Coronavirus Stockpiling Won't Boost Sugar Prices

Despite a rush among individual shoppers in several major countries to hoard sugar in the face of COVID-19, traders shouldn’t expect to see higher futures prices for the sweet commodity anytime soon. In this report, I’ll explain that while retail demand is fairly high right now, supplies aren’t being limited by the virus. Further, industry analysts are predicting that global sugar consumption will actually decline during the coronavirus.

Retail food prices are rising as consumers in countries hard-hit by the coronavirus stockpile staple foods, including refined sugar. Yet despite the increased demand for sugar, supplies in Europe and other major consuming nations are said to be secure. This was highlighted recently when Europe’s largest sugar refiner, Suedzucker, insisted that its supplies were stable in the face of virus-related stockpiling among retail shoppers.

Despite retail-level stockpiling, however, worldwide sugar demand is actually expected to drop considerably during the global pandemic. Sugar market trading firm Czarnikow Sugar recently forecast a 2-million-ton drop in global sugar consumption during the virus. In a research note, Czarnikow analyst Ben Seed said that the forecasted 2-million-ton sugar consumption decline in the 2019/20 season would leave total consumption unchanged from the previous year. He further stated that worldwide sugar consumption in 2020 would likely be lower on a per capita basis.

One of the main reasons for the overall decline in sugar demand isn’t hard to guess; restaurants and out-of-home eateries are virtually closed across the board in many countries right now, which accounts for a significant portion of the demand.

“But aren’t global sugar supplies still below normal?” you may ask. It’s true that there’s still a sugar supply deficit in the U.S., while overall global supplies are tight. In late February, industry analysts at the 40th annual International Sweetener Colloquim predicted that global supply would remain tight at least until top producer Brazil’s newly harvested sugar cane enters the market later this year.

It should also be mentioned that USDA’s latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report revealed that other major producers were also forecast to show a deficit in the 2019/20 crop year. Mexico’s sugar production for this year was projected at 5.2 million metric tons, an 8% reduction from February’s projection.

USDA further estimated total U.S. sugar supply for 2019/20 to be lower by 668,664 short tons, based on lower production and reduced imports, while domestic beet sugar production is expected to be around 3% lower.

That said, the analysts at the aforementioned International Sweetener Colloquim also predicted that most of Brazil’s cane crop this year will likely be allocated to the sugar market instead of to ethanol. Brazil is of course a major player in the international sugar market, and its growers’ decisions as to whether or not to allocate harvested cane to ethanol or the sugar market has an outsize impact on world sugar prices.

Ethanol supplies in Brazil were at or near a record high in February, which prompted many millers and growers to delay early cane harvesting. So, while this could buy some needed time for the sugar market before Brazilian supply begins to increase global sugar stocks, increased supplies are likely coming as it’s looking like Brazilian growers will ignore ethanol and turn to the sugar market this year. The bottom line is that although the sugar futures market remains weak, the weakness right now has more to do with the virus-related demand reduction than increased supply. But higher supply could become a threat for the sugar futures market by later this summer.

Turning our attention to the technical picture, now would be a good time to take a look at the long-term price history for the NY sugar #11 futures continuous contract. Here you see that sugar is right around the 0.10 level (i.e. 10 cents per pound) right now. The last time sugar prices were below this benchmark level was way back in 2007, just when the last global crisis was starting to heat up.

Source: BarCharts

If the 0.10 level is taken out – and It looks like it might happen – then watch for sugar to probe levels last seen some 13 years ago. Specifically, the next major benchmark support for sugar is right around the 0.086 level which was last seen in August 2007.

While sugar prices are becoming “oversold” on a short-term basis (and therefore vulnerable to a short-covering rally) sugar’s dominant intermediate-term (3-6) trend is clearly down. I suggest that traders avoid trying to time the bottom sugar’s price decline and instead wait for the market to confirm that a bottom has been firmly established before initiating new long positions. Sugar is clearly a dangerous market right now, and capital preservation should be a paramount concern for participants until everything settles down.

In conclusion, while both domestic (U.S.) and global sugar supplies remain tight, demand for the commodity has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sugar demand on the retail level is likely to remain subdued for as long as quarantines and lockdowns remain in place in various countries, which could last another 1-2 months. Moreover, traders will need to watch for a potential increase in sugar supplies from Brazil in the next few months as its harvest season gets into full swing this spring. In view of these factors, a heavy cash position is recommended for now as we wait for the damage inflicted on the market by the coronavirus to abate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.