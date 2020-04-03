Check Point Software: The Market Misunderstands Subscription Growth

However, my research shows that these short term financial negatives are caused by growth investments and a change to the subscription model, which should be beneficial in the long term.

Check Point Software (CHKP) is a world leader in security solutions, providing both software and hardware IT solutions for management. The company has a very strong brand name as its client base includes 90% of Fortune's 500 companies. Recently, the company has been focusing on "fifth generation cyber security", which are large-scale attacks on multiple computing platforms such as the cloud and mobile devices. The cyber security market is rapidly increasing as the number of global devices and complexity of threats are growing, which intensifies the need for security management. Recently, the stock declined by 27.5% from its yearly high (vs. -25% for the S&P 500) due to a top- and bottom line slowdown and the COVID-19 virus. According to analysts and many investors, Check Point is not an attractive stock as competition pressures margins and its market share is declining drastically. In contrast, I believe that this negativity creates a strong buying opportunity as margin deterioration is caused by investments in future growth and the revenue slowdown is caused by its transition to a subscription model with newly, best-in-class introduced products. Clearly, the market is misunderstanding this strategic change, which I will focus on in this article. Check Point is operating in a market that is expected to grow by double digits, while being valued at a cash-adjusted P/E of 10.46. Additionally, this sector is very resilient during a recession which Check Point has proven during the financial crisis. This low-risk company is a strong buy at these levels caused by market misunderstandings. My DCF model shows that there is 76.92% upside for investors buying the stock now.

(Source: Tradingview)

Check Point Software's growth trajectory

Check Point posted very consistent growth over the past years, contributed by achieving leadership in a rapidly growing market. CEO and co-founder Gil Schwed, who also owns 17.2% of the shares, managed the company extremely well as revenues almost tripled over the past 12 years, while operating margins expanded by 595 bps. Astonishingly, the company has an operating margin of 44.20% which is one of the highest margins of all publicly listed companies, outperforming competitors by miles. For example, competitors Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Fortinet (FTNT) reported operating margins of -1% and 16% in their last quarters. As the market is heading for a recession in 2020 due to the coronavirus, I am increasingly looking for stocks that generate high, consistent cash flows to add to my portfolio as they will recover much quicker from a market downturn. Interestingly, Check Point managed to keep growing its free cash flow by 91% during the period 2007-2010, in contrast to many companies who made negative cash flows or even went bankrupt. These strong FCF margins are used by Check Point to perform many buybacks as they managed to reduce its share count by 25% over the past 10 years. In February, they announced the expansion of its ongoing repurchase program by an additional $2 bln, which is approximately 15% of its market capitalization. But there are also some negative points to mention. Revenue growth slowed down from double digit growth to low digit growth. Meanwhile, operating margins decreased drastically by more than 10% over the past 7 years. These negatives will be discussed in a later section.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company data)

The strong free cash flow generation during the financial crisis was also reflected in its share price. Check Point's maximum draw down was approximately 30% vs. almost 60% for the S&P 500. Moreover, the stock recovered from these losses in only one year. This out-performance could be repeated during the COVID-19 crisis as the stock is down only 17% YTD as I'm writing this article versus a 25% draw down for the market.

Data by YCharts

Cyber security market growth

The Cyber security market, as indicated in the graph below, is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11% until 2025, contributed by two factors: growth in the volume of attacks and growth in the complexity of attacks.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on Grand View Research; numbers in $bln)

1) Increase in number of cyber attacks

First, there is a strong increase in the number of cyber attacks. For example, the number of Internet of Things attacks tripled in the first half of 2019. This strong increase is caused by the increase in number of globally connected devices. This number increased by a factor of approximately 10 over the past 10 years and is expected to keep growing exponentially. The more devices that are used, the more chance a company has undergone a cyber attack.

(Source: Helpnetsecurity.com)

2) Increase in complexity of cyber attacks

Second, there is an increase in the complexity of cyber attacks. This is primarily contributed by the increase in usage of cloud products and the increase in the complexity of multinationals. Cloud products create many opportunities for businesses and also threats as it is a new way for cyber criminals to attack a company. Also, companies are using many more devices to increase operational efficiency. However, this could increase the number of threats as we are experiencing large increases in connections between these devices.

While the market growth is looking to be very positive for Check Point, the company is experiencing a strong slowdown in both top and bottom line growth. Let's discuss this in the next section.

