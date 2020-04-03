Xtep International: Challenging Times

Xtep International expects to accelerate the expansion plans of the newly-acquired Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium brands in FY2020 and the next couple of years.

Xtep International expects a 25%-30% YoY decline in retail sales for 1Q2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and there is limited visibility for the rest of the year.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear company Xtep International Holdings Limited (OTCPK:XTEPY) [1368:HK]. Xtep International expects a 25%-30% YoY decline in retail sales for 1Q2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, and there is limited visibility for the rest of the year. The company's financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on how long the current price war will last and how fast can consumers' confidence be restored.

Xtep International also expects to accelerate the expansion plans of the newly-acquired Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium brands in FY2020 and the next couple of years. The subsequent performance of these brands will determine if Xtep International's new multi-brand strategy has been successful.

A "Neutral" rating for Xtep International is fair, considering the uncertain outlook for the Chinese sportswear market for the remainder of 2020, and the fact that the success of the company's multi-brand strategy has yet to be proven.

This is an update of my prior article on Xtep International published on February 11, 2020. Xtep International's share price has fallen by -29% from HK$3.54 as of February 10, 2020 to HK$2.52 as of April 2, 2020 since my last update. Xtep International trades at 7.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 11.5 times and 10.9 times respectively. The stock is also valued by the market at 0.82 times P/B, versus its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.39 times and 1.38 times respectively. Xtep International also offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.9% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 7.5%.

Readers are advised to trade in Xtep International shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1368:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2.5 million and market capitalization is above $800 million. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Weak Start To The Year

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, Xtep International provided details of its year-to-date same store sales growth. The company achieved a strong retail sales growth of approximately +20% YoY in January 2020, which represented a continuation of its healthy sales growth momentum in 4Q2019 (retail sales growth in excess of +20%). However, as the coronavirus outbreak escalated towards the end of January 2020, Xtep International's retail sales growth fell by -80% YoY in February 2020, and decreased by -40% YoY in the first half of March 2020.

Xtep International's profitability and working capital position have also suffered as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak. The company's retail discount level has increased from the 20%-25% range in 4Q2019 to around 45% in FY2020 year-to-date. In challenging times like this, competition between sportswear retailers and brands in China has intensified, which led to heavier discounting and a price war. Separately, Xtep International's retail inventory turnover days grew from four months in 4Q2019 to five and a half months in the first two and a half months of FY2020. Furthermore, the company's receivables days are likely to increase as well, as Xtep International extended credit terms for its distributors from 120 days in the past to 150 days now.

Also, Xtep International has a significant wholesale component for its sportswear business, with approximately 60% of the company's stores operated by distributors. This implies that store closures and weak consumer sentiment have a relatively lower impact on Xtep International's revenue in 1H2020, because the company has already "pre-sold" its products to distributors in earlier trade fairs. But this only defers the pain caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Xtep International disclosed at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020 that it plans to support distributors' future marketing activities with subsidies, and also allow distributors to exchange part of their products purchased at the Spring trade fair earlier with newer products sold at the Autumn trade fair.

On the positive side of things, Xtep International stated in the company's FY2019 results presentation that "the majority of our stores and production facilities have resumed normal operations as of mid-March 2020." At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 18, 2020, Xtep International highlighted that the company expects a 25%-30% YoY decline in retail sales for 1Q2020, which is above expectations. Sell-side analysts remain optimistic on Xtep International's sales recovery for the rest of the year, with market consensus expecting a +9% YoY growth in Xtep International's revenue for full-year FY2020.

Also, a bright spot for Xtep International in both FY2019 and FY2020 year-to-date has been the e-commerce sales channel. E-commerce sales accounted for a fifth of Xtep International's revenue in FY2019, and grew by over +40% YoY in 2020 year-to-date.

Looking ahead, there is limited visibility on how the rest of the year will pan out for Xtep International. The company's financial performance for the remainder of 2020 is dependent on how long the current price war will last and how fast can consumers' confidence be restored.

Update On Newly-Acquired Brands

Xtep International initiated a new multi-brand strategy in FY2019 to expand beyond the company's core "Xtep" brand, best known for its running shoes. This led to new international brands, namely Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium being added to Xtep International's brand portfolio via mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures last year.

