Paychex: The Nature Of Payroll Processing Business Provides Immunity During Downturns

In this note, we are reviewing Paychex (PAYX) latest earnings results, which came out on March 25. Recall that Paychex is a provider of human capital management ("HCM") solutions for payroll, benefits, and human resource insurance services for small-to medium-sized businesses, with an outreach to nearly 700,000 clients. The company offers a wide array of services: from payroll processing and tax administration to regulatory compliance and HR solutions. We view PAYX results particularly interesting this time around, for two reasons: first, this is one of the first companies in the payments sector to report results after the initial coronavirus storm; second, PAYX tracks employment and unemployment data, which are in the process of seeing perhaps the largest upheavals since the Great Depression.

Valuation

We remain constructive on PAYX shares and reiterate our BUY rating. The payroll processing space is fairly small, with ADP (ADP) being the only other major competitor. We modify our P/E multiple (on 2020 earnings) of ~28x (down from 34x) in order to account for recent market turmoil. Meanwhile, our EPS estimate for the year 2020 is going up by 9 cents, from $2.96 to $3.05, which we believe says a lot about the company during these difficult times. When we apply the multiple of ~28x to the EPS of $3.05, we get the target price of $86 (down from $99).

Quarterly Performance Remains Solid

Organic Revenue Growth Remains Robust: While the firm may advertise its 7% Y/Y top line growth rate, with the revenue reaching $1.143 billion during the quarter, we note that organic rate was 5% Y/Y. Given PAYX's propensity for acquisitions, we actually believe that 5% is still robust and if the company can maintain the range in the 4%-5% band for the rest of the year, PAYX shares should do well.

Three Core Drivers Continue to Drive Performance: During the quarter, we saw strong performance from PEO and Insurance Solutions segments, which were powered by Oasis (the deal has anniversaried by now, more on it below), growth in PEO clients, as well as increased number of health and benefits applicants. In addition, Management Solutions was very solid, driven by the growth in client base and higher price realization.

Capital Return Remains Bright, As Always: We have stated before that for some investors PAYX is similar to a bond, given the attractive yield of ~3%. During the quarter, the company returned $222 MM in dividends to shareholders. While we have seen a number of companies temporarily forego dividends in light of coronavirus pressures, we do not expect PAYX to be one of them, primarily because payroll processing is not the industry expecting a bailout from the government (As a side note, the payments industry overall is shielded from the bailout ramifications, with capital return stories remaining intact).

Number of New Product Launches Should Align Well With the New Reality of Staying-At-Home: This is, of course, a pure coincidence, but we do believe that Paychex recently went on a successful new product spree, which should prove to be conducive to our new reality. Among them are: 1) Paychex Pay on Demand; 2) Paychex Flex; and 3) Paychex Time for Apple Watch. There is no concrete way to quantify the impact of these new services, but they should cumulatively be conducive to the company's brand in the remote environment. Business will definitely use them more as their employees are working from home during the second quarter (and possibly longer).

Management Solutions Vertical Remains Robust: We believe that Management Solutions growth will remain around 4.5%-5% Y/Y in the near term, as revenue growth per client (arguably, one of the most important metrics) is improving. At this point, we are not anticipating any new changes because of the virus.

Let's Not Forget Oasis: Much of the PEO performance should come from Oasis, the largest acquisition in the company's history, which (on an organic basis) should deliver as much as a percentage point of growth in 2020. While some headwinds are possible, we do not believe that Paychex will be losing clients because of the downturn. Remember, this is essentially a duopoly between Paychex and ADP, with pricing differences so minimal that defection rates are relatively rare. If anything, the percentage point could grow to 1.1%-1.2% range, helping explain our upward revision in EPS estimates (see valuation).

Insurance Services Segment to Moderate: This is the only business that we expect to slow down in 2020, by as much as 300 bps, but this was anticipated, and we commented on the slowdown in our previous December 26th Article. We continue to view possible deceleration as being due to lower workers' compensation insurance rates. We are not modeling any coronavirus impact in this segment because it is not really relevant.

Risks to Our Thesis

We see the following four core risks to our thesis.

Regulatory: As ironic as it sounds but less regulation is actually a headwind for Paychex since they stand to profit from a more complex regulatory environment. Taxation: A roll-back of recently passed taxes may be detrimental to small businesses, which are PAYX's core clients. Technology: With a number of technology issues in the past, PAYX remains more vulnerable to hacking than its core competitor, ADP, as the cybersecurity risks rise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.