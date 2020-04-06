Buy CME's Blowout Q1 2020

CME is a buy under ~$170 on its diverse customer base that will insulate it from market shocks - even so, watch open interest in the weeks to come.

Moderate volatility is a good thing for exchanges; extended periods of extreme volatility - like what we're experiencing now - can be harmful to CME.

CME is the largest exchange in the world. The company makes money by offering trading and risk management services for futures, options and, as of 2018, cash fixed income markets with its purchase of NEX. CME operates markets underpinning a diverse suite of products, spanning energy, agriculture, equity & interest rate asset classes - more specific revenue detail shown below:

(Source: CME Q4 2019 Earnings Press Release)

81% of CME's revenue is attributed to transaction fees tied to trading volumes on its products, which can be broken down into a simple formula:

Volume * Revenue Per Contract (RPC) = Transaction Revenue

I'll go one step further and breakdown volume into 2 components:

(Average Daily volume (ADV) * trading days) * RPC = Transaction Revenue

It's important to understand the above formula if one is looking to track CME's performance in greater detail intra-quarter. That's because while CME doesn't release monthly revenue numbers to the public, CME does release each of the data points in the above formula, every month. If you're willing to plug in each variable of the formula with CME's information, you can accurately track ~81% of CME's revenue each month and have a pretty good idea of performance without waiting for their earnings call. CME even generates daily volume reports that are available to the public (available here), allowing even greater ability to track and follow company performance.

A Blowout Q1 2020

With the above math in mind, I want to spend some time diving into each asset class for which CME provides information and review what has been an historic Q1 for CME and the exchange industry in general. While many companies have seen sales rapidly vanish & growth outlooks demolished amid the coronavirus crisis, exchanges have enjoyed incredible trading volumes & revenue generation as volatility has exploded. A season like this is a great time to highlight why exchanges are such valuable pieces of a diversified portfolio - when unexpected economic & financial uncertainty spike, exchanges generally enjoy greater sales and profitability, breaking trend with other cyclical sectors of the economy.

Energy

The main pillars of CME's energy transaction business include oil and natural gas products - specifically, WTI and Henry Hub natural gas. As many news outlets & SA authors have thoroughly documented, oil prices have experienced extreme downward pressure as higher supply amid a Saudi-Russia production spat meets a falling demand outlook as coronavirus takes a further toll on the economy:

(Source: Finviz)

Similarly, natural gas prices have slid to unprecedented lows as energy demand falls along with mild winter weather resulting in higher than usual gas supply:

(Source: Finviz)

The intense price volatility in these products has produced very robust energy volumes for CME - Q1 saw ADV hit record highs, representing ~38% growth vs Q1 2019:

(Source: CME Investor Relations)

Agriculture & Metals

CME's ags & metals business includes popular gold & silver futures products, as well as futures for crops including corn & soybean - products with exposure to both weather changes as well as global political/economic policy changes. While corn & soybean volatility was relatively muted in Q1, gold prices - and metals in general - saw elevated activity as additional quantitative easing programs were enacted by central banks around the world, sending investors to gold as a safe haven asset against potential inflation:

(Source: Finviz)

CME's ags & metals ADV - representing ~15% of total revenue - ended Q1 up 23% YoY, with 28% growth in March alone:

(Source: CME Investor Relations)

Financials

Even with a record performance in Energy and an extremely strong quarter in Ags & Metals, the other asset classes don't hold a candle to the wild price swings in interest rate, equity index, and FX products CME offers. CME's flagship products - US Treasury futures and S&P 500 Index futures - saw truly monstrous price declines as coronavirus began to spread from China across the globe:

(10 Year US Treasury Yield Chart - Source: MacroTrends)

(Source: Finviz)

As news broke and the market digested the corresponding impacts to the global economy, volumes in CME's financial products spiked a whopping 74% in March, rounding out a quarter that grew 49% vs 2019:

(Source: CME Investor Relations)

The growth is truly extraordinary when taken with the context that ~42% of CME's revenue comes from this asset class and corresponding ADV chart. It should be clear by now how much of a blowout Q1 2020 will be when CME reports earnings on April 29.

