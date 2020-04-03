Macy's Balance Sheet: Not Good, But Good Enough

Despite its current challenges, Macy's should be able to access ample short-term and long-term funding by using its real estate (and possibly its inventory) as collateral for secured debt.

Near-term cash flow will depend heavily on Macy's ability to stop additional merchandise shipments from arriving and to convert its current inventory to cash.

Macy's cash and receivables (including $1.5 billion recently drawn on its credit line) probably won't be enough to meet near-term liabilities due over the next 6 months.

Macy's is likely to experience severe cash outflows in the first half of fiscal 2020, as revenue has collapsed due to COVID-19.

Over the past six weeks, investors have become increasingly fearful of the potential impact of COVID-19 on Macy's (M) short-term liquidity and long-term business prospects. Macy's closed all of its stores in mid-March to help slow the spread of the pandemic, and those closures could continue indefinitely. That is likely to lead to billions of dollars of lost sales, massive margin declines, and substantial near-term cash burn.

As a result, Macy's shares have plummeted more than 70% since mid-February, recently falling below the $5 mark. This has knocked roughly $3.7 billion off of the department store giant's market cap, which has dropped from more than $5 billion to just $1.4 billion.

Data by YCharts

Depending on how quickly it is able to reopen its stores, Macy's could experience severe cash outflows over the next couple of quarters. That said, the retailer's balance sheet is not as bad as it may appear -- and Macy's has plenty of options for raising additional cash.

Good current ratio, terrible quick ratio

A look at two key financial ratios for Macy's shows why there is both cause for hope and cause for concern. Here's the company's most recent balance sheet (as of Feb. 1).

(Source: Macy's 2019 Form 10-K, p. F-8)

The current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) evaluates a company's liquidity based on its ability to meet its short-term obligations with its current assets. Ratios above 1 are generally considered adequate. Macy's year-end current ratio was quite solid at 1.18 (current assets of $6.81 billion versus current liabilities of $5.75 billion).

However, current assets aren't all created equal. Cash can be used to pay bills right away, and some current assets like short-term investments and accounts receivable can usually be converted to cash fairly quickly. By contrast, current assets like inventory and prepaid expenses can't always be converted to cash quickly.

The quick ratio (the sum of cash and equivalents, short-term investments, and accounts receivable divided by current liabilities) is a more conservative estimate of liquidity that excludes inventory and prepaid expenses. Macy's liquidity position looks far more tenuous based on its year-end quick ratio of 0.19 ($1.1 billion of cash and accounts receivable versus current liabilities of $5.75 billion).

Last month, Macy's borrowed the full $1.5 billion available on its credit facility. It also said it would suspend its dividend after Q1 and review all non-essential expenses to preserve cash. On a pro-forma basis, including the $1.5 billion drawn on its credit line and the roughly $116 million of dividends paid on April 1 (but excluding all other cash flows over the past two months), Macy's cash and accounts receivable would have been $2.5 billion, putting its quick ratio at 0.43: better, but still dangerously low.

Many current liabilities aren't imminent

While Macy's quick ratio is flashing a warning signal for investors, it's important to recognize that current liabilities include anything potentially due within a year. Although some of Macy's current liabilities need to be met in the next few months, others aren't an immediate concern from a cash-flow perspective.

First, Macy's reported $539 million of short-term debt on its most recent balance sheet. $533 million of this total relates to debt maturing in January 2021. Macy's still has the better part of the year to meet these liabilities.

Second, Macy's accrued liabilities include $839 million for gift cards and customer rewards. This liability can be covered from Macy's existing inventory, without any direct cash outlays.

(Source: Macy's 2019 Form 10-K, p. F-29)

Third, the accrued liabilities balance includes nearly $700 million for items like lease liabilities, postretirement benefits, and workers compensation reserves that are likely to be spread roughly evenly across the year. That means hundreds of millions of dollars of these current liabilities won't be due until the back half of fiscal 2020.

Fourth, given that Macy's is likely to post a substantial loss in fiscal 2020, it may never have to pay the $81 million in current income taxes reported on its balance sheet.

In total, I estimate that at least $1.8 billion of Macy's current liabilities are not due for six months or more, or are non-cash in nature. That would put its near-term liabilities at a little less than $4 billion. (Macy's is also stretching out payments to vendors, but to be conservative, I am assuming that those payments can't be delayed more than 6 months.) These near-term liabilities still exceed Macy's cash on hand and receivables, but the gap is far more manageable at around $1.5 billion.