What the market tells us about Check Point's future

Recently, there have been many negative (partially justified) headlines about Check Point's growth and competitive strength, dragging down the stock price. Recently, Goldman Sachs turned bearish:

Software subscriptions have grown double-digits, investors have expressed concern over maintenance growth which accounts for a substantial portion of CHKP's revenue, and maintenance remains at risk if the company continues to lose market share.

Also, First Analysis came in with a bearish note:

We are incrementally concerned that this mature security stalwart will continue to experience disappointing growth, lackluster innovation, and loss of market share" that will pressure the stock despite the strong cash flow and buyback activity.

At first sight when I analysed the company, I mentioned three bearish aspects. First, margins declined heavily by more than 10% over the past 7 years despite the strong market conditions. Some analysts pointed out that this could be due to higher competitive pressure. Second, revenue growth is slowing down drastically from more than 10% pre-2011 to only 4% last year. In contrast, the security market is still growing significantly, which could also indicate to higher competition and brings us to our last point: Check Point is losing market share. As shown in the graph below, market share has been steady for a long time but started to decrease in 2018. Competitors that focus more on innovation and SaaS, such as Palo Alto and Fortinet, saw a strong increase in market share.

(Source: Statista)

I know, these negative factors all sound very bearish at first. However, in this complex sector, it is important to dig a little deeper, which I will do in the next section.

Why the market is misunderstanding Check Point's growth potential

1)Revenue growth slowdown

Many investors and analysts believe that the revenue growth slowdown is caused by competitive factors and poor innovation. In contrast, I believe that this is caused by a significant increase in new, innovative products that are based on a subscription model. Let me explain...It is widely known that the swap from a license model (one-time payment) to a subscription model (quarterly/annual payments) leads to short term top-line pressure as the sales are split between different years. Over the past years, Check Point has increased products and services which are focused on subscriptions, as this could lead to higher customer monetization. New innovative products, like Infinity and Cloudguard, are introduced in 2017. Consequently, subscription sales as a % of revenues increased from 19.5% to 30.5% over the past 5 years, as shown in the graph.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company disclosures)

The subscription growth is primarily contributed by strong growth in Cloudguard (cyber security for your Cloud) and Infinity (a new, innovative platform for all cyber security practices). During the last CC, management mentioned that these deals grew by double-digit and triple-digit revenue growth over the last quarter. Now, let me explain why this is negative for short term total revenues. Infinity, its strongest grower, is a total protection solution that includes software, hardware, services, and support.

(Source: Check Point Software website)

The one-time invoice from hardware and software sales in the past is now changed into a multi-year subscription agreement. The interesting part here is that by offering this all-inclusive model, Check Point also takes over some sales from competitors. The benefits are very well described in the last CC:

Doubling or even tripling the annual spend that a customer does with us, once we shift to Infinity, I think some of it come by getting more security, some of it come by consolidating and getting things that other people have done, not necessarily our direct competitors, but some - the broad security space that we are consolidating into security. And so I think that's kind of what we're seeing.

Let's try to explain this with a hypothetical graph, as there are no real examples put available by Check Point. With the old license model, Check Point got most of its revenues up front by selling security hardware to the customer. This hardware needed to be renewed/improved after some years (here year 4) and meanwhile the company received a license/maintenance fee for providing software and service to the customer. This completely changed with the new model, which is based on an annual all-in-one subscription fee. Most of the time, this is introduced to the customer with a sharp introductory rebate, but the power of this model is that pricing can be increased sequentially. As a consequence of this transition, revenues get hurt in the short term (-87.5% in 1 year, -33% in 2 years) when customers do the change. Importantly, in the long term, this can lead to doubling the average annual spending from customers.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

This transition totally changes the connotation of the slowdown in revenues. For example, well-known SaaS players like Adobe (ADBE) and Autodesk (ADSK) underwent the same transition, which was first not applauded by the market as it took 10-11 quarters before revenue started to grow after this change. However, in the long term it clearly paid off and the stocks gained significantly.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

I want to end the revenue section by telling you what I believe is a more accurate metric to look at than just revenue growth. Many of these new subscription contracts are made for several years. However, only the income from this year is booked into revenues and the amount which accounts for the next years is booked in deferred revenues. Look at it like this: with the license model, hardware revenues were booked in one year, while it was used for four years. In contrast, with the subscription model, it is booked in all four years, which pressures revenues in the short term. Therefore, I believe it is more interesting to look at revenue growth + deferred revenue growth, which also shows us what we can expect from revenue growth in the coming years. When you apply this method, you can see that the real growth (green line) was much higher than the reported revenue growth (red line) as deferred revenue grew by double digit revenues pre-2019. In 2019, this growth was only 5%, but this was also well explained in the last CC:

The effect should be reflected in the deferred revenues. The only thing I will say that, two things. One Infinity deals, the majority of the dollars are not coming through deferred, because it's annually invoiced. So you see a phenomena of annual invoice business. And second, I remind you that we talked about it throughout the year, that last year we had a few, call it abnormal huge transaction growth in Q2, and in Q3 and some in Q4, which was very hard to match. Last year, we had the few very-very large deals which were partially part of the deferred revenues, and therefore we don't see it as part of the growth this year.

