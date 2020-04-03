Adler: Despite Worse Than Reported Leverage A Buy

Adler Real Estate (OTC:ADREF) is a company holding and developing German residential real estate. German residential real estate is not significantly impacted by the coronavirus. The discount you get from the recent share price decline is not warranted. The low share price could only be explained by lower recurring rental income in the near future. Arguments, why the cash flows are not in doubt and Adler is an attractive investment, are presented below.

Germany is a welfare state and supports tenants

Tenants who cannot pay rent on their own can apply for social benefits. 100% of their rent is then directly paid by the government to the lessor.

An apartment size of 50 square meter (sqm) + 15sqm per additional person is generally eligible for this aid. The eligible rent amount varies per region.

A closer examination of Adler's biggest location Wilhelmshaven with 23.7mm NRI (net rental income) shows negligible risk exposure to increased unemployment. Wilhelmshaven's eligible gross rent for German social benefit (heat and electricity is paid extra by the state) is €368 for up to 50 sqm (single household) and €460 for up to 60 sqm (two person household). This comes down to €7.36 and €7.67 per sqm respectively. Adler's average of €5.15 per sqm/month in Wilhelmshaven and €5.60 per sqm per month on average for the whole portfolio is way below the maximum for the social benefit.

Adler's average apartment size is just over 60 sqm with the following breakdown. Most apartments would be a fit for social benefit receivers.

If the apartment were too expensive and/or large for social benefits, there would still be a grace period of 6 month which can be prolonged on request. As a response to the coronavirus applying for social benefits was even made easier temporarily. For six months rent levels and applicant's property status will not be considered when making the decision to grant the state benefit. This means even non-eligible rents under normal circumstances would still be paid by the state for at least month. Even I could theoretically apply now.

Due to the tenants' entitlement for social benefits funds from operations (FFO) are not correlated to employment. This is a huge advantage compared to commercial properties.

Adler describes the risk of their tenants defaulting as follows.

the risk of tenants with low incomes defaulting on their rent payments is reduced as they can obtain support from social security providers if they are unable to settle their obligations from their own incomes. [Annual report]

The CEO of majority shareholder Ado properties confirmed the high quality of their recurring FFO on the most recent conference call.

[...] we are not exposed to payment risk. First, our tenants are continuing to pay. Some of them could ask for temporary deferred payment. But so far, we have not seen a residential tenant asking them. There is a few retail tenants who have asked a temporary deferred scheme but it's an amount of a few thousand -- few hundred thousand euros. So nothing significant on that. [conference call]

On the contrary higher unemployment may increase demand for Adler's comparatively low priced apartments. Additionally, losing a tenant can even be economically beneficial in areas where demand is above supply. A vacant apartment can fetch a higher price or can be renovated without objection. It is more difficult to increase the in-place rent while keeping the same tenant in Germany's regulated market.

Germany's health system will probably keep the fertility rate low

Another argument for lower future cash flows would be for vacancy to rise due to tenants dying because of COVID-19. In the worst case with all tenants infected with coronavirus, the fertility rate would depend on the hospital utilization rate. When the hospitals are not overwhelmed the rate would be below 1% according to Virologists. Some tenants will probably die. Adler has 58 thousand units after all. This would be a nightmare, but Adler's investment case would still be intact.

Just as anecdotal evidence at Adler's largest location Wilhelmshaven there are as of March, 31 zero cases of coronavirus officially [City of Wilhelmshaven].

The regulated rental market in Germany has proven resilient to GDP shocks

If you look at the chart above, you can see the low correlation of rent changes and GDP in Germany compared to the USA. GDP is expected to drop significantly the world over. Correlation is not causation and could break, but this another hint on the stability of the residential rent levels in Germany.

The disadvantage is you cannot increase rents more in good times. Berlin has particular strict rules. On the other hand lowering in-place rents for residential properties is uncommon.

In-place values of Adler's real estate assets are below replacement costs

It is not economically feasible to build and compete with Adler's in-place rents. Even nonprofit competitors cannot build cheap enough. Ever stricter regulation and land scarcity drive up construction costs. The value per sqm is only €1,167 in Adler's current portfolio.

Adler's own newbuilts are good examples of this fact.

They do not come anywhere near those lower in-place values per sqm. One disadvantage of Adler's old portfolio is the higher maintenance requirements compared to newer properties. One thing to watch is whether absorption of Adler's Riverside into the market is disturbed by coronavirus.

Investors have no alternative to risky assets like real estate to earn a positive real return

With the 30-year German government bond in negative territory, investors have no alternative to investing in real assets like real estate. To be fair Vonovia sees no correlation pattern between those yields and asset yields based on yearly assert yields and rolling 200d average 10 year interest rates.

Nevertheless, I think the spread over Bunds is an important metric.

Source: Aroundtown FY 2019 presentation

As you can see the spread over Bunds is at a historically attractive level.

Most importantly, Adler's low valuation makes it an attractive investment

First I will show the FY 2019 numbers as reported by Adler.

