ViacomCBS: Still Too Early To Buy

It’s still too early to rely on earnings and growth models, but the asset base in film library, cable networks, streaming,and broadcasting is sufficiently large and of high enough quality to make VIACa potential takeover candidate -- just probably not quite yet.

To survive and live to play another day VIAC might have to jettison some of its most well-known assets that might potentially include MTV, Nickelodeon, and Showtime.

To an extent, whether this happens depends (as for all stocks) on how long the economy is shut down.

Overview

The tumultuous period began long ago, when in 1986 CEO and controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone (of theater chain National Amusements) fought a ferocious battle to acquire Viacom (which was originally a part of CBS) and then another even more ferocious battle in the mid-1990s to win Paramount for around $10 billion by using the presumed cash flow support of Blockbuster (remember them?).

Given the intervening 25 years since then and the constant mantra of “content is king,” one would think that Paramount might have risen in value. But as noted in my forthcoming Entertainment Industry Economics, 10th edition, Cambridge University Press, this oft-repeated mantra is “a misleading and empty statement void of theoretical or practical consequence.” In inflation-adjusted terms, Paramount’s value hasn’t risen at all according to most estimates.

The virus of late has only exacerbated the situation: Theaters around the world have close to zero Q1 2020 box office grosses and this makes it impossible to recoup film project investments that for every major studio amount to hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars: The “average” Hollywood film these days costs at least $110 million with another $50 million for advertising. It will be a long time before people feel comfortable sitting close to each other in crowed theaters.

The cable networks, previously VIAC’s star assets, have also been hurting for years as cord-cutting has accelerated and negotiations for affiliate fees with cable systems are always contentious and fraught with and fought with great rancor. These too will not recover quickly as cord-cutting continues unabated and cable distribution companies are themselves under pressures to finance infrastructure investments, retain subscribers, and maintain and/or raise service prices at a time when jobs disappear and discretionary incomes are markedly reduced.

The CBS and streaming sides of VIAC can, however, mitigate some of these concerns. The Pluto ad-supported streamer is a reasonable way for the company to get in the game without the big capex that is required and being spent by the ATTs, Disney’s, and Comcasts of the world. CBS All Access is a relatively small player, but has further growth potential. And CBS’s advertising revenues ought to bounce back rather quickly (especially when sports programming resumes) even though gains in sizable retransmission consent revenues have likely ended.

On the management side, the tumult and volatility has for now subsided as Shari Redstone, the controlling force, seems to be harmoniously working with CEO Bob Bakish. And since the combination of Viacom and CBS late last year, the operating management roles seem to have been largely sorted out and associated write-downs taken.

Nevertheless, in this difficult environment, the debt level is still too high for comfort and cash flow in support of this debt is a relative trickle of what it ought to be at this stage. The company has thus needed to issue $2.5 billion of bonds (with a relatively high coupon) in part to pay down some (very little, it seems) of the $18.7 billion of debt at yearend 2019. Although VIAC still indicates it has access to a $3.5 billion revolving credit facility, this too may be insufficient as around $800 million of debt is coming due in the next 12 months.

Here again (e.g., see SA, "Entertainment and Media Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners and Losers," March 23, 2020), precious cash was in recent years wasted on excessive executive compensation packages (collectively maybe $350 million+ just to leave the company) and on more than $16 billion of share repurchases at an average above $60, or at least 5x the current share price.

This suggests that, as with many such companies, well-compensated lead managers and directors didn’t truly understand their business model and macroeconomic risks and instead listened to the many stock buyback cheerleaders which included large hedge, mutual, and pension fund holders and corporate raiders. Oh, if only they had the billions in cash now, when it would be wise and appropriate to do such buybacks and/or not draw on credit lines and add more debt.

VIAC is also perennially subject to takeover speculations as it is still a pigmy among giants and it has assets that might be attractive to combine with other of the smaller media companies or with a large tech company, say one of the FAANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google/Alphabet). For most of these, however, their share-offering currency has fallen in value too and appetites as well as abilities to do large bank-financed mergers and acquisitions have diminished.

It would thus appear that nothing of this sort is imminent, though an event of this type could happen at any time.

Sale of the entire company would of course depend on the Redstones’ needs and long term goals and -- most importantly -- if and when the credit market allows them to decide the issue. On this aspect, note that the National Amusements theater chain holding company just had to give up a $75 million revolving credit line with wells Fargo but it will still have a revolver of $125 million. The current dire condition of the exhibition industry would suggest that this financing might ultimately prove to be insufficient.

Conclusion

At current prices, the shares have likely completed most of their dive off a cliff, which because of VIAC’s debt load, business mix, and corporate share-buyback strategies has been much steeper than that experienced in the shares of Disney or Discovery, As such, VIAC’s price still has potential to go lower, perhaps into the high single digits. Also, financial support for share buybacks is gone.

Yet looking at the longer term of a year or two, an operational rebound of sorts (but not anywhere near previous highs) can be expected on all fronts…cable nets, broadcast, advertising, etc. Over that time horizon, there is also deleveraging and takeover potential.

So even though it’s impossible to currently evaluate prospects using earnings models and growth projections, it seems reasonable to put VIAC on a wait-and-see stock shopping list.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.