Can Macy's convert inventory to cash?

As of Feb. 1, Macy's inventory had a carrying value of $5.2 billion. The indefinite closure of all Macy's stores obviously represents a huge impediment to converting this inventory into cash. However, converting inventory to cash will be critical to Macy's efforts to avoid a major cash crunch.

Macy's online business remains open, and the company typically gets a quarter of its sales from e-commerce. Based on the company's Q1 2019 sales of $5.5 billion, that would imply quarterly online revenue of approximately $1.4 billion, all else equal. That said, consumers have been focused on basic needs over the past few weeks, not discretionary purchases. Many apparel retailers have been suffering double-digit year-over-year declines in online sales in recent weeks, according to McKinsey.

It's possible that online sales of discretionary items will rebound now that people have mostly stocked up on their household essentials and have extra time on their hands. Promotions could also help bolster online sales, although pretty much every retailer will be trying the same thing. Nevertheless, investors probably can't expect Macy's to do more than $400 million-$500 million per month in e-commerce revenue.

(Macy's stores will remain closed indefinitely. Image source: Macy's.)

Much of that revenue will be needed to pay for ongoing marketing expenses, fulfillment costs, and the bare essential costs for the rest of the organization. (Macy's furloughed all non-essential staff several days ago, but will continue paying health premiums through at least May.) Still, online operations could provide perhaps $200 million a month to chip away at its near-term liabilities.

Whether that's adequate depends on two things. In the short term, Macy's must stop the flow of new inventory as soon as possible. In an average month, it takes in over $1 billion of inventory at cost. It needs to dramatically reduce that number to prevent a crushing buildup of inventory. The good news is that most of Macy's merchandise commitments are non-binding. As of Feb. 1, it had $2.8 billion of "other obligations" due within a year, a category that includes binding merchandise orders among other things. (See p. 29 of Macy's 2019 10-K filing.) Indeed, in recent press releases, Macy's has said that it is "reducing receipts" and "cancelling some orders."

Looking a little further out, the sooner its stores can reopen, the better off Macy's will be. Even after "stay-at-home" orders are lifted, Macy's is likely to suffer from weak store traffic for months, but that would still be a huge improvement over the status quo.

If most stores are able to reopen in May (near the beginning of Q2), Macy's should be able to generate at least $3 billion of sales next quarter: roughly equivalent to flat online sales and a 50% decline in store sales. Combined with efforts to cancel orders, that would likely enable Macy's to work through some of its inventory overhang and cover the remainder of its near-term liabilities.

Plenty of borrowing capacity

Most of Macy's debt (all unsecured) trades at double-digit yields-to-maturity. Nevertheless, the company has plenty of borrowing capacity if necessary.

Macy's $5.2 billion of inventory is one valuable asset. The company will need to take big markdowns to sell this inventory given that March and April will be lost months, but Macy's should still be able to recover close to its cost.

Even more value comes from Macy's real estate. The Herald Square flagship store alone is likely worth billions of dollars. Macy's also owns several other pieces of prime downtown real estate in major cities, thousands of acres of land surrounding its stores (much of it suitable for development), stores at many of the top 200 malls in the U.S., and over 16 million square feet of distribution/fulfillment center space. This real estate is likely worth around $15 billion and certainly more than $10 billion, even in a downside scenario.

(Image source: Macy's)

Between its inventory and its real estate, Macy's has a ton of potential collateral, which should enable it to raise any additional cash it might need through secured borrowings. Secured debt would tide Macy's over until it is able to start generating cash by liquidating excess inventory. It would also enable Macy's to refinance the debt coming due next January rather than having to pay it off from cash flow.

Whether or not Macy's core retail business can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic remains an open question. However, the company's reported book value is $6.4 billion (more than $20 per share). That figure almost certainly understates the net value of its assets, as Macy's property and equipment is carried on the balance sheet at just $6.6 billion, far below the actual value of its real estate (and outweighing the $3.9 billion of goodwill that has no tangible value).

If Macy's is unable to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, that would likely trigger an even more aggressive downsizing than what it has already announced, along with an increased focus on monetizing real estate. While Macy's challenges are real, the sub-$5 share price offers more than enough compensation for highly risk-tolerant investors.

More conservative investors could also bet on Macy's continued solvency by buying the Jan. 2021 bonds, which have been trading for about 80 cents on the dollar recently. The massive value of Macy's real estate makes it very unlikely that the company would default on this debt.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the retail, real estate, airline, and auto industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.