While the core "Xtep" brand has allowed Xtep International to gain a foothold in China's mass market sportswear segment, newly-acquired international brands will enable Xtep International to expand its presence to the professional sportswear (century-old American running shoe brand Saucony and hiking footwear brand Merrell) and fashion sportswear (tennis footwear brand K-Swiss and military boots & canvas shoes brand Palladium) segments.

Going forward, Xtep International expects to accelerate the expansion plans of the Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium brands in FY2020 and the next couple of years.

The Merrell brand established its online presence in Mainland China with the launch of its online store on Tmall in March 2020, but plans for the first physical stores for the Merrell brand have been delayed from 3Q2020 to 4Q2020, likely due to the coronavirus outbreak. Similarly, the opening of the first physical stores for the Saucony brand is now planned for 3Q2020, rather than 1H2020 as earlier scheduled. Xtep International has already tried to build up consumer interest in the Saucony brand, having started a pop-up store at China Marathon Expo in Xiamen in January 2020 and introduced a localized version of the Saucony brand's Kinvara11 product line in November 2019.

Xtep International's target is to open 30-50 physical stores for both the Merrell and Saucony brands combined in 2020, with an eventual aim of having 200-300 physical stores for both brands in a few years' time. In terms of profitability, Xtep International hopes to achieve break-even for both the Merrell and Saucony brands in two to three years' time.

Compared with the Merrell and Saucony brands which are relatively new to Chinese consumers, the K-Swiss and Palladium brands already have a significant presence in the Greater China region. Xtep International has 29 self-operated Palladium-branded stores in Hong Kong and Taiwan as of end-FY2019, and distributes Palladium products to Mainland China and other markets globally; while the company has 40 self-operated K-Swiss branded stores in Hong Kong and Taiwan, and operates a global wholesale business.

Xtep International plans to increase the retail sales contribution from the Palladium and K-Swiss brands, which have been more wholesale-focused in the past, by opening new direct-to-consumer stores, especially in Mainland China and Asia. An optimization of product mix with an increased share of higher-margin apparel sales (compared with footwear) will also help Xtep International to improve the profitability of the Palladium and K-Swiss brands in the future.

With investors skeptical of Xtep International's new multi-brand strategy, the performance of the newly-acquired Merrell, Saucony, K-Swiss, and Palladium brands in the coming years will be key to proving detractors wrong.

Valuation

Xtep International trades at 7.5 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 7.6 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$2.52 as of April 2, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 11.5 times and 10.9 times respectively. Since the company's IPO in June 2008, Xtep International has traded as low as 3.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 2.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E in October 2008 during the Global Financial Crisis period.

Xtep International is valued by the market at 0.82 times P/B, versus its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.39 times and 1.38 times respectively. The stock registered its all-time historical trough P/B multiple of 0.69 times on March 19, 2020, which was even lower than its prior historical trough P/B multiple of 0.73 times during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Xtep International offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.9% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 7.5%. The company proposed a final dividend per share of HK$0.075 for 2H2019, which brings full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.200 (including interim dividend per share of HK$0.125). This implies a dividend payout of 60%, which is the same level that Xtep International has maintained for the past five years since FY2015. Net cash accounted for approximately 22% of Xtep International's market capitalization, implying a strong balance sheet to support further dividends.

As per the peer valuation comparison table, Xtep International trades at a significant discount to its larger Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear peers on various valuation metrics.

Valuation Of Hong Kong-listed Chinese Sportswear Peers

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Multiple Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Multiple P/B Multiple Trailing Twelve Months' Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' Dividend Yield ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTC:ANPDF) (OTCPK:ANPDY) [2020:HK] 25.0 23.8 6.7 1.2% 1.5% Li Ning Company Limited (OTCPK:LNNGF) (OTCPK:LNNGY) [2331:HK] 32.4 32.3 6.6 0.8% 1.0%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Xtep International include weaker-than-expected sales growth this year as a result of the current coronavirus outbreak, a failure to execute well on the company's multi-brand strategy, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.