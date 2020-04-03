Luckin Coffee Crashes 76% Thursday: What You Need To Know

Here's how you can avoid getting trapped in this sort of stock in the future.

Shares of Chinese beverages chain Luckin Coffee (LK) collapsed on Thursday, plummeting 76% to new all-time lows. They did so as the company revealed that several key employees had engaged in accounting fraud including a substantial overstatement of the company's sales. It's a crushing development for the company that many shareholders had hoped would become the "Starbucks (SBUX) of China".

Here is part of Luckin's SEC filing describing the wrongdoing:

The Special Committee today brought to the attention of the Board information indicating that, beginning in the second quarter of 2019, Mr. Jian Liu, the chief operating officer and a director of the Company, and several employees reporting to him, had engaged in certain misconduct, including fabricating certain transactions. The Special Committee recommended certain interim remedial measures, including the suspension of Mr. Jian Liu and such employees implicated in the misconduct and the suspension and termination of contracts and dealings with the parties involved in the identified fabricated transactions.

Reading further, we find that fabricated transactions occurred between the second and fourth quarters of 2019, and added up to 2.2 billion Yuan ($310 million). It's worth noting that Luckin said the 2.2 billion total is subject to change as the accounting investigation is ongoing.

Over the past 12 months, Luckin had reported $454 million in revenues. If that $310 million of fabricated transactions figure ends up being the final one, it'd indicate that something along the order of two-thirds of Luckin's reported revenues were not proper transactions.

In light of that, you can see why Luckin's stock price careened 76% lower on Thursday; it appears that an outright majority of the company's reported sales were not legitimate revenues. This is, needless to say, a disaster for investors in the stock.

I Expected Luckin To Slump, But Not Quite Like This

As soon as the news broke, I started getting messages congratulating me on the good call and saying I should take a victory lap. And indeed, my negative article from last May ended up being generally the right call. I was very bearish at $19 immediately following the company's IPO:

However, a closer reading of my article shows I didn't entirely nail it. For one, I expected the business to fail due to business model problems, not fraud. At the time of the IPO, Luckin was reporting horrendous profit margins, and its grow-at-any-cost strategy didn't make business sense. As such, I anticipated that the stock would follow a Nio (NIO) style trajectory. The financially-challenged Chinese electric vehicle maker saw its stock crash within months of its IPO as its hype died off and cash ran low.

Luckin did not follow that pattern. In fact, the stock nearly tripled from my original article before coming back to Earth. This should serve as an example of just how difficult short-selling stocks can be. Luckin's business model never seemed plausible, yet growth and momentum investors still flocked to the stock, assuming that if revenues grew enough, regardless of awful margins, eventually a viable business would appear as well.

If you had shorted the stock at the IPO time around $20 and held on, you would have eventually made a lot of money. Shares are at $6 now after all, representing a 70% decline in less than one year. But would you have had the nerve to hold your short position from $20 up through $50 when it was surging? Would you have had to trim your short position when shares soared as the position size grew to be unimaginable?

The right call is often a simple "avoid" on a stock. Don't buy it, but also don't short it even if you are bearish. For your sanity, just steer clear altogether. I call tons of avoids within Ian's Insider Corner, notable recent examples include Tesla (TSLA), Virgin Galactic (SPCE), and Alibaba (BABA) among others. There are massive red flags with these sorts of businesses, but like Luckin, shorting them is fraught with risk.

With Luckin, for example, you had two prominent well-respected short sellers battling it out. Muddy Waters Research, the original China fraud buster, was short. Meanwhile Citron Research, another market-moving short seller, was long Luckin stock and suggested Muddy Waters had called it wrong. As a retail investor, what's your edge trading a stock like that when even the titans of short selling can't decide whether the business is legitimate or not?

An Easy Stock To Avoid

While I didn't expect accounting fraud to be the primary reason Luckin crashed, my initial analysis from May 2019 was sufficient to avoid the stock. The numbers presented to us at the time of IPO were dour. The company had been reporting huge losses, and those losses were accelerating as it opened more stores.

It was clear that the company would have dilute shareholders, as the company was insistent on opening tons of new stores even though the existing ones were performing very poorly. When you have to drive transaction volume by giving away product at 50-75% discounts on your app, going all-in on store growth at any cost probably isn't a feasible business strategy.

