announced two new financing transactions:

Entered into a note purchase agreement with certain investors for $70 million of new 10.25% senior secured notes due 2027. The indenture contains an accordion feature allowing for the issuance of an additional $80 million of senior secured notes over the next 18 months. Entered into a convertible note purchase agreement with two affiliated investors for issuance of $30 million in additional convertible notes at the amended terms discussed above.

Admittedly, the terms look ugly for a meager twelve-month extension but Bloom Energy likely had no choice given the current market disarray. Should the high-yield debt market recover, the company will likely be able to refinance the convertible notes at improved conditions next year.

Photo: Bloom Energy Server Installation at a Macy's location - Source: Data Center Knowledge

As a result of the above discussed transactions, Bloom Energy's cash interest burden will increase by approximately $17 million or almost 25% on an annualized basis.

In addition, the company announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Cameron, a former General Electric senior officer, to the CFO position.

The company also updated on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in its recently filed 10-K:

While the company has been able to maintain certain operations as an "Essential Business" in California and Delaware, other operations, particularly installation activities, have been delayed or suspended under applicable government orders and guidance. Bloom Energy's headquarters building in Santa Clara has been closed which has caused disruptions to large parts of the company's operations.

International operations have also been impacted with the company currently experiencing supply chain disruptions

"(...) for certain parts critical to our manufacturing and maintenance capabilities, which impacts both our sale and installation of new products and our operations and maintenance of previously-sold Energy Servers. Both the primary and secondary sources of a particular part on which we rely are in India. As of the filing of this Form 10-K, we have identified an alternative supplier based in China which is expected to be able to provide the necessary parts by the end of April.

Moreover, with many of the company's customers being dependent on third party financing, Bloom Energy has already started to experience delays:

We also rely on third party financing for our customer’s purchases of our Energy Servers. We have already experienced one delayed closing due to a financier’s inability to close in light of its own liquidity concerns.

While not exactly a surprise under current business conditions, the company's warning of the COVID-19 pandemic "to negatively impact our results of operations, financial position, and liquidity" isn't exactly suited to instill investor confidence.

The company's reported unrestricted cash of $202 million as of 12/31/2019 but investors will likely have to prepare for sizeable cash burn over the course of the year.

Bloom Energy will require a vastly improved FY2021 and the high-yield markets to reopen in order to refinance the convertible bonds at the end of next year.

Bottom Line

While forced to accept harsh terms, Bloom Energy successfully extended its liquidity runway by 12 months, not a bad outcome under current market conditions.

Like experienced by many companies these days, FY2020 will likely come in substantially below original expectations due to ongoing COVID-19-related disruptions, particularly the first half of the year will be very weak.

With most of the company's customers and suppliers currently affected by lockdown measures to curtail the COVID-19 pandemic and no visibility into potential relaxations, investors would be well-served to remain on the sidelines, particularly as Bloom Energy will be required to address the convertible notes again next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.