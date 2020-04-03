Blackbaud: Poor Prospects Amid Heavy Debt Load

Blackbaud may also be in danger of tripping its leverage covenants if earnings continue to decline, which would limit the company's liquidity and possibly block its dividend.

Blackbaud's tepid single-digit growth rates may come under further pressure as its non-profit customers may churn to cut costs amid an expected decline in contributions.

The sharp, short recession that the coronavirus spread is expected to inflict upon the U.S. is also expected to put many non-profits into a difficult position. With trillions of dollars having been wiped from global stock markets, charitable giving is expected to decline as people tighten their belts.

These trends are sure to have negative impacts on Blackbaud (BLKB), a verticalized software company that specializes in ERP and CRM software specifically for non-profits, educational institutions, and religious organizations. Shares of Blackbaud have been swept down by the market downturn, slipping ~40% year-to-date so far:

Despite masquerading as one of the only "value" stocks in the software sector, Blackbaud's fundamentals are already doing quite poorly even before the coronavirus hit. In spite of the company's recent expansion to religious organizations, Blackbaud's organic growth had already slowed down to the mid single-digits, while at the same time the company has been unable to reverse a decline in operating margins. On top of that, Blackbaud's cash position runs precariously thin, and given that Blackbaud is burdened by a relatively sizable load of debt, any continued decay in revenue growth and margins this year caused by the coronavirus will increase the company's risk of tripping its debt covenants.

In short, Blackbaud's weak position will only be further threatened by the looming coronavirus recession. Investors would be wise to sit on the sidelines here and invest in stronger names.

Tepid growth amid sagging margins

Blackbaud isn't exactly a new software company. The company was founded in 1981, and as a result of over-saturation in its space (which prompted to company to seek growth in expanding its product coverage to religious institutions), its growth rates have slowed down meaningfully. We'd expect, however, that for a company with such low growth rates, that Blackbaud would be able to raise its margin profile - sadly, this is not the case.

Figure 1. Blackbaud Q4 revenue trends Source: Blackbaud Q4 earnings release

Blackbaud's revenue in the company's most recent quarter grew just 7.5% y/y to $237.8 million. On an organic growth basis that excludes the impact of acquired companies, growth was even weaker at just 6.7% y/y.

Blackbaud has already been on a year-long effort to drive increased sales. Mark Gianoni, Blackbaud's CEO, commented on the company's Q4 earnings call on the effort to increase sales momentum and add headcount:

As you know, we've been investing in sales and marketing to better address our market opportunity with a focus on adding additional sales headcount, improving productivity, and putting a greater focus on adding net new logos. One way we're equipping our growing sales force to be more effective is by investing in the necessary technology and resources to efficiently drive the increased number of quality leads and better cover our large adjustable market. We've been growing our lead generation teams which we call business development representatives to support our growing sales teams, and we've simultaneously increased the productivity of our business development representatives with the implementation of a leading sales engagement technology platform enabling our teams to generate more prospects and convert those prospects into sales opportunities. We're entering 2020 with an optimized ratio of business development representatives to account executives. And the lead generation from the team has increased substantially as a result of these changes."

Sadly, neither this increase in sales headcount nor the recent expansion into religious organizations has been able to meaningfully lift Blackbaud's revenue beyond single-digit growth rates. Blackbaud's revenue guidance for 2020 of $930-$955 million also implies just 3.3% to 6.0% y/y growth over FY19 revenues of $900.4 million, which isn't a range we can really consider impressive.

The good news underlying this is the fact that most of Blackbaud's revenue is recurring - in FY19, 92% of Blackbaud's revenue stream was recurring, indicating that even in a period of relative uncertainty, Blackbaud should be able to hang on to the majority of its revenues. However, we should still expect higher-than-usual churn this year. Blackbaud provides software to non-profits both large and small, and many lesser-endowed non-profits that are getting squeezed out of donations this year may either go belly-up or cut down on their software expenses to conserve cash. Given Blackbaud's already-tepid growth rates, even its current guidance range of 3.6% to 6% growth in 2020 may be a high bar to achieve if existing customers peel off at a higher-than-expected churn rate.

