Mixed Feelings Regarding Citrix

Citrix stock is at an all-time high and is performing significantly better than the stock market during this bear market.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) is one of the few stocks that has its head above water in the pandemic-induced bear market. In fact, Citrix is trading at an all-time high.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

There are a couple of reasons why Citrix is a market darling and also a few reasons why I can't give this company anything higher than a neutral rating. But before I go any further, I would like to mention this excellent article on Citrix. If you aren't familiar with the company then it is a good place to start.

"Stay-at-Home" Play

There is no doubt that Citrix Workspace is benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic as workers are being instructed to work at home en masse. Citrix Workspace is used by many large enterprises and the IT department can quickly provide workers with the ability to access applications at home.

(Source: Citrix)

Using Google Trends, it is easy to research the popularity of such terms as "virtual app" and other work-at-home plays such as "Zoom Video" and "AWS Workspaces".

(Source: Google Trends/MS Paint)

These search terms, along with the "Citrix Workspace App," have had major spikes starting the beginning of March. But, unlike searches for the other terms, searches for Citrix Workspace App have since dropped. While this is not proof of anything, it suggests that the enthusiasm for Citrix Workspace had an initial spike and is now starting to wind down. This could translate into a short spike in revenue, but as time wears on with this pandemic, revenue growth will subside.

Capital Return

The second reason why the Citrix stock price is appreciating is due to the strong history of capital return. Not only is Citrix buying back shares at a significant rate, but it has also started paying a dividend, with a yield of ~1%.

(Source: Citrix)

This is certainly great for propping up the share price but the return of capital, in my opinion, means that the company management believes that the business is mature, and excess cash generation is being returned to shareholders. If they did not feel this way then they would be spending on M&A, and increasing R&D and Sales and Marketing.

Anemic Revenue Growth

The truth is that Citrix has very little revenue growth as shown in the table below.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The 5-year average annual revenue growth is 3.27%. Sure, the management is making noise about its conversion to subscription revenue, but not for 5 years. I find the level of total revenue growth to be a bit disturbing.

(Source: Citrix)

While subscription revenue is growing at a pace in excess of 40% annually, it still only comprises ~20% of total revenue.

Stock Buybacks

This brings me back to the stock buybacks. It appears that the buybacks are being funded by borrowing money.

On January 30, 2020, we used the proceeds from our Term Loan Credit Agreement to enter into accelerated share repurchase transactions ("ASR") with each of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association (each, a "Dealer") for an aggregate of $1.00 billion.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Stock-Based Compensation

I believe that there will soon be a day of reckoning for the majority of software companies, at least the ones that reward senior management with outrageous compensation packages. I understand that stock-based compensation is a small fraction of the total market capitalization. In good times, when the stock market is rising and stock prices are going up, everyone is happy. But in a falling market, management isn't happy because their level of compensation is decreasing, and investors (should) become aware of what is being given away for poor performance.

So I have to take exception for Citrix's share handouts. SBC should really be a reward for high revenue growth. Most software companies typically give in the range of 5% to 15% of total annual revenue for total SBC. The higher end of the range may be justifiable for companies with double-digit revenue growth.

Citrix currently pays out ~9%, $279 million in SBC and has approximately $3 billion in revenue.

(Source: Citrix/MS Paint)

However, the growth portion of Citrix's revenue is the 40+% subscription growth. If employees are to be rewarded, then it should be on subscriptions only. The YoY growth in subscriptions was $215 million, whereas the SBC was $279 million. I leave the reader to reach his or her own conclusions on this topic.

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates Citrix's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, Citrix is situated above the best-fit line reflecting the premium that the market is allotting for this stock. In the long term, the stock price may suffer from reversion to the mean once the market turbulence subsides.

Summary And Conclusions

Citrix is outperforming the stock market during the pandemic for two reasons: (1) it is a "work-at-home" play, and (2) the company is buying back shares and paying a dividend.

The fact that the company is returning capital to shareholders suggests that the management doesn't have a better option, such as expansion of its TAM via M&A, increasing its sales and marketing efforts or R&D spend. What I find particularly unusual, is that Citrix is borrowing money to buy back shares.

By monitoring the trend in Citrix Workspace searches, I have determined that interest in the application spiked in early March but has subsequently fallen. In my estimation, Citrix has benefited from enterprises converting most of their workers to work-at-home and will likely see a short-term rise in revenue. But I don't believe that there will be consistent growth from this phenomenon on a long-term basis.

I also believe that the market is overhauling Citrix based on forward sales multiple. If Citrix doesn't perform as investors expect during the pandemic, then the stock will fall significantly. For these reasons, I am giving Citrix a neutral rating.

