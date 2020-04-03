Lockheed Martin Is Having A Good Crisis So Far

This has helped the stock outperform the market by some way this year.

The company went into the crisis with record backlog and low leverage.

Lockheed Martin has been a very strong company and an easy stock to own over the last few years.

A Brief Refresher On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin (LMT) stock has enjoyed a wonderful few years. Over pretty much any period you care to measure, it has outperformed the S&P500. Here's the 5-year chart for instance - on a total return (including dividends) basis.

Source: YCharts.com

Up just shy of 3x the increase in the S&P500.

We've covered the stock for awhile now here on SA. You can find our prior work on the business here. But if you want the elevator pitch, the company is well managed, is winning serial large contracts from the US Federal government and other such governments, grows well, has strong margins and generates plenty of cash. Oh, and it pays a dividend too. What's not to like?

Here's the numbers to the end of 2019:

Again, pretty good, right? Sustained revenue growth from 2015 onwards, increasing operating margins, and cashflow margins in the low double digits - that's cashflow margins, after capex, after change in working capital. You know, the actual money the business produces before it pays the IRS or its lenders. The benefit of which can be see in the deleverage.

And here's the dividend growth. Unbroken over ten years.

Source: YCharts.com

So - capital gain and dividend growth too. It's been a great stock to own.

That Was Then, This Is Now

LMT headed into the crisis slowly, eventually caught up with the market's decline, then bounced upwards rapidly and has kept climbing. Here's the stock's percentage change in price YTD, again vs. the S&P500 proxy ETF SPY.

Having been at Buy last year and then moved to Neutral as part of moving to 100% cash (you can see our note on that here), we had LMT on our shopping list for stocks to buy once the selling stopped. For our subscribers, we went back to buy before the open on 26 March. The stock is up some 14% since then, vs. around 2% for the S&P500. That's a nice return in just a few days - a little quicker than we expected, in fact.

So is LMT a good stock to own in this brave new world?

We think fundamentally, yes.

Here's some of the reasons why:

Resilient Customer Base . The overwhelming majority of its revenues are from US government departments and agencies, and those are just the kinds of customer you want right now. They have money. Enterprise customers and consumer customers don't have money.

. The overwhelming majority of its revenues are from US government departments and agencies, and those are just the kinds of customer you want right now. They have money. Enterprise customers and consumer customers don't have money. Soft Bailouts Likely . News out tonight was that the USAF will be paying Boeing almost $900m for not delivering working product. This is exactly the kind of soft-bailout money that the big defense contractors will be receiving. It's essential to the US' national interest that firms like LMT and, yes, Boeing (BA) stay afloat and in good shape. So you can bet that if humanly possible, the Federal government will be routing money to LMT through one channel or another.

. News out tonight was that the USAF will be paying Boeing almost $900m for not delivering working product. This is exactly the kind of soft-bailout money that the big defense contractors will be receiving. It's essential to the US' national interest that firms like LMT and, yes, Boeing (BA) stay afloat and in good shape. So you can bet that if humanly possible, the Federal government will be routing money to LMT through one channel or another. US Space Program Set To Grow . If you read our work you know our mantra on space - Space is Defense, and Defense is Space. The next theater in which to demonstrate strength is exploration beyond low Earth orbit, and LMT is likely to win good business in that effort - beginning with the NASA order for six to twelve Orion capsules placed last year.

. If you read our work you know our mantra on space - Space is Defense, and Defense is Space. The next theater in which to demonstrate strength is exploration beyond low Earth orbit, and LMT is likely to win good business in that effort - beginning with the NASA order for six to twelve Orion capsules placed last year. Safe Balance Sheet. As a result of the prodigious cash generation that has paid for those growing dividends, the balance sheet was just 1.1x levered at the end of 2019 (meaning, net debt - which is gross debt minus cash - divided by 2019 EBITDA was 1.1x) - that's low generally and certainly low in the defense sector, likely because LMT has not been off on a frolic of its own buying other companies, nor levering up big to do buybacks. So at 1.1x leverage the company can sustain an impaired business environment in 2020 better than most.

2020 Guidance

Every company is saying the same thing right now as regards 2020 guidance - "we don't know". And the market knows this but has still ticked up some 10% from its lowest point. So in a world where guidance is in essence suspended and where most companies can't tell you what the cash inflow will look like this year and where many of those companies are highly levered - we think LMT looks in good shape.

The one real risk we see is that LMT cuts its dividend, to lower its cash outflow. We can see that being a problem were it to come to pass. In the last earnings call, the company said it believes some 50% of its shareholders are there mainly for the dividend. The rational thing for all companies to do right now is to suspend dividends, but we've yet to see a major enterprise do that due to the furore it would cause among shareholders. So it's probable that LMT simply raise their leverage a little in order to maintain dividend payout.

Aside from that, if the market takes another downturn it will likely bring LMT down with it, but again, we expect LMT to rise up out of any such scenario fairly quickly.

So in short: we're back at Buy as of 27 March, up nicely since then, and indeed will be adding a little more on Friday 3 April.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 2 April 2020.