We would expect that for a company with such unimpressive growth that Blackbaud would be able to at least deliver some operating margin gains. But here we're wrong as well: pro forma gross margins in FY19 fell 170bps to 59.1%, from 60.8% in FY18 (already at a major deficit to most peer software companies with margins in the 70-80% range), while pro forma operating margins also fell 320bps to 16.8%, down from 20.0% in the prior year.

Likewise, although Blackbaud maintained its positive free cash flow status in FY19, nominal FCF declined -17% y/y in FY19 to $124.1 million, while FCF margins slipped to 13.8% in FY19, down from 17.6% in FY18. For a supposedly stable, mature software company like Blackbaud, it's difficult to accept the company's across-the-board deterioration in profit metrics - especially because the jittery state of the markets has caused investors to focus much more heavily on tech companies' bottom lines.

Figure 2. Blackbaud FCF Source: Blackbaud Q4 earnings release

Weak balance sheet

Alongside weak fundamentals, Blackbaud also sports a relatively feeble balance sheet position as well. For a company of its scale, Blackbaud operates with a relatively thin cash balance. As of the end of the fourth quarter, Blackbaud had only $31.8 million of cash on its balance sheet:

Figure 3. Blackbaud balance sheet Source: Blackbaud 10-K filing

Blackbaud additionally writes in its 10-K that its principal source of cash to run its business comes from operating cash flows. But as we've seen in FY19, Blackbaud's poor growth combined with deterioration in both gross and operating margins have caused a decline in operating cash flows. And that's before any pressure caused by the coronavirus, which may see margins and cash flow decline even further.

In FY20, Blackbaud's operating expenses tallied up to $454.9 million. If we add back $85.7 million of depreciation and amortization costs, $58.6 million of stock-based comp, and $5.8 million of restructuring costs, the company's true "cash" recurring opex amounts to $304.8 million. Blackbaud's current cash balances, at about a tenth of its annual cash operating expenses, looks incredibly thin.

That's not to mention Blackbaud's substantial debt load as well. As seen in the company's Q4 balance sheet above, Blackbaud owes a staggering $467.1 million in outstanding debt. Blackbaud's high amount of leverage, incurred in order to finance M&A that has produced little top-line growth, is one of the key risks that the company has noted in its 10-K:

Figure 4. Blackbaud leverage commentary Source: Blackbaud 10-K filing

We're also concerned that Blackbaud is close to hitting the upper bounds of its 3.5x net leverage ratio required by its lenders. Blackbaud has a current net debt position of $435.2 million ($467.1 million of debt, less $31.9 million of cash) and its current net leverage ratio is 2.3x as shown in the table below, implying $189.2 million of EBITDA that Blackbaud's lenders allow it to count toward this covenant.

Figure 5. Blackbaud net leverage ratio Source: Blackbaud 10-K filing

However, Blackbaud has also noted in its 10-K (page 45) that average daily borrowings in FY19 were $537.3 million. This means that, assuming the same EBITDA, Blackbaud's typical intra-quarter net leverage ratio sits closer to 2.7x. Meanwhile, the company's profitability and cash flow have already been on a declining trend, and if any coronavirus impacts cause Blackbaud's margins to slip further, the company could be in danger of tripping its leverage covenant. A ~25% decay in EBITDA would immediately trigger that upper threshold - a very real scenario considering the uncertain macro environment.

It should be noted that Blackbaud currently pays out a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, yielding about ~1% at today's share prices. However, Blackbaud's ability to pay dividends will be blocked by its lenders if the company's leverage ratio falls below 3.25x, as noted in the company's debt description in its 10-K. Given the sensitivity of Blackbaud's earnings power to the uncertainty of the coronavirus, triggering this threshold and forcing an end to Blackbaud's dividend may stir additional panic in the markets.

Blackbaud's proximity to its upper leverage threshold also limits the amount of additional debt it can draw down in the very real possibility that its ~$30 million cash balance runs too thin. As of the end of Q4, Blackbaud notes that it has $209.6 million of unused capacity on its revolving line of credit, but its already-high leverage may prevent the company from drawing down on that debt when it's needed.

Key takeaways

Blackbaud is a fairly poor investment across many criteria: sluggish growth, deteriorating margins, and a debt-heavy balance sheet that may be in danger of tripping its leverage covenants. This is a company that's ill-equipped to handle the pressures of the coronavirus, especially if the expectation of reduced donations causes many of Blackbaud's customers to churn. Steer clear here and invest elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.