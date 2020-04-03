Preferreds Gameplan: Quality With Call Protection

One risk investors may be less focused on is the risk that currently attractive yields vanish after a short while if issuers resume refinancing activity.

Preferreds investors carry a number of risks in their portfolios. There is the obvious risk that some issuers will default. Another risk is that issuers will suspend dividends like we are seeing in some mortgage REITs. A less obvious risk, however, is that some shares acquired during this steep drawdown at attractive yields simply disappear. This can happen if and when the market eventually recovers and the shares are called away to be refinanced with lower yielding alternatives. In this article, we take a look at quality preferreds that carry attractive yields but also boast some call protection.

We highlight the following stocks:

State Street 5.35% Fixed-to-Float Series G (STT.PG)

Wells-Fargo 7.5% Perpetual Series L (WFC.PL)

Bank of America 7.25% Perpetual Series L (BAC.PL)

The Highland Income Fund, 5.375% Series A (HFRO.PA)

Tilting To Longer Call Protection

The structure of most $25-par retail preferred stocks available to individual investors allows them to be called by the issuer which allows the issuer to refinance the shares at a lower yield. Over the past several weeks, preferred stock yields have spiked higher on the back of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on consumers, companies, and financial markets, sharply exceeding the range we have seen over the last five years. The ability of the issuer to call back the shares, however, means that the outstanding yields on offer at the moment may not last as long as investors may want.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

What can investors do to protect themselves and lock in these attractive yields for as long as possible? We have a number of suggestions:

Tilt towards stocks with longer call dates - a longer call date provides investors with a longer period until the stock can be called away

Tilt towards non-callable stocks - these stocks cannot be called by the issuer, although many non-callable stocks have conversion features.

Tilt towards lower coupon or lower floating-spread series. Issuers will tend to call stocks with higher coupons, so lower coupon shares may remain outstanding for a longer period of time.

In the chart below, we plot investment-grade callable stocks with at least 3 years to their first call or maturity date. We also include non-callable perpetual stocks by setting them to the 10-year date.

Source: Systematic Income Investor Preferreds Tool

A couple of sectors and issuers stand out to us in the chart.

The non-callable fixed-rate Wells-Fargo 7.5% Perpetual Series L and Bank of America 7.25% Perpetual Series L are investment-grade and non-callable though they can be converted at a stock price which is miles away from where we are now and hence unlikely any time soon. Banks have entered this crisis with much stronger capital cushions than during the past crisis. And while credit line draws have reduced bank capital somewhat, the Fed has moved quickly to relax a number of capital regulations to give banks greater freedom to maneuver. The administration will also need banks to administer its business lending programs which will also add to bank profitability.

The issuer of State Street 5.35% Fixed-to-Float Series G operates a large custodian and investment management business - a business model that should be more stable through this drawdown compared to the broader financials sector. The common stock has outperformed the broader banks sector in the last month.

The Highland Income Fund, 5.375% Series A is a credit fund holding bank loans, preferreds and junior mezzanine CLOs. We have liked CEF preferreds through this cycle and although HFRO does not have a stellar reputation as a CEF, it does hold senior debt which requires 300% asset coverage - above the 200% figure for preferreds - and it has recently paid a distribution which tells us that it is in compliance with its asset coverage.

Conclusion

Preferreds investors have a number of obvious risks. The less obvious risk of attractive yields disappearing once the recovery takes hold may not be on investors' radars, however. In this article, we highlighted a number of investment-grade stocks that are trading at attractive yields with decent call protection.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.PL, BAC.PL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.