As I wrote in May 2019:

Keep in mind that simply adding more stores doesn't do all that much for you either. Costs such as labor and rent escalate fairly linearly with every new store. Yes, you save some on marketing and corporate overhead as you add more stores. But when you're already losing a prodigious amount of money on every sale just accounting for the cost of goods sold and store rent, building new stores isn't necessarily going to grow your way out of the mess. Simply put, Luckin needs more sales - far more - per existing store to have any chance of ever reaching profitability. And as we'll see in a minute, there are signs that Luckin's upward sales trajectory has already slowed dramatically. [...] We see in the prospectus an alarming development in the latest quarter. Despite the company opening a net 297 new stores, average monthly transacting customers was essentially flat, and average monthly total items sold actually dropped by almost 10% [...] If you open 297 new stores - a nearly 15% expansion on the store base - you should see a major uptick in both total customers and sales volume. What's going on here?

Just looking at the prospectus, it was clear that the business was having major problems. In fact, if they hadn't IPOed, they might have run out of money. Access to capital markets was crucial to keep the growth story afloat. Around the time of the IPO, it seems, certain company executives turned to fraud to keep the reported revenues number growing even as the business lost traction. Those accounting maneuvers, in turn, set the stage for Luckin to raise hundreds of millions of dollars from American investors in the January secondary offering.

Luckin: Not The "Starbucks Of China"

Let me put it simply: "This is going to be the Starbucks of China" is not an investment thesis. It's a fun slogan, I guess, but that isn't nearly enough to be the reason you buy a stock. If you go into the market with that level of research on a company - particularly one operating in a very different economy and legal system than your own - you're putting yourself in harm's way.

Here's what the actual Starbucks looked like as a young growth company. These are their accounts from 1993 through 1997 as they grew from 272 stores to 1,381 stores:

Source: Starbucks 1997 10-K

You'll notice Starbucks made money - and tons of it - even when it had just a few hundred stores. In 1993, for example, it made $12.6 million off a store base of just 272 locations. Starbucks' stores were immediately profitable. By 1994, comparable store sales growth was down into the single digits yet the company was minting money. Luckin's build thousands of stores in a year or two and hope customers later appear model never made a lick of sense. The Luckin as the Starbucks of China pitch didn't seem reasonable if you understood Starbucks' own beginnings, let alone considered the fact Luckin faced a more competitive market than Starbucks did back in the 1990s.

Luckin: Popularity With Retail Investors A Warning Sign

One interesting part of this saga is that retail traders appear to have gotten burned. Using Robintrack - which collects data from millenial-focused retail brokerage firm Robinhood - traders were plowing into Luckin stock throughout 2020 as the share price slid:

As of Thursday at mid-day, Luckin is now the 60th most popular stock holding out of all Robinhood clients (based on the number of individual accounts that own shares). That's a lot of spilled coffee. The green line shows how many clients owned the stock. You can see Robinhood traders were steadily buying the dip as professional investors likely unloaded following Muddy Waters' release of fraud allegations against Luckin earlier this year.

On Thursday, retail investors decided to double down on Luckin. Robintrack has another cool feature where they show the change in popularity of stocks, and have a leaderboard for the biggest changes on the day:

Source - Data for April 2nd, 2020

For Thursday, fully 33,649 Robinhood customers bought into the Luckin Coffee story on net, making it the most popular buying target of the day, narrowly edging out Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL). While stocks that are on the list aren't necessarily bad companies, in general, you tend to find a lot of dreck on this list. You should generally be concerned if your major portfolio holdings appear on this sort of popularity list too often. Looking at Thursday's list, for example, I wrote an article on why you shouldn't buy airline stocks a week ago. If I had more time, I'd write a similar one for cruise lines as well.

Buying a stock merely because it's "down big" and "has to bounce" is often a terrible strategy. In the case of Luckin, given the scope of the accounting fraud, even a 76% decline might not be sufficient to reflect the business' new forward outlook.

Luckin: Any Chance Of A Turnaround?

I've dealt with a lot of companies that got caught in fraud or other questionable accounting activities over the years; it was a big part of my job as a hedge fund analyst from 2011-13.

