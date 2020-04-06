Brixmor Property Group: Not Just Another Shopping Center REIT

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is a shopping center REIT which, like the rest of the retail sector, has been obliterated by the coronavirus. BRX has executed strongly on SS NOI growth with new lease spreads much higher than peers. I rate shares a buy on account of their strong liquidity and valuation.

Not Just Another Retail REIT

BRX operates 403 shopping center properties, of which 70% are grocery-anchored:

(2019 Presentation)

With its grocers having average sales psf of $565, BRX's portfolio is solidly above the average which has average sales psf around $300. BRX has been able to grow average base rent at a solid rate, at 4% in 2019. This was on account of its high new lease spreads:

(2019 Presentation)

That 30% figure looks high - and it is. We can see below that new lease spreads of 32% and new lease GLA as a percentage of total GLA rank among the highest among peers by far:

(2019 Presentation)

How did it achieve such abnormal new lease spreads? The answer to this question explains clearly what makes BRX different from other shopping center REITs. BRX invests heavily in redevelopment projects, having spent $416 million since 2016 while achieving admirable 11% yields:

(2019 Presentation)

To give a perspective, SS NOI was $803 million in 2019 - meaning that BRX invests an amount equivalent to around 20% of NOI into redevelopment projects every year. BRX prioritizes redevelopment projects over new developments because it is able to achieve higher yields on redevelopment projects - effectively reducing the risk:

(2019 Presentation)

In other words, BRX invests in properties which, due to being historically under managed, have lower occupancy rates and lower rent rates. Acquiring such properties, redeveloping and bringing in new anchors, then improving occupancy rates and raising rents: this has been BRX's principal strategy. The above chart has another important note: notice the 6% stabilized cap rate used by BRX. Common sense suggests that BRX isn't operating trophy assets if it's in the fixer-upper business. While BRX has reported strong financial results, one should distinguish these results as being more volatile than the results that can be expected from higher-quality real estate like that seen in Federal Realty Trust (FRT) or Regency Centers (REG), which typically use 4.5% stabilized cap rates. Whereas FRT or REG would primarily derive their SS NOI growth from mundane 2-3% rent increases, BRX derives its SS NOI growth by targeting properties with underpriced rents as compared to the market which can be raised through investment in redevelopment.

BRX's reliance on redevelopment projects to drive growth helps to explain its lower FFO payout ratio as compared to peers:

(2019 Presentation)

I view BRX's portfolio as being positioned to continue to yield solid growth through excellent management. The key question to ask is whether BRX can survive 2020?

Balance Sheet Built For A Virus

BRX has a solid balance sheet with debt to EBITDA at 6.3 times and a BBB- credit rating or equivalent from the credit agencies:

(2019 Presentation)

Crucial to note is that BRX has no debt maturities until 2022. In a recent press release, BRX highlighted its $550 million in cash on hand and $600 million in remaining availability from its revolving credit facilities. In this dangerous environment, I am wary of firms with large amounts of debt maturities in 2020 and poor liquidity - BRX passes the test with flying colors.

Valuation And Price Target

BRX earned $1.91 in FFO per share and paid out $1.125 in dividends in 2019. At recent prices, BRX trades at a 13% dividend yield. Even assuming no growth, that would provide for solid returns. My 12-month fair value estimate is $19, representing a 6% dividend yield. I justify that valuation due to strong SS NOI growth in the 2-3% range, and apply a discount to peers FRT and REG which I believe may trade up to 3-4% dividend yields. I don't see BRX trading up to this level during the coronavirus lockdown, but if BRX can produce solid growth in 2021, then shares may rebound strongly.

Risks

BRX might cut its dividend to preserve cash. While its liquidity profile looks strong, it can be argued that preserving cash is the financially responsible decision. I am ambivalent to near-term dividend cuts because I acknowledge the distinction between a dividend cut and earnings cut. I have noticed the audience on this site to take offense towards any sort of dividend cut, so I wanted to put that warning out there.

Due to not having trophy assets, BRX may have greater exposure to tenant fallout from the coronavirus. I think that landlords of higher-quality real estate will experience less store closures and an easier time replacing former tenants. BRX doesn't exactly fit that profile, which may mean that it may take a couple quarters to bring the portfolio back to former levels.

It is unclear if BRX is able to embark on projects during social distancing procedures. This may set back its redevelopment efforts and disrupt its leasing cycle.

Insider Buying

Amidst the coronavirus crash, insiders have been buying, with especially big purchases by CEO Taylor Jr.:

(Holdings Channel)

I hesitate to give large significance to the buying since there are only two insiders making the purchases, but it is worth noting that at least two insiders find the stock to be undervalued and are willing to take advantage by buying shares on the open market.

Conclusion

BRX shouldn't be compared to the likes of FRT or REG, but it has found its niche finding growth through redeveloping under-managed properties. The company has a solid liquidity position and no debt maturities until 2022. I rate shares a buy.

(TipRanks: Buy BRX)

25 Stocks I Like More Than BRX BRX is only rated a buy - the Best of Breed portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or even conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX, FRT, REG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.