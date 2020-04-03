Tesla's Delivery Report Is Unusually Curt

I also look ahead. It will surprise no one that I find investor exuberance about the report to be misplaced.

Here, I review what's in the report, what was omitted, and why it was omitted.

In the past, Tesla's Vehicle Production and Delivery reports have been garrulous, offering detail on business issues as well as forward guidance.

Tesla’s (TSLA) Q1 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries report is the most terse in years.

Earlier reports have been far more chatty, discussing matters such as order rates or production rates, vehicle quality, production bottlenecks and their resolution, and progress on capital investments. Many have offered forward guidance.

Yesterday’s report, though, has far less discussion. Let’s review what's discussed and what's missing, and then explore why Tesla omitted further detail.

What Is Discussed

Tesla first notes that with 103,000 vehicles produced and 88,400 vehicles delivered, Q1 was its “best ever first quarter performance.” Tesla does not mention that the Q1 2020 delivery number is markedly lower than the numbers from Q2, Q3, and Q4 of 2019.

This is the first time Tesla’s quarterly delivery number is lower than the three preceding quarterly delivery numbers. Indeed, the number is lower than the number from five quarters ago (Q4 2018), despite the addition of a factory and a new model, and the institution of price cuts, in the interim.

Tesla then details its production and delivery numbers, and indicates the percentage of deliveries subject to lease accounting. It continues its past practice of lumping the Model S and X delivery numbers together, and in the first quarter ever of Model Y production and deliveries, initiates a practice of lumping together the Model 3 and Y numbers.

The delivery report then announced Model Y production started in January and deliveries began in March, “significantly ahead of schedule.”

Tesla then stated, “our Shanghai factory continued to achieve record levels of production, despite significant setbacks.” There is no detail on the production rate or explanation of how, in its first full quarter of production, any level of production achieved in Shanghai is by definition a record level.

What Is Missing

The report offers no detail about the Model Y order book, despite a recent report in electrek.co that Model Y demand appears to be weak and some who had earlier placed orders were canceling them.

According to the electrek report, Tesla recently began emailing those holding reservations for the RWD version to confirm payment and delivery details. Per electrek:

Normally, it takes months for someone who didn’t pre-order a newly-launched Tesla vehicle to be able to get their hands on one, but for Model Y, people who place a new AWD and Performance order right now are getting quick delivery times. It’s possible that we are seeing Tesla move so quickly to Model Y RWD production because they don’t have the demand right now for the two higher-end versions despite starting deliveries only a few weeks ago.

This is an ominous development, coming as it does only a few weeks into production of the highest margin AWD Model Y cars. Recall that Tesla was able to deliver tens of thousands of high-margin Model 3 variants in the US before moving to lower margin variants.

There are several media reports (including here and here) that Musk stated during the Q4 earnings call in late January that he expected Model Y demand to be stronger than Model 3, demand, perhaps even double. (Oddly, in searching the transcript of the call, those statements are absent. I am unable to explain the discrepancy.)

The report offers no comment on the likely effect of the shutdown at Fremont.

The report offers no comment on the likely effect of the shutdown at the Nevada battery plant.

The report offers no comment on whether the cessation of batteries in Nevada will crimp Shanghai production, or whether instead Shanghai’s alternate sources of cells (LG Chem and CATL) have begun production and, if so, whether Tesla’s module and pack assembly is up and running in China.

Tesla’s most recent guidance, in late January, was that 2020 deliveries will “comfortably exceed” 500,000 vehicles.

Why Is the Report So Terse?

Why does the Q1 delivery report eschew the chattiness of past reports?

Quite simply, Tesla deliberately decided to avoid any forward-looking statements whatsoever because making any such statement would require it to furnish any update on its current business, and to avoid having to revoke its full-year guidance.

What’s Next?

When Tesla reports the Q1 financial results, it will almost surely update its full-year guidance and answer some of the questions posed above.

Tesla investors celebrated the delivery report, running the share price up by 16% (to $526) in after-hours trading on Thursday evening.

The optimism is difficult to understand. Tesla’s Q2 is likely to be more challenging than even its Q1. Moreover, when it begins producing again, it will produce into an economic environment in which consumers have become far more cautious about big purchases and in which other automakers also face swelling inventories and weak demand.

In other words, a perfect recipe for price slashing. Moreover, the formidable competition Tesla faced in Europe in Q1 will become even more intense as EV models from Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Polestar, Volvo, Mercedes, and others make further inroads.

All of which is simply more evidence that the Tesla share price remains completely detached from the company’s fundamentals and business prospects. Shorting remains dangerous.