There's a popular perception that these companies simply fold their tent and disappear once the bad practices are discovered. And in some cases - particularly in the early 2010s Chinese reverse merger wave, a lot of fraudulent companies simply did go dark after exposure, with their shares delisting and rapidly heading to $0.

More commonly, however, these companies tend to live on for quite awhile. So don't assume Luckin will go to zero immediately when you see pundits like CNBC's Jim Cramer say the following:

Whether or not you agree with the sentiment, the actual odds of Luckin simply going out of business soon are pretty low. While they drastically overstated their numbers, the actual coffee stores do exist, and there is some possibility that the business model can be salvaged. Additionally, the brand likely has some value. Keep in mind that your average consumer in China probably won't know that the company committed accounting fraud in the United States.

If I were short Luckin stock, I'd be covering my short position now. Famed short seller Jim Chanos agrees; he closed his bet against Luckin on Thursday following the stock's implosion.

As of last quarter, Luckin claimed to have $775 million in cash, which amounts to $3/share. And that's probably real - they raised a ton of money in the IPO and secondary offerings after all. That means the enterprise is selling for less than a billion dollars ex-cash. There's a chance that some buyer would appear for the company, figuring the brand and existing store base is worth taking a flyer on at a relatively modest price.

It's also possible that the business isn't as bad as it appears depending on what sort of fabrications were occurring on the cost side (Luckin admitted that costs were overstated as well in association with the fake revenues). When I first looked at the company, I was stunned at the prodigious sums of money they appeared to be losing selling a high-margin product like coffee. If some of those costs were dramatically overstated, perhaps new ownership could make a decent business out of what's left. At $6/share with $3/share of that (probably) backstopped by hard cash, there's little reason to stay aggressively bearish on Luckin stock. That said, going long at this point seems like nothing more than a pure gamble given the lack of clarity around the company's true financial state.

Luckin Tumbles: The Impact On Starbucks

This is a glass half full, glass half empty development for Starbucks. Obviously, it's good news when one of your major rivals loses access to capital markets. Many marginal Luckin locations may close as a result of these developments. Who knows, perhaps the chain as a whole will even cease operations in coming years. Luckin engaged in heavy product discounts, so its struggles should help solidify Starbuck's profit margins by removing significant pricing pressure. On the other hand, Luckin's fall casts some additional questions on the viability of an extensive super-sized Chinese coffee chain.

Long-time readers know I've been highly skeptical of Starbucks' efforts to make China their next big market. It's no secret that the Chinese consumer has traditionally not been a huge fan of coffee. Of course, you can get around that with specialty drinks; add enough dairy and sugar, and you can attract more clients. Still, coffee is probably not the ideal base drink to build a workhorse brand around in China.

Chinese business professor Jeffrey Towson laid this out last year, in a series of articles praising rival HeyTea while subtly criticizing Luckin's "financial engineering". Towson wrote:

I [argue] that Starbucks China most interesting competitor is not Luckin Coffee. It is HeyTea, an upscale Starbucks-type business focused on tea (something Chinese consumers really, really like). And to their credit, HeyTea appears to be mostly focusing not on digital (or financial engineering) but on product development and continually thrilling their customers. Which leads me to my next reason for why you should keep a close eye on HeyTea [...] HeyTea and high-priced, creative tea drinks are a consumer phenomenon in China. And speaking with [a HeyTea executive], she mentioned that most of their 220 stores are operating at capacity. People hold places in line for other people, which has resulted in the average order being three drinks (and about 80rmb) ($11).

Towson went on to note how HeyTea's aggressive store growth was been financed and driven from its overwhelming customer demand, rather than because investors were writing blank checks. As we saw with Luckin, opening new stores simply to satisfy investor demand is not a great strategy.

At least through the coronavirus outbreak, Starbucks had reported relatively good numbers out of China. But we'll see if those hold up over time, or if Luckin's failure indeed was a warning sign. The history of American brands in China is fraught with a great number of failures and middling performances over the years. Starbucks itself infamously overexpanded in the U.S. leading up to the Financial Crisis, leading to a period of major retrenchment for the firm. I suspect the same may happen with Starbucks' China efforts as more nimble on-trend local competitors like HeyTea surge.

