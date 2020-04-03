3 Reasons To Buy Crown Now

Crown’s share price fell by around 30% from February due to the Federal government's latest decision to shut down most nonessential public venues, including casinos, from March 23. Immediate earnings impact is dire, as evaporating revenue is compounded by large fixed cost structures which take time to rationalise. Attempts to dimension the financial hit are futile, given the uncertainty on how long it will take for COVID-19 to be contained and when normality may subsequently return.

However, Crown benefits from its solid balance sheet with strong liquidity position. Crown's net debt/trailing normalized EBITDA is 0.5x, more than enough to weather the current short-term risk. As of December 2019, Crown has A$500m of cash, excluding that needed for general operations, and a further A$200m of committed but undrawn debt facilities, which is more than adequate to cover the A$32m of short-term debt that will mature within the next 12 months. Crown spent around A$570m in opex, including cash interest and cash tax for the previous six month. I believe the company has some capacity to reduce its opex, such as stand down its employees during shutdown period (3-6 months) and incur lower gaming tax, if required. I also believe the government would provide financial support if the COVID shutdown lasts for more than 6 months in Australia. Furthermore, the company has unencumbered assets which will allow the company to access asset backed credit lines if required. Crown also maintains strong investment grade credit rating from all three credit rating agencies.

Source: Company Presentation

Therefore, despite weak short-term earnings, I anticipate the travel downturn to be short-lived and Crown, with its strong balance sheets, to be able to weather the storm.

Attractive Valuation:

Due to short-term uncertainty around negative impact from COVID-19, Crown’s share price and valuation fell off a cliff as shown below. However, I believe that the falling share prices more than offset the risk for Crown and provides a good entry point for patient long-term investors. The company now trades on a forward EV/EBITDA of 8.6x compare to its long-term average of 11x. In addition, the company will likely maintain its dividend (forward yield of around 5-6%) on the back of its strong balance sheet which will provide additional downside protection for investors.

Source: Bloomberg

No one knows how long the outbreak will disrupt operations but it's reasonable to assume that it will last around 3-6 months.

What matters is working with the facts as they stand and focusing on the long term. I know that casinos tend to be money-spinners due to their regulated gaming. And I know that while coronavirus is likely to decrease attendance in the short term, total tourist arrivals and demand