Best And Worst Mid-Cap Stocks Of Q1 '20

By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers.

The worst performing decile of mid-cap stocks shed two-thirds of their value over the past three months.

This article examines the best and worst performing mid-cap stocks in the first quarter of 2020.

The S&P 500 (SPY) produced its worst quarterly return since the Financial Crisis, shedding over 19%. Bigger was still better through. The S&P MidCap 400 Index (MDY) produced a -29.7% total return in the first quarter. This was 4% worse than the -25.6% quarterly return during the fourth quarter of 2008, and the worst quarterly performance in a three decade dataset for the index. The relative underperformance of mid-cap stocks (-10.1%) was the second worst relative performance versus their large cap brethren in the dataset, trailing only the first quarter of 1999 as large cap tech stocks pushed the S&P 500 to an 11.4% advantage over lagging mid-caps in that episode.

Like I did yesterday for the best and worst performing S&P 500 constituents, this article covers the top and bottom decile of performers in the mid-cap index. By examining the tails of the return distribution, we can gain improved insight into different portfolio return drivers and explain this stark performance difference between the S&P 500 and the S&P MidCap 400.

In the table below, I have listed the 40 worst performing current S&P Mid-Cap 400 constituents over the course of the first quarter of 2020.

The worst performing decile of the S&P 400, shed roughly two-thirds of their value, on average, in just the first quarter of the year. At the end of the first quarter, Energy made up under 1% of the capitalization of the mid-cap index, but represented 22% of the capitalization of this Laggards list (chart below) with 7 of the 9 worst performing constituents.

Away from Energy, mall operators like Macerich (MAC) and retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Aaron's (AAN) made the Laggard's list, impacted by a weakened consumer and "shelter-in-place" quarantines. This quarantine also hurt, lodging companies - Service Properties Trust (SVC), Park Hotels (PK), EPR Properties (EPR), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), Wyndham Hotels (WYN), and gaming firm Eldorado Resorts (ERI) - were all featured on this list of underperformers. Travel firms like Sabre (SBR), car rental companies like Avis (CAR), movie theater chain Cinemark (XEC), restaurant company Brinker's (EAT), and amusement park company Six Flags (SIX), all faced related downturns.

Under-represented on the laggards list was Information Technology and Healthcare, which have been outperformers in this public health crisis that has led to an uptick in remote work access. Defensive sectors like consumer staples and utilities did not feature any laggards.

At the other end of the extreme, I have also detailed the 40 best performing mid-cap stocks in the first quarter of 2020 in the table below. Only 17 constituents - just over 4% of the index - produced positive total returns in the first quarter.

It was good to be acquired in the first quarter. You got the deal premium, and did not face the drawdown in valuation that broadly impacted stocks. Legg Mason's (LM) acquisition by Franklin Resources, bucked the downward pressure in asset managers. The acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) by Simon Property Group (SPG) helped the mall owner avoid the gravity that impacted the rest of the retail space. Those two takeover candidates were by far the best performers in the first quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club joined firms like Costco (COST) and WalMart (WMT) in posting strong first quarter as consumer stocked up for the quarantine. Domino's Pizza (DPZ) bucked the negative trend in restaurant stocks. The well-run pizza maker has generated nearly 40% annualized returns over the past decade, and delivered once again for shareholders by touting its carryout and delivery prowess.

Various parts of the health care chain were featured on the Leaders list as the sector contributed over a third of the combined market capitalization of this top performing decile. Consumer Staples companies and Communications firms were the only other sectors over-represented on the Leaders list. In a pandemic, people evidently need beer (SAM) and candy (TR).

After the very sharp first quarter drawdown, mid-cap stocks have now produced a slightly negative cumulative total return to investors over the past five years. Despite this elongated period of underperformance, mid-cap stocks have still bested large cap stocks by 1.4% per annum over the past three decades. Smaller capitalization stocks tend to outperform in early recovery periods, and readers may look to the mid-cap equity class and these lists as potential screens for opportunities.

