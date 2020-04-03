Why There's Less To This Oil Price Rally Than Meets The Eye

I am also tactically negative on green stocks but plan to rejoin them when the macroeconomic situation brightens.

Thus, I think that oil stocks remain overvalued even though technically they may well be ready for an oversold, short-covering rally.

This action is consistent with my long-held views that the Oil Age is ending (or has ended) and the Age of Renewables is here.

However, the "out" months and years are coming down in price.

Spot crude oil prices have jumped about $5+ per barrel from the lows to Friday morning.

Introduction

The following is my point of view (your views may differ, and I am not an investment adviser, just an investor who comments on various topics):

Forget Texas tea, black gold, and other such pop expressions for crude oil. As I've been saying for a while about oil stocks, when a commodity's era is over, it's time for investors to just walk away. Better, run (don't just walk). Ignore the "juicy" dividends which are going to be cut, then eliminated.

It's simply not normal for a reasonably sound industry to see this happen to an ETF that tracks producers of the commodity (XOP) to have this sort of 5-year chart when the S&P 500 (SPY) is roughly flat over the same period:

That's with minimal dividends paid out.

Is it really worth trying to trade a bounce?

Something similar goes for an ETF tracking the oil majors (XLE).

In any case, that's the point of view I've been propounding on Seeking Alpha, most recently expressed in a full article in November 2018, A Bear On Crude Asks: Is A Crash Just Getting Going?.

The answer, we now know, is yes, a crash was just beginning.

Now, numerically, crude prices have more theoretical upside than downside, and spot prices have jumped from deeply oversold multi-decade lows.

But there's a deeper reality that I want to share in the next section.

Why this "rally" looks like a nothingburger

If one is a trader in the futures market, the volume is in the front months, and from that person, the rally is a rally. But my comments are directed much more to stock market investors. There, the long-term price structure of crude is what matters much more than the price for the next few months.

From the CME website, here are (were) some representative prices and price changes listed for WTI crude as of Friday morning, around 7:10 AM EDT, beginning with the front month:

May 2020: $26.45, +$1.13

June 2020: $28.88, +$0.88

Aug. 2020: $30.96, +$0.05

Nov. 2020: $32.04, -$0.50

Jan. 2021: $32.71, -$0.78

Dec. 2022: $38.76, -$0.67

Dec. 2024: 42.00, -$0.86.

No trades are shown after that; prices out to 2031 peak below $49.

These data suggest to me that the more important price changes are to the downside.

(Note, after completing and submitting this article, crude prices rose further. However, the general trend remains the same. Also, the stock and gold (IAU) markets rose as well, so the further rise is part of a general risk-on move. Thus, nothing has changed so far as my view of oil stocks goes, and the main points of the article remain as written.)

Brent crude on Globex has a similar pattern, though somewhat less bearish in the out years (lower trading volumes, however).

As the months roll along, the entire pricing structure for legacy fuels and feedstocks for petrochemicals are in my view going to understand the power of the renewable movement. Increasingly, this is based on economics, not only on the climate change argument. In this view, the price cutting we are seeing is much more permanent than the sharp contango the futures market is now pricing in.

Now to the stock market.

My opinion is that:

Oil stocks are still overvalued

Consider Exxon Mobil (XOM). ETrade shows consensus EPS of $0.93 and $2.15 for this year and then 2021. Consensus is for $3.77 for 2022.

The dividend payout is $3.48 per year ($0.87 quarterly).

Now that we are being told that XOM is not going to come close to earning its dividend this year or next, and maybe will barely earn it next year, then my question is, why not price the stock at 10X next year's consensus EPS, or $22 or below? Or, perhaps 7X? Do I hear 5X?

After all, the point of owning something as insubstantial as an anonymous share in a public company is to do better than a company's (much more secure) bonds? Why gamble on an out-of-favor industry?

XOM closed Thursday at $40.86 and is shown up a few pennies per share in pre-market activity.

Now, I have no position in any of these stocks or ETFs; I'm a long-only investor at this point (that may change without notice). So, I'm not going to comment on any other stock.

My view is that what is true for the well-run XOM is true up and down its industry.

My further view is as expressed in that November 2018 bearish article on crude, in which I titled one section as follows:

Sorry, Saudis, you may have lots of stranded reserves... so pump away.

This prediction came true.

Sticking with oil stocks may just be like sticking with coal stocks 20 years ago. There may well be some very enticing rallies, but ultimately, stocks are about growth, and there is too much chance of negative growth.

The oil majors may just end up like the automobile majors: out of gas.

Price wars are tough stuff even in healthy economies, but in recessions and possible depressions, look out below. This concept explains...

Why I jumped out of "green" stocks

Since 2018, I have been saying very nice things about NextEra Energy (NEE) and was long the stock. But while its management has made light of potential pricing pressures in its unregulated growth vehicle, the NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary, I'm worried for it. So, with NEE trading in the range of 30X forward EPS recently, as soon as I saw this recession/depression beginning along with the Saudi-led price war in crude, I took all my NEE chips off the table.

Similar sorts of reasoning go for my position in Tesla (TSLA). People's minds are on not getting COVID-19, and buying new cars or putting on a solar roof suddenly has a much lower share of mind than it did two months ago. In addition, much cheaper gasoline is a negative for the economics of electric vehicles. So, I took profits in TSLA and look to rejoin it when the macro picture is somewhat brighter, and the full extent of carnage in the energy markets is better known.

Concluding comments - staying with the major trends

The first reaction in the oil "pits" to the latest news on crude oil is not nearly as positive as the spot price suggests. Crude oil is, simply, under siege. What the Saudis have been doing lately in opening the production floodgates wide open was foreseen by a retired doctor who mostly invests in tech and biotech stocks in November 2018. This means that it could not have been all that difficult to think about and, therefore, be cautious about owning XLE/XOP or any of their constituent members when prices were much higher.

So, looking past the unpredictable and perhaps inevitable bounces in these beaten-down stocks, I think their future is poor and will continue to avoid them.

One implication of this view is that it has kept me much more exposed to bonds than consensus had it because deflation in oil prices is friendly to high-quality bonds. I continue to be long Treasuries (TLT), though it may be getting to about the 7th inning in the bond rally.

A final implication of the action in crude oil is that in a recessionary/depression situation as exists in so much of the world's economy, significant operational and stock market downside risks are present even for leaders in renewable energy, such as NEE and TSLA.

I am continuing to stay mostly out of stocks and am focusing as I edge back into the market on tech and e-commerce companies that were doing well before the COVID-19 crisis and are gaining share during it.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Good luck to all.

