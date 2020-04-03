PREIT: Covenant Modifications Solve One Big Problem, But COVID-19 Remains A Concern

The mall REIT recently finalized short-term covenant modifications with its lenders that should keep it in compliance through the end of September.

A little more than a month ago, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) warned investors that it was on track to breach some of its debt covenants in 2020. High CapEx over the past few years, a surge in tenant bankruptcies in 2019, and delays in getting some recent redevelopments fully open all contributed to this thorny problem.

At the time, PREIT CEO Joe Coradino said that the REIT was working with its lenders on covenant modifications in order to avoid a potential default. He explained that PREIT expected to complete a short-term modification by the end of March, giving it six months of runway to negotiate permanent changes to its covenants that would improve its financial flexibility.

However, that was before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the U.S., forcing PREIT to temporarily close all of its malls. This sudden change in business conditions raised a risk that the REIT's negotiations with its lenders would collapse.

Fortunately, PREIT confirmed earlier this week that it completed a short-term modification of its debt covenants through Sept. 30. This removes a big short-term risk, buying time for PREIT to shore up its balance sheet and bring more rent online. Nevertheless, PREIT stock remains quite risky, due to uncertainty about how much COVID-19 will damage short-term revenue and about the long-term impact of the pandemic on the retail industry.

Covenants relaxed significantly

A quick look at PREIT's debt ratios, as reported in the company's Q4 supplemental, showed why a covenant breach was inevitable entering 2020. At the beginning of the year, PREIT was within a whisker of breaching three separate covenants. Moreover, it still had significant CapEx requirements for 2020 and wasn't likely to see a turnaround in NOI until the second quarter.

(Source: PREIT Q4 2019 Earnings Supplemental, p. 43)

Under the agreement announced on March 31, total liabilities can be as high as 65% of gross asset value through Sept. 30. Over that same period, the floor for the adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges ratio will be 1.40 and the unencumbered debt yield can go as low as 10%. These amendments increased PREIT's near-term borrowing capacity by more than $83 million.

Importantly, the short-term covenant modifications also provide for annualizing in-place cash rent for recently-redeveloped properties when calculating adjusted EBITDA and NOI from now until the end of September. (See p. 20 of the recent 8-K filing).

Numerous new tenants have opened as part of PREIT's redevelopments since mid-September. Indeed, just in the first three months of 2020, new tenants that will generate millions of dollars of annual rent opened at PREIT properties. This short-term methodology change factors all of that annual income into the covenant calculations, rather than PREIT having to wait a year from a tenant's opening to get the full benefit of that income in its trailing 12-month results.

Of course, these short-term covenant modifications did come with strings attached, albeit not very punitive ones. PREIT will pay a slightly higher interest rate on its borrowings and it will be subject to mandatory prepayments of its borrowings totaling $2 million per month, running from April 30 through Sept. 30. Additionally, with the exception of the remaining outparcels under contract for sale as part of a portfolio deal with Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT), PREIT must apply substantially all asset sale proceeds towards debt reduction.

In conjunction with revealing the covenant changes, PREIT also announced a much-needed 90% cut to its quarterly common dividend (from $0.21/share to $0.02/share). This will allow it to use nearly all of its internally-generated cash flow to cover necessary CapEx.

Coronavirus leaves huge questions

Had the COVID-19 pandemic not struck, the covenant modifications announced a few days ago would have bought PREIT the time it needed to return to growth. Unfortunately, COVID-19 could negatively impact PREIT and other mall owners both in the short term and in the long term.

In late March, Taubman Centers (TCO) sent a letter to its tenants affirming that they needed to continue paying rent, even though most malls have been forced to close. Taubman noted that its own obligations to lenders, utility providers, insurance companies, and other vendors had not disappeared, and that it needed tenants to pay up.

(Many tenants may skip rent payments this month. Image source: PREIT.)

Nevertheless, it seems inevitable that many of PREIT's tenants will skip rent payments over the next few months. Around the same time that Taubman sent its letter, The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) informed landlords that it couldn't pay rent on April 1. Most retailers are in even worse shape, as store closures will prevent them from turning their inventory into cash, leading to a potential working capital crunch.

As a small business, PREIT could be eligible for millions of dollars of forgivable loans as part of the Paycheck Protection Program included in the recent $2 trillion stimulus bill. Business interruption insurance also may cover some near-term losses, and many tenants may be able to repay missed rent payments later this year if business gets back to some semblance of normality. However, it's impossible to estimate the net impact of these factors with the information currently available.