In other words: new subscription products like Cloudguard are booked in deferred revenues, but the real growth driver Infinity is annually invoiced. So the significant growth in new subscriptions is both not included in revenues and deferred revenues. We should be able to see the real impact in 1-2 years, when annual invoices grow after introductory rebates and when more customers start using it.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

2) Margin pressure

According to Mr. Market, margin pressure is caused by high competitive pressure and weak product innovation. My graph below shows that most of the margin decline is caused by R&D (+283 bps) and selling & marketing (+563 bps) expenses. I see the increase in R&D expenses as a long term value creator as it should lead to higher innovation and growth in the long term. In terms of selling & marketing expenses (which intensified in 2018), I believe that this is needed to introduce the new products and fully benefit from new innovation. Yes, it could be partially competition driven, but I believe that a big chunk of it is related to the increase in Infinity customers who need to be convinced to buy and keep the new subscription package. Note that selling & marketing costs as % of revenues are still much higher at Palo Alto (49%) and Fortinet (41.8%). In other words, Check Point its high-quality products sold itself during the last decades, but right now, the company needs to intensify marketing efforts to sell its new products to customers. Still, will be able to maintain much higher margins compared to competitors.

(Source: Robbe Delaet based on company data)

3) Competitive pressure

Yes, there is some competitive pressure from companies like Palo Alto and Fortinet. However, I believe the market share data is biased as this is based on revenues and as described above, Check Point is in the middle of a significant transition right now. Moreover, Check Point is a long term security leader and it would be really surprising if they wouldn't be able to maintain this leadership given the experience and amazing track record of CEO Schwed and the new products introduced.

(Source: Gartner)

I'm not a security specialist, however, on the Internet, I read many positive reviews about Check Point. For example, its security protection software which is also integrated into Infinity, Sandblast, is ranked as second best threat protection solution by itcentralstation.com. Overall, specialists say that there is not a clear winner between the four cyber security leaders as they are all good in a different way. However, Infinity (Next) looks to become a strong growth driver for Check Point. Infinity is the unified architecture that is introduced in 2017 and updated to Infinity Next in 2020. Infinity focuses on problems with scale which is increasingly relevant for this generation of companies. These days, companies need a very agile system that can be operational very quickly. The problem with point solutions (a different solution for each security problem) is that it doesn't impact the number of threats and that it loses its relevance quickly as IT systems change each day. Infinity is the best product for many companies as it includes every security solution at a low cost. According to CEO Schwed, it would require products from 19 security vendors at a cost of $5.9 mln to provide the same thing as Infinity, compared to a cost of less than $2.7 mln for products and service provided by Check Point. Consolidation of cyber security products is key, which is provided by Infinity Next.

(Source: Check Point Software)

Again, I want to emphasise the strong influence that this transition could have by quoting some more management statements during the last CC:

Infinity Next is the only architecture that combines over 60 security services multiplied by 50 platforms to deliver unmatched security. We launched Infinity Next technology at our CPX conferences over the past few weeks. They were received by our customers and partners with great enthusiasm. We received the highest ratings from customers based on our vision and relevance to release. We're starting to deliver the solutions now and 2020 will be an important year for the new architecture. We see our Infinity and number of deals are increasing significantly. We see when we close an Infinity deal, the annual value is increasing between tens of percentage to hundreds of percentage. So the opportunities are there. Well, we need to start seeing it, building into a significant amount in order to balance the reduction that you see in the product. And that's what we are looking for on the next year, specifically in Americas. When you talk about the allocation, the allocation is, by definition, a lot of it is going into subscription, not all of it, but a lot of it because we offer everything that Check Point can offer and majority of those are in the subscription line. Hence, the discount rate for the product is increasing, right. So because it's more dollars are going into the services, less dollars going into the product and that's what I alluded to and I said, it's putting pressure on the product growth, but it can increase the subscription.

Check Point valuation: strong opportunities and downside support

In this section, I will try to estimate the fair value of Check Point by providing a discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis which I believe is the most relevant model for valuing this company. Also, I will include a sensitivity analysis which includes a worst-case scenario as investors always need to be aware of potential worse results than expected and its implications on the fair value. The DCF consists of calculating the WACC and estimating cash flows.