Ok, But…

I know what you're thinking: strong volumes are all fine and good, but if everyone can track these figures and can see the outperformance, why is the stock down with the broader market? To which I'll respond - good point; it is true - CME's stock has been taken down substantially in line with the S&P (shown below):

The reason for this can at least be partially explained by another metric CME reports on a daily basis - open interest. This figure represents the number of outstanding positions held by participants in CME's markets at the end of each trading day. Open interest is tracked by investors and Wall Street analysts as a reasonable indicator of CME's overall market health. If open interest is trending upward, it means CME's markets are growing - either new traders are coming into the market, or existing traders are holding larger and larger positions. If OI is going down, the inverse can be inferred as well - overall market health can be perceived as potentially deteriorating.

My guess is, CME's stock has declined with the broader market because investors are concerned that open interest will begin to decline after the extreme market volatility causes traders to get blown out of their positions. Some examples of what getting "blown out of their positions" looks like can be found below, in the case of Ronin and ABN AMRO:

Clearing firm Ronin Capital unable to meet capital requirements at CME: Sources

CME Group Statement on Ronin, LLC

ABN AMRO takes $285m loss on single client felled by coronavirus-linked market volatility

When it comes to the exchanges, an important point should be kept in mind - while moderate volatility is generally a good thing for trading volumes and revenue, extreme volatility is not generally a good thing, and can even be harmful, for the exchanges. In the case of Ronin above, when a major trader and clearing participant faces massive losses and is forced to close its doors, future revenue takes a hit at the exchanges. While volumes in the short term spike as the trader manages their losing positions, future volumes drop as less participants are active to trade than before the extreme volatility. This is what's defined as "market health" - the goal is to have as many participants in the market as possible with the ability to trade actively and profitably over long periods of time. There have been numerous signals over the last few weeks that may indicate this price action has hurt overall market health.

CME Is Still A Buy

In spite of the sentiment changes impacting CME's stock, I am still bullish on the name and expect shares to rebound throughout Q2 and beyond. This thesis is based on two key factors:

I believe open interest will not drop to the extent investors may be fearing If volatility continues, CME volumes will continue to outperform

On point #1 - even with the concerning developments from Ronin & ABN AMRO signaling parts of the market are becoming stressed, I think CME's market breadth will defend total open interest and market health from further potential shocks. CME has highlighted in previous earnings presentations that large open interest holders (LOIH - the number of traders/market participants that hold positions over a certain size) have been steadily growing in its financial asset classes - shown below as of Q3 2018:

(Source: CME Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation)

The more CME's customer base grows, the lower the impact will be of market shocks causing some traders to blow up. CME's technology & risk systems are built for extreme volatility, and will be able to handle unforeseen scenarios like COVID-19's impact on markets.

This brings me to point #2 - if (and it's a big if) markets have seen their most volatile moments in this coronavirus period, CME is in a great position to benefit from healthy volatility throughout the rest of the year. Virus fears and market response will certainly be with us at least through Q2 2020, if not longer. There will be more whipsaw action in the markets, no matter the future news that comes from the White House or China & other world leaders. This action will continue to keep CME's volumes elevated, pushing earnings expectations upward for 2020 and potentially beyond that. If sustained volatility is seen as here to stay, CME's multiple may creep up as well as investors become more willing to pay for a high margin, growing business during economic upheaval.

The risk to the above thesis comes if things get worse, and market volatility gets more extreme. If this scenario happens, more participants are likely to have a Ronin-style blow up, and open interest may become materially impacted by market events. Additionally, within CME's largest asset class - interest rates - volumes may be impacted by the Fed's decision to lower interest rates to near 0 for the foreseeable future. When the market becomes more certain on the future path of interest rates, they are less likely to hedge against uncertainty with CME's futures products. If I'm a trader or a commercial participant in CME's markets, and I know low rates are here to stay, why pay fees to CME to hedge?

These risks may become more important for CME sentiment as the months go on, but I think higher volumes will make up for this concern, especially at today's prices. At ~$170 per share, CME trades at ~25x trailing EPS - it traded in the mid to high 30s throughout most of 2019 and has historically traded in the high 20x range.

CME's valuation is currently as low as it's been in multiple years against the backdrop of higher volumes for Q1 2020 and the foreseeable future. I'm willing to stay bullish on the exchange despite the threat of extreme volatility & lower interest rates - volumes are just too strong and CME's diverse customer base is helping to keep open interest from being materially affected by the wild price action.

(Submitted April 1, 2020)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as investment or financial advice and is for informational purposes only. Consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. This article discusses public information sourced from SEC filings and CME Group publicly available reports. Future performance could differ from what is estimated in the article.