Merck's Keytruda Update, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Merck Announces Upbeat Keytruda Data for Colorectal Cancer

Merck (MRK) reported positive preliminary results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of Keytruda. The trial KEYNOTE 177 is designed to evaluate the performance of the drug candidate as the first-line treatment of patients with microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) unresectable or metastatic colorectal cancer. The company reported that the study met one of its two primary endpoints while the second endpoint of overall survival is not yet mature.

The interim analysis carried out by an independent Data Monitoring Committee showed that Keytruda as a monotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in PFS compared with chemotherapy. Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories said, "These data in the first-line treatment setting provide further evidence of the benefits of KEYTRUDA monotherapy in patients whose tumors are MSI-H or dMMR. We look forward to sharing these data as quickly as possible with the medical community and regulatory authorities." Keytruda was first approved in 2017 as the first cancer therapy for use based on biomarker in the United States.

The recommendation by the committee suggests that the study will go on without making any changes and will evaluate the second endpoint of overall survival. KEYNOTE 177 is a randomized, open label trial and its dual endpoints are Progression Free Survival and Overall Survival. The study consisted of 308 patients which were scrambled into two groups which received either KEYTRUDA with 200 mg fixed dose every three weeks for up to 35 cycles of treatment or Investigator’s choice of one of the select chemotherapy-based regimens.

Keytruda works by increasing the capacity of the body’s own immune system for detecting and fighting tumor cells. The drug is an anti PD 1 therapy and is a humanized monoclonal antibody to block the interaction between PD 1 and its ligands PD L1 and PD L2. This blockage activates T lymphocytes which may impact both healthy as well as tumor cells. Keytruda works on several indications such as Melanoma, Non small cell lung cancer and Small cell lung cancer among others.

Merck is currently carrying out 14 different trials with Keytruda, which has been one of its flagship products. The drug has generated over $11 billion in revenue in the past 5 years and is counted amongst the leading cancer therapies. The drug has the potential to grow even further and become one of the mainstays for Merck. The first ever approval for the drug occurred way back in 2014 for skin cancer indication.

Keytruda sales has not peaked yet as the drug is being tested for several other indications. Any new approval may lead to significant increase in revenue from the drug. Lung cancer market is estimated to be worth $20 billion while Renal cancer market is estimated to be another $5 billion. Keytruda is working towards conquering these markets as its various trials progress through different stages.

Merck is expected to face strong competition from other companies such as Roche which already have strong presence in several cancer markets. However, Keytruda has proved its worth and the trials have provided encouraging results so far.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Data on Etrasimod

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) provided topline data for its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its lead drug candidate Etrasimod. The trial specifically targets controlled release delivery profiles of the drug. The company is currently looking to expand its CR formulation portfolio and integrate it with different clinical programs carried on by it.

The data demonstrated that CR delivery was effective bringing about more than a 75 percent reduction in average heart rate effect observed over the time period of 4 hours. It was also observed that heart rate slowed down by low single digits from baseline and showed no titration. Over the course of 24 hours, there was reduction in etrasimod CR heart rate. Etrasimod CR program is designed to deliver rapid life-cycle management and to potentially fortify etrasimod's intellectual property portfolio.

Preston Klassen, MD, MHS, Executive Vice President, Research and Development at Arena said, “Etrasimod currently has a potential best-in-class profile as a rapid-acting, non-titrated oral therapy with limited first-dose heart rate effect. It is exciting that Arena's etrasimod CR program has the potential to further differentiate this profile.” The company plans to use the drug for treating ulcerative Colitis and to use etrasimod CR for treating various immune mediated inflammatory diseases.

Arena Pharmaceuticals recently reported its full year and fourth quarter results. The company earned $806.4 million in revenue for the entire year while its research and development expenditure for the same time period stood at $231.5 million. The company reported its net income for the year at $397.6 million or $7.99 per share. Arena also provided updates regarding its various programs including ELEVATE UC 52 and CULTIVATE. The company is currently in the Phase 3 of the former trial.

Immunomedics Slumps on Possible Delay of Programs

Immunomedics (IMMU) stock plunged as rumors swirled regarding a possible delay in upgrade of a facility at Samsung Biologics. The facility has been earmarked for producing humanized antibody to be used in antibody-drug conjugate sacituzumab govitecan. While the antibody will be manufactured in Incheon, South Korea, other activities such as Linker-drug payload manufacturing, conjugation of the antibody and linker drug along with fill and finish activities will be carried out at different facilities.

Immunomedics is currently awaiting the FDA verdict for its marketing application sacituzumab govitecan for treating patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. These are the patients who have earlier been treated with at least two therapies. The FDA is expected to provide its decision on June 2, 2020. The company recently provided updates about its operations in the wake of Covid 19 outbreak.

Immunomedics is currently closely working with the regulators to assess the impact of the pandemic and plans to formulate necessary strategies. The company recently completed the plan for the FDA pre approval inspection of its Morris Plains facility. It is also collaborating with the FDA for its BLA of the lead drug candidate. The company confirmed that it has adequate launch material upon the receipt of potential approval.

The company is closely monitoring various activities including the enrolments in its different trials. Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, executive chairman of Immunomedis said, “Our main priority, to obtain FDA approval for sacituzumab govitecan in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the U.S. and bring this important therapy to patients in need, remains on target.” The company is accruing progression free survival events for ASCENT and the topline data is expected to be out by middle of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.