Coronavirus Panic Buying Is A Boon For Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine is the largest producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States.

This article is not meant to be a comprehensive analysis of the industry fundamentals or Cal-Maine's business and earnings model, since other SA authors have already covered those topics. The purpose of the publication is to highlight the potential opportunity for a significant increase in earnings resulting from the rapid rise in egg prices.

Background

The explosive demand for eggs in the United States has led to a shortage, causing a surge in prices. Average weekly prices for large eggs have more than tripled, moving from a low of 70 cents per dozen in late January to $2.32 at the end of March.

Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) is the largest shell egg producer and marketer in the United States, selling more than 12 billion eggs per year. It accounts for approximately 19% of domestic egg production. The company is fully integrated, operating hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, and processing facilities, mainly throughout the southern portion of the nation.

(Source: Cal-Maine Investor Presentation)

Cal-Maine's customer base consists of some of the largest and most well-positioned retailers in the U.S. Its top 10 customers account for nearly 70% of sales.

(Source: Cal-Maine Investor Presentation)

Investment Thesis

Cal-Maine operates in a highly competitive market and is subject to volatile pricing for both eggs and feedstocks. The past few years have been challenging due to an oversupply of eggs, which has weighed heavily on prices. However, the industry fundamentals remain strong, as consumer demand for shell eggs have generally risen along with the increase in population.

Earnings have been declining, but the company has maintained profitability for most of the past decade, with the exception of 2017, when egg prices fell to 85 cents per dozen.

During the current fiscal year, the company has reported a loss of -87 cents per share for the 39 weeks ending February 29th due to the sharp decline in egg prices that occurred last summer, when prices fell as low as 64 cents per dozen. Earnings for the most recent quarter have rebounded to 28 cents per share, with selling prices averaging $1.24 per dozen.

As stated above, my intention is not to build an intricate earnings model, but simply to point out some of the factors which could lead to a dramatic increase in Cal-Maine's earnings during the next quarter. Put simply, the company's earnings are highly leveraged to selling prices for its eggs, which have recently risen as high as $3.00 per dozen in some regions of the country. The company's fixed operating costs have been relatively stable, with the majority of variability resulting from feed costs. Feed costs, mainly corn and soy, have averaged approximately 45 cents per dozen since 2012.

(Source: Cal-Maine Investor Presentation)

Both corn and soy prices have been falling precipitously, while egg prices are rising, creating the perfect setup for a substantial increase in earnings.

(Source: TradingCharts Futures)

Using the previous quarter as a baseline and assuming average selling prices have doubled to $2.50 per dozen, while making no adjustment for the drop in feed costs, would imply annual EPS of $2.24.

Rock-Solid Balance Sheet

A picture is worth a thousand words.

Cal-Maine's balance sheet is about as good as it gets, with essentially no long-term debt and an asset base of $1.1 billion. The company sports a relatively clean book value of $19.50 per share. After backing out goodwill and intangibles assets, the book value is $18.30.

Dividend Policy

Cal-Maine has a somewhat unique variable dividend policy. The company will pay a dividend on a quarterly basis for each quarter for which it reports net income in an amount equal to one-third (1/3rd) of such quarterly income. Dividends are paid quarterly with the following exception: For a quarter in which Cal-Maine does not report net income, the company shall not pay a dividend for a subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid (paraphrased from Cal-Maine website).

Insider Ownership

Insiders own more than 30% of the shares outstanding.

(Source: Cal-Maine Investor Presentation)

Risks

The risk to Cal-Maine, as with most other companies right now, is the tremendous uncertainty surrounding the current environment. Although eggs provide a relatively affordable source of protein, they are certainly not insulated from a drop in demand as job losses mount and citizens are forced to scale back on purchases.

While Cal-Maine operates highly automated facilities, it is still subject to the risks of employees falling ill. A super-spreader event at a facility could lead to a shutdown and the inability to produce.

Feed costs could increase if farmers and farm workers become ill and are unable to plant enough crops. Transportation costs could rise dramatically if the trucking industry grinds to a halt.

Please refer to Cal-Maine's annual report for a comprehensive discussion of risk factors impacting the company.

Conclusion

Cal-Maine is benefitting from the perfect storm. Hoarding behavior has led to a tremendous increase in demand for eggs. Egg prices are skyrocketing while feed costs are falling, which will lead to significant improvement in earnings.

As the bull market ran its course, the price of all assets rose indiscriminately and in tandem due to the advent of easy money from central banks. It goes without saying that investors will need to be far more discriminating with regard to equity investments in the current environment. As investors begin to take a laser-like focus on balance sheets, shares of companies like Cal-Maine with low leverage should command a significant premium.

Insider ownership of 33% provides great comfort in knowing that management is aligned with shareholders.

Eggs may be the perfect food during the current crisis. They provide a cost-effective source of protein and can be stored for a long period of time. Even at the current inflated prices, a family of four can afford to eat for less than $6.00 per day.

If price improvements remain sticky, then Cal-Maine should be able to begin returning capital to investors by the end of next quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CALM and may buy more or sell at any time. This is an informational article and is not a recommendation to buy or sell.