Looking further ahead, some analysts believe the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a significant permanent reduction in mall traffic. I am very skeptical of this claim. In the short term, a weak job market could curb consumer spending power, but in general, I expect there to be significant pent-up demand for in-person experiences (like going to the mall) once the pandemic is brought under control.

A more salient concern is that the financial stress from COVID-19 could lead to an even bigger wave of retail bankruptcies and store closures in 2020 and 2021 than what was seen last year. The resulting vacancies and rent reductions could have a significant negative impact on mall REITs' NOI over the next year or two. And even if there are potential new tenants willing to pay good rents, getting those tenants open could require substantial CapEx.

A brief look at NAV

All of these questions would be moot if PREIT's net asset value (NAV) were $0 or less. However, I continue to believe that NAV is far higher than the current stock price. Last fall, I estimated NAV at a minimum of $10, but in light of the sharp change in circumstances, it's worth taking a second look at NAV with more conservative assumptions.

As of the end of 2019, PREIT's debt and preferred equity had a combined face value of $2.47 billion. Meanwhile, the REIT generated $227.7 million of NOI last year. This would suggest that PREIT's properties need to be valued at a weighted average cap rate of less than 9.2% for the common shares to have any value.

(Source: PREIT Q4 2019 Earnings Supplemental, p. 11)

This is a gross oversimplification, though. Many of PREIT's lower-tier malls and joint venture properties have relatively high leverage. The combined mortgage debt for Patrick Henry Mall, Viewmont Mall, Springfield Mall, Cumberland Mall, Francis Scott Key Mall, Valley View Mall, and PREIT's open-air JV properties totals $426 million. (All six of these malls are in the bottom half of PREIT's malls in terms of sales productivity). That represents a floor valuation for those assets.

Additionally, PREIT has $129 million of land sales under contract for hotel and multifamily development. Those agreements account for about half of the REIT's total land sale opportunity. To be conservative, I will estimate the total value of PREIT's excess land at $200 million.

PREIT's share of the recently-opened Fashion District Philadelphia redevelopment may be worth approximately $275 million. The floor value here is $150.5 million (the outstanding amount under the property's term loan), and $200 million for PREIT's 50% interest in the property seems like a very conservative valuation.

The majority of PREIT's NOI ($123 million in 2019) comes from its eight best properties. Sales per square foot exceed $500 for all eight and average over $600 for this part of the portfolio. A weighted average cap rate of 7.5% for these properties seems fairly conservative, particularly given that redevelopment projects have recently opened (or will open soon) at several of them, bringing additional rent online. That would put their combined value at around $1.64 billion.

(A new Von Maur-anchored wing opened at PREIT's Woodland Mall last October. Image source: PREIT)

Adding up all of the assets discussed thus far, the conservative valuation is $2.46 billion: almost exactly equal to PREIT's $2.47 billion of debt and preferred equity. The rest of PREIT's malls are a collection of low- and mid-tier properties that generated $47 million of NOI last year. Several have had recent redevelopment activity for which the incremental income is still coming online. Even at a 14% cap rate for these malls, PREIT's conservatively-estimated NAV would be approximately $4 per share.

The potential upside to this NAV if valuations for high-quality malls recover over the next few years is significant (I do not expect valuations to improve for B and C malls). Applying a 6.5% cap rate to PREIT's top 8 properties would boost NAV by $3/share. Factoring in higher valuations for its buildable land and Fashion District Philadelphia along with the option value of lower-tier mortgaged properties could add another $1-$2/share to that valuation.

Lots of upside but lots of risk

Thus, there is substantial upside for PREIT stock if the economy bounces back from COVID-19 in 2021 or 2022 and traffic for A- and A malls returns to pre-pandemic levels. (Of course, the REIT would also have to avoid a near-term covenant breach, mainly by limiting spending and executing asset sales in a timely fashion).

On the other hand, there are still massive unknowns surrounding the duration and severity of COVID-19, its medium-term impact on economic growth and mall traffic, and the extent to which stimulus efforts and insurance proceeds may offset near-term headwinds. It's also not clear what proportion of PREIT's tenant base could be forced into bankruptcy due to the pandemic.

This may be an acceptable tradeoff for highly risk-tolerant investors, but most investors probably want to steer clear of PREIT's common stock. However, the preferred shares (PEI.PB) (PEI.PC) (PEI.PD) may be a more attractive bet. At 85%-90% discounts to liquidation value, they now offer nearly as much upside as the common shares in a bullish scenario, but with less risk (as they sit one rung up in the capital stack).

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the retail, real estate, airline, and auto industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in PEI preferred securities over the next 72 hours.