Weighted average cost of capital (WACC)

The WACC is the discount rate to discount the future cash flows to today and is essential in the DCF analysis. Normally, I calculate the WACC based on the beta as shown below. However, this gives a very low WACC of 6,09% which could be misleading. To be more conservative, I used a WACC of 7,50% in my model which is pretty high for a safe company like Check Point.

(Source: Robbe Delaet)

Free cash flow estimations

My cash flow estimations include the assumptions displayed below. First, I expect revenues to slow down in 2020 and 2021 due to the subscription growth as mentioned previously. Moreover, I expect margins to keep declining. In the mid term, I expect revenue growth to accelerate again by 2% per year (1.09% to 3.09%, etc.) until 2024. After 2024, because of saturation in the market, I assume that revenue growth will slow down by 1% each year to 2.09% in 2029. Lastly, I used a perpetuity growth rate of 2% after 2029. I believe that these assumptions are very conservative as the market is expected to grow by 11% each year.

(Source: Robbe Delaet estimations)

Astonishingly, when we assume a mid-to-long term growth rate still under the industry growth and declining margins, my model shows that the stock is still undervalued by 76.92%! This is caused by its high FCF margins, high earnings predictability and high cash position (approx. 30% of market cap).

Sensitivity analysis

Now, what would be the fair value if the company won't be able to deliver as I expect? Let's check the bear and bull case. Interestingly, if I assume that the mid term revenue would keep slowing down by 1% each year (so from 1.09% growth in 2021 to -1.09% in 2022 to -2.09% in 2023 etc.) and if I would take a strongly negative long term growth rate, the stock would only have 3% downside risk!

(Source: Robbe Delaet estimations)

Moreover, I would like to quickly mention Check Point's valuation based on a P/E multiple. In 2019, the company had non-GAAP net income of $933mln, which implies a P/E of 14.6. However, if you adjust for its net cash of $3.9bln, the P/E would be 10.46 which is very low compared to the market average and particularly compared to competitors Palo Alto (negative earnings) and Fortinet (P/E of 57).

Risks

At the current valuation, I believe there is very little risk when you look at a possible slowdown in growth as this is already baked into the stock price. The real risk, to me, would be that Check Point wouldn't be relevant to the industry anymore and would lose a significant part of its market share to competitors. However, given its recent investments in R&D, its new innovative product launches and a CEO with an insane amount of experience in the industry, I believe this is highly unlikely. In the faster growth markets such as cloud security and end-point security, smaller companies like Zscaler (ZS) and CrowdStrike (CRWD) are increasingly gain market share with their innovative solutions. Although Check Point is increasingly investing in these high growth markets, and for example launched products such as CloudGuard, it is possible that as a big company it will be harder for them to adapt quickly to new, innovative customer needs. For example, Zscaler believes that the 'older' security companies their cloud offers are very limited and that the cloud needs more 'specialty' security providers who solely focus on the cloud. Customers rotating to the more innovative, younger companies is definitely a risk to take into account.

Second, a potential risk includes the intensifying of its margin decrease. Check Point's operating margin decreased from 55% to 44% over the last 6 years. If this continues to go down to let's say 30%, the stock price could get hurt even more. However, note that my model already includes a further slowdown to 37%.

Overall, I believe it is important as (potential) shareholder to increasingly focus on Infinity and Cloudguard comments made by management during the conference call and how this influences earnings. If in 2021, the growth numbers can't be turned around by Check Point, I believe that there could be more tough times ahead.

Conclusion

Due to recent negative growth numbers, it looks like the market is expecting a significant further deceleration in market share and margins for Check Point. In my opinion, the market is overlooking two important things. First, the revenue slowdown is caused by a drastic change to the subscription model with newly introduced, best-in-industry products, which puts short term pressure on revenues. Second, the margin pressure is primarily caused by investments for future revenue growth with newly introduced products rather than higher competitive pressure. At a cash-adjusted P/E of 10.46 Check Point is a strong buy, especially when you take into account that the cyber security industry is expected to keep growing by double digits over the next years. My DCF model confirms this undervaluation as it indicated that buying Check Point now could give investors 91% upside potential. Moreover, an experienced CEO as majority shareholder and aggressive share buybacks up to 20% of the market cap make this an even more interesting pick. Lastly, with its strong cash balance and resilience to a recession, Check Point is a very interesting, low-risk buy in the current market environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CHKP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.