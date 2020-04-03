Yelp: Lockdown Survivor

The domestic economy lockdown has clearly hit traffic on Yelp (YELP) very hard. The consumer review site pulled guidance for the quarter all the way back on March 19 and trends aren't improving nearly two weeks later. The stock is down over 50% from recent highs providing a very compelling entry point for a company poised to survive the lockdown. My investment thesis remains very bullish on Yelp at $17.

Business Impact

Back in mid-March, Yelp reported a big decline in key local business areas on the site such as the 54% dip in actions related to restaurants. At least, the company has some benefit from restaurants remaining open for takeout and delivery so the site hasn't lost all of its users.

The consumer review site has seen a big boost in categories such as guns and fitness equipment. Neither area was particularly large before the coronavirus outbreak, so Yelp is losing big ad spending categories for local businesses not as likely to have previously advertised on the platform.

JMP Securities analyst pegged the traffic decline at 50% in March over the February levels. At this rate, Yelp will see similar traffic dips in April and possibly beyond.

Clearly, the long-term impact to the Yelp business is highly dependent on how quickly the economic lockdown lasts.

Normalized Earnings

Where Yelp ends up trading in the next few months depends on where the business normalizes months following the end of the coronavirus outbreak. The ad business greatly depends on the level of consumer mobility and demand for restaurants and services in the new world.

Yelp traffic is highly dependent on consumers exploring the app for new places to eat such as delivery options now or increasingly for at-home service providers in the future. Both functions could be at risk in the new global world of social distancing and restricted consumer mobility.

For this reason, JMP cut its 2021 EPS target to $1.86 from $2.90. The consensus estimate has dipped from near the $3.00 level to only $2.30 now.

The EPS cuts just don't appear logical. By 2021, the world should have developed vaccines and treatments for the coronavirus to eliminate the major healthcare threat. In addition, the limited impact of the virus on healthy people under 65 won't hold the economy and consumer mobility down for much beyond May where warmer weather will naturally restrict the virus spread. Starbucks (SBUX) reopening stores in the Hubei Province about two months after closing the province is a strong indication of how quickly the retail sector can rebound.

Where Yelp has a leg up on surviving the economic lockdown is a strong balance sheet. The company had $434 million in cash at the end of December.

Down here at $17, the stock has a market cap of $1.2 billion with an enterprise valuation of $800 million. For a company with previous 2021 revenue targets of $1.1 billion and EBITDA margins approaching mid-20%, the stock is an extreme bargain with any concept of consumer mobility returning to normal levels by next year.

If Yelp ever approached the previous expectations for a $3 EPS, the stock trades sub 6x EPS estimates. Until then, Yelp only has about $800 million in annual operating expenses (cash costs) so the company can survive a year of revenues at a 50% level without cutting costs.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Yelp is poised to survive the economic lockdown hitting demand for its site. The company has the balance sheet to prepare for the eventual rebound in consumer mobility later this year. Investors should use this dip to buy the stock trading below 6x normalized EPS estimates for a company planning at growing EPS in the 20% range.

