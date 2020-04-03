The End Of Credit Inflation: An Unintended Consequence

Breaking these expectations, however, will mean that government efforts to combat the coming economic contraction will be compromised making it more difficult for the economy to recover.

Unfortunately, the expectations built up through such a period are hard to break and it seems as if only something like the coronavirus pandemic could put an end to them.

Credit inflation has been with us for sixty years and has contributed to historic highs in asset prices, like the stock market, but has also resulted in slowed economic growth.

I have been writing this post for more than ten years now. Almost unbelievable.

During much of this time I have talked about the policy environment that I came to call credit inflation, an environment that had important consequences for the US economy and for US investors. In fact, US investors have thrived off of credit inflation for many years, just look at all the historical highs reached by the stock market over the past ten years.

In all this writing it was hard to contemplate a possible end of credit inflation, because both political parties benefited from budget policies that underwrote the credit inflation making it hard to contemplate that credit inflation might come to a halt some day.

But, now someone has touched on the subject of how the era of credit inflation might end. James Grant has written a commentary piece for the Wall Street Journal that poses the possibility of such an end. He made me think. This piece is a consequence of Mr. Grant’s work.

If the era of credit inflation is coming to an end, investors and others are going to have to reassess their assumptions about how economic policy will be conducted. During the period of credit inflation, both the fiscal policy and the monetary policy of the government have constantly attempted to continuously underwrite economic expansion. That has resulted in the structure of the economy right now and the expectations about how policy will be delivered in the future.

This structure and the expectations that have gone with it may not exist anymore and investors and others will have to assess how things are gong to work in the future and how they might best adapt their thinking to this change.

The Beginnings Of Credit Inflation

To me, the period of credit inflation began in the early 1960s and was a part of the John F. Kennedy’s effort to get America moving again. It was a policy effort designed around the research and writing of the economist John Maynard Keynes and focused upon the use of federal budget deficits to stimulate the economy.

During the 1960s, the idea of Keynesian budget deficits, which were to originally proposed to just reduce recessions, was expanded to consider continuous budget deficits that would achieve lower rates of unemployment over the longer-haul at the expense of a little bit more inflation.

The justification for using the tradeoff between lower rates of unemployment for a little more inflation was called “the Phillips Curve.” The Phillips Curve was an “empirical” relationship that showed the relationship between the unemployment rate and inflation.” That’s all. There was no theoretical rationale to support the relationship, it was just assumed to exist due to the data used to construct the curve.

Although the idea of continuing deficits began in the Democratic administrations of the early sixties, by 1968 Richard M. Nixon made the idea universal and claimed “We are all Keynesians, now!” Credit inflation became acceptable to both Republicans and Democrats.

The New Era Of Credit Inflation

But, credit inflation produced an unintended consequence. It created an environment of inflation, one that came to permeate the economy. By 1971, the price inflation in the economy became enough of a problem that President Nixon, on August 15 of that year, declared a wage-price freeze and made the US dollar a freely-floating currency where it had been tied to the price of gold.

By the end of the 1960s, the United States economy was suffering from a rising rate of inflation, something that had been predicted by the Nobel Prize-winning economist Milton Friedman. Mr. Friedman had warned that if the US government tied itself to the Phillips Curve tradeoff that inflation would become expected and that this expectation would continue to rise as the government continued its efforts to keep the unemployment rate low.

In the early part of the 1970s this is exactly what happened. Continuous inflation raised expectations that inflation was going to continue. Sophisticated investors began buying assets, like real estate, like gold, like valuable art, and asset prices began to rise and rise and rise.

The 1980s were a testament to the policy of credit inflation as the Reagan administration pushed tax cuts and deficit spending to a new level and asset prices continued to rise. Michael Millikan and others took advantage of this environment to issue “junk bonds” and live off of the acceleration of asset prices in the corporate world.

In the 1990s, we reached a new world. As the government’s efforts to produce credit inflation continued, it became evident that more and more of the government stimulus was going into financial engineering, while less and less of the stimulus was going into business capital investment. That is, asset price inflation received most of the government stimulus while the price inflation in the economy became less and less of a worry.

Asset price bubbles became a concern.

The Recent Expansion

So we got into the economic recovery following the Great Recession. During this recovery, economic growth was extremely modest, in the ten and one-half years that ended December 31, 2019, the US economy grew at a compound rate of only 2.1 percent. The lowest for an expansion on record in the US.

More and more stimulus money went into corporate stock buybacks and dividends than went into business physical capital expenditures. Price inflation remained below the Fed’s target rate of 2.0 percent. But, asset prices continued to rise. The US stock market hit new, higher and higher historical highs. And, asset price inflation showed its head elsewhere in commodity prices and real estate markets.

Government deficits continued to expand. And, the Federal Reserve underwrote the whole stock market expansion. Mr. Grant has an important paragraph on the Fed’s role in this scene. He points to the fact that “Chairman Ben Bernanke was forthright about his intentions.” He concludes the paragraph by saying, the Fed “seeded bull markets in the public interest.”

The Coming Contraction

The question, in my mind, has always been, how will this era of credit inflation come to an end? The political parties are not going to give up on their efforts to keep economic growth as high as possible and the unemployment rate as low as possible. This has been the whole, underlying justification for credit inflation.

Well, we now have a picture of how the era of credit inflation might end: the coronavirus pandemic. This is something that the government cannot stop and it is something that looks severe enough that all expectations for the future will have to be re-evaluated.

Furthermore, economists seem to believe that most of the efforts by the federal government to stimulate economic expansion will fall short of any true expansion in the short-run, while the efforts being made by the Federal Reserve to bolster financial markets will only lessen the possibility of a banking collapse. The contraction is coming; the government can only minimize the ultimate impact.

Hopefully the coronavirus pandemic will quickly retreat and, hopefully, the US…and world…economy will bounce back. But, as Mr. Grant suggests in his article, some consideration needs to be given to the economic policies that have been used in the past. These policies, although they were beneficial in the short-run, have created a “weakness of American finance.” Unfortunately, this “weakness” just makes a situation, like the present one, potentially that much more disastrous. We need to avoid such self-made exposure in the future.

Conclusion

As mentioned in the introduction, the changes that are taking place is going to require investors and businesses to reassess what might work best in the new environment.

For example, in the last ten years, the credit inflation created by the government resulted in stock prices consistently rising to new, historical highs on a regular basis. As a consequence, passive asset management became the preferred investment vehicle of many as investors moved their money away from value investment vehicles. The makeup of the the fund community changed dramatically.

What will be the new investment approach in the future? Investors won't know until we come out of the contraction and see what structure the economy takes in the future. Lots of questions are going to have to be asked.

