Booking Holdings Flying Too High To Buy

As we cannot reasonably predict the future, we should wait for the best price possible, which is a ways off for this company.

Image: Booking Holding's Brand Lock-ups

While airlines may struggle to see the light at the end of the tunnel without a bailout, Booking Holdings (BKNG) has the wherewithal to see this downturn out and live to see the other side. Booking's variety of holdings and a relatively stable balance sheet may take a hit in our current environment. Still, I fully expect the company to be amongst the first to thrive once travel resumes.

All that said, I think that Booking may be a little bit too expensive for my tastes today, given the associated risks. We have had a pretty bullish run of late, but I would prefer to see a rather significant pullback on Booking before initiating a position.

Diversity is Key

Sometimes in business, diversity is a killer. Companies should aim to have focus and excel at their chosen niche. Booking Holdings, while diverse, is doing diversity right.

The company is hyper-focused on the travel sector, providing booking services for those looking for travel and related experiences. You're likely familiar with at least a couple of the company's brands.

Image: Booking Holding's Portfolio Logos

Agoda, Priceline, Kayak, and Booking.com are all focused on travel as a whole. These sites allow the booking of hotels, flights, experiences, and rental cars. Rentalcars.com is the company's car rental search, and OpenTable allows for the booking of tables at restaurants ahead of time.

Booking Holdings has a broad umbrella cast over the travel sector, and while that space is currently suffering, Booking will be first in line once a resurgence occurs.

Manageable Balance Sheet

While I much prefer company's to have a debt-to-equity ratio of less than 1, Booking Holdings does present a beneficial tradeoff should it become available at a reasonable price.

Booking has $7.3B in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet at the time of writing, and I am assuming they'll have to dip into that considerably. The company has already announced publicly many significant spending cuts internally, and the CEO, as well as brand CEOs, will forego salaries during the crisis.

That is, however, what cash is for at the end of the day. Investors would, no doubt, prefer that the money be reinvested into the growth of the business, but sometimes it has to be invested in resiliency.

Resiliency, particularly in a climate like this, is quite vital. Other travel sites with more levered up balance sheets may not be able to weather what is likely to be six-months of significant year-over-year declines.

Along with $7.3B in cash, Booking Holdings has $7.6B in long-term debt, with just short of $1B being current. Yes, it's a lot, again, but manageable, should this thing be contained this year, and I agree that's a big "if."

Margins Are Excellent; Metrics Are Solid

Booking's first-quarter report will be interesting. The numbers I am about to highlight in this section will be crushed, and it will take, at a minimum, years to get back to where they were at.

Data by YCharts

Chart: 1yr P/FCF for Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Before "The Standstill" (my working title for our current period in history), Booking Holdings had a 32% net margin and a 28% free cash flow margin. Those are some fantastic numbers, and a primary reason why the stock was trading at such high multiples.

The company's Altman Z-Score, a metric for predicting bankruptcy, sits at 6.76 (anything over 2.6 is "safe"), and their Ohlson O-Score is 0.14. The O-Score is converted to a ratio representing the probability of bankruptcy. These scores? They're both great, especially when considering the margins too.

The Piotroski Score, another favorite of mine, is seven for Booking. This is on a 0-9 basis, where seven and above are considered high-quality companies. Finally, price-to-free-cashflow is just a hair over 12 at the time of writing, which, under normal circumstances, would be a great price on a growing tech company.

Altman Z-Score 6.76 Ohlson O-Score 0.14 Piotroski Score 7 P/FCF 12.2x Acquirers Multiple 75.4 Debt-to-Equity 1.5

Table: Common metrics, calculated using Sharadar and IEX data

If we were investing in a vacuum and consumed no news, this investment would be an absolute no brainer, especially when we consider analysts' estimates of 8% growth (before the travel world collapsing). Alas, we are not, so we should probably explore the Booking Holdings counter-arguments a little here before evaluating our buy price.

Macro Risks

You don't need to be at Booking's headquarters to know that this quarter is going to be horrendous, I mean look at their holdings. It's easiest to start with OpenTable as the company has been quite open (pun intended) about just how bad things are in the restaurant world.

Image: OpenTable YoY Booking Data

Yes, that graph does show a 100% decline in bookings year-over-year in countries where OpenTable has over 50 restaurants available for booking. The worst part about this situation is that we also don't know when it will be over. Compound that with whether consumers will head back out to restaurants right away, and you can start to see why I am so skeptical here, despite the apparent great value.

The booking sites and car rental holdings are likely not fairing too well either, but data, specific to Booking Holdings, is harder to come by. One need not look too far, however, to find that things are far from rosy.

Airlines are canceling flights en masse. Layoffs are happening across the airlines too, and they're all begging for a piece of the bailout money.

Hotels aren't looking too hot, either. Occupancy rates at the beginning of March were down 7.3% year-over-year at major brands like Hilton and Marriott. That news is from three weeks ago, so one can assume that things have gotten much worse. Along with the drops in occupancy, rates have also seen a sharp decline, meaning that sites owned by Booking would have a cut of a much smaller pie on each sale.

Consumer Sentiment May Be Crushed For A While

Major economic damage has already been done, and while we will defeat the virus, there is no telling what "normal" life will look like 12-24 months from now. Will people be more skittish about hopping on a plane? Will business travel come to an end in favor of a Zoom (ZM) call? We don't know yet.

These types of questions invite many asterisks into any attempted valuation of Booking Holdings, and anyone who claims to know different is either holding a crystal ball or is full of themselves.

Many other possibilities would invite an asterisk too. What if COVID-19 gets worse? What if it mutates, becomes deadlier, and we can't control it? These are worst-case scenarios, but investors, especially in companies that rely so much on consumers going outside, need to ask these questions.

Valuing Booking Holdings

What is a fair value here? What price would we be willing to pay for a company that, in my opinion, will see the other side of this virus, but also carries a significant risk that they won't?

A price to free cash flow ratio of 12.2x is too much for me, and that is around about the level Booking Holdings is trading at the time of writing. So, what is fair? We cannot value Booking like an airline, or a cruise company, as it has a distinct scalability advantage. I think, given a diversity of holdings, a slight premium over peers Expedia (EXPE) and TripAdvisor (TRIP) is warranted.

BKNG EXPE TRIP Altman Z-Score 6.76 1.85 4.74 Ohlson O-Score 0.14 0.46 0.08 Piotroski Score 7 6 4

At the time of writing, TripAdvisor trades at a 6.8x multiple, and Expedia can trades at 4.8x. Now, I believe that Booking Holdings is a much better investment out of the three, and on the many metrics discussed above (Altman, Ohlson, Piotroski), Booking has them beat, or within a reasonable range. That said, Booking is only a buy in this environment if their multiple converges upon their competitors considerably.

My buy target, where I'd consider Booking Holdings despite the many risks the macro-environment presents, is 8x. 8x represents a price of $834.32 per share.

In Closing

Under normal circumstances, Booking Holdings is a fantastic company, but we're way past "normal" at this point. I do agree that my buy price is on the aggressive side, and due to the rapid changes in this market, we may never see that price.

Booking Holdings has excellent returns on equity, is highly profitable under normal circumstances, and offers great diversity across the tourism space. I do not fault anyone buying at this point, but a significant drop would be required for me to consider this company worth my while.

For now, I am neutral. I would not short a company of this quality, but it is far from a price I'd be willing to pay for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.