Per year end 2019 there were 71,063,743 shares outstanding with 2.23% held in treasury. This results in approximately 1,584,721 shares held in treasury. Per the most recent announcement there were 72,236,485 shares outstanding. Assuming the number of Treasury shares were kept constant (under 3% changes do not have to be reported) there are 70,651,764 shares outstanding excluding the Treasury shares.

Multiplied by the current share price of €8.50 results in a market capitalization of €601 mm. FFO1 for 2019 was 84.4mm. P/FFO is therefore a cheap 7.1.

LTV was reported as 51%. Average interest rate is 2.1%. The average debt maturity is 3.8 based on the combined Adler and Ado properties (OTC:ADPPF) company. Adler did not report the standalone number. The NAV per year end was €25.37 and price to NAV is 0.34. The reported vacancy is 5.4% and the EPRA vacancy based on rents is 8.7%. The gross rental yield for the portfolio (excluding developments) was 5.4%. The rental contracts for residential properties in Germany is usually indefinite and can be terminated by the tenant with prior notification. The lessor can only terminate a lease under rare circumstances. Tenants are well protected under German laws.

Those are very attractive metrics for such attractive properties. But there is one caveat. The accounting makes some metrics more attractive than economic reality. Recent corporate actions have caused this.

Adler has purchased 33.25% of Ado properties by purchasing Israeli Ado Group for an equity consideration of €708mm. This would have led to consolidation of Ado properties into Adler. Ado Group is deemed to have control over Ado properties despite the lower than 50% stake.

After Adler's cash acquisition of Ado Group both Adler and Ado properties reported the signing of a business combination agreement, whereby Ado offered 0.4164 Ado shares per Adler shares. With 52% irrevocable commitments to tender Adler shares into the offer per the announcement date December, 15th Adler had to report Ado as discontinued operation per IFRS 5 at their year end balance sheet date.

As you can see per my calculation the FY 2019 report overstates Adler's equity due to the share price decline of Ado properties. Ado's share price would have to be €64.49 to match the balance sheet value of 948mm. I have to admit Adler's reporting on the acquisition of Ado group was not transparent enough for me to understand the actual price paid per ADO share. The acquired Ado Group owned reportedly 38% of Ado properties and had to sell part of this stake prior to Adler's acquisition becoming effective. Accounts of Ado group were not provided - neither on announcement nor on closing of the transaction.

I have subtracted ADO net assets (2,706mm) from value and added back the current value (303mm) for the loan to value (LTV) calculation. For net asset value (NYSE:NAV) the balance sheet value of the Ado properties shares (948mm) has to be substituted by the current value (303mm). Remember those values will fluctuate with Ado's share price. Per the annual report Adler expects an FFO for 2020 of 75 - 80. Using the mid of the range of €77.5mm results in a P/FFO of 7.7. The second line shows my adjusted metrics.

I think those are still attractive. In the meantime Adler is controlled by Ado. 91.93% have accepted a takeover offer by Ado. Ado has a lower LTV than Adler. Ado plans a rights issue. This puts pressure on Ado's share price instead of Adler's. In my opinion, the combined company will have no problem refinancing their debt. Bigger is better here. I expect the combined company to get better financing terms than on a standalone basis. The debt will probably be raised at the Ado level and made available to Adler at better conditions than possible as a standalone entity. I think Adler's discounted price would alone be enough to buy.

But let us compare Adler to DAX30 (main German stock index) member Vonovia (OTCPK:VNNVF) for a relative value check. Adler is now a controlled company and there may be some conflicts of interest between Ado and minorities. Some discount is warranted.

Adler has not as high quality as Vonovia (location, value per sqm), but trades on a P/FFO of 7.7 and with a discount to NAV of 50% on adjusted numbers. Higher quality Vonovia trades above 20x 2019 FFO and 0.80 NAV at a share price of €42.93. I do not think such a wide discount is warranted.

Adler's share price was down more than other German residential real estate companies in the recent market crash. In the chart below the three tickers with the lowest decline belong to residential real estate companies. Adler (ADL) traded more like a commercial property company. Maybe the market has the wrong analogy. From the perspective of a financing bank Adler is not a credit portfolio with a low FICO score, but rather a bond, which is guaranteed by the German government.

Would you rather own commercial or residential properties when tourism is effectively forbidden in Germany and non-food retail is closed? To be fair the restrictions will be loosened eventually.

Conflicts of interest with the controlling shareholder might be an argument against an investment. Minorities in Adler's subsidiary Westgrund will be bought out at fair value per the most recent presentation of the combined Adler and Ado company. This indicates a willingness not to try to rip off minorities at Adler. Being bought out at NAV in the future would also be great for Adler's minority shareholders.

Conclusion

The discount is too wide. P/FFO below 8 is attractive on its own. The residential property baby Adler was thrown out with the commercial property bathwater.

Long-term target is my adjusted NAV of about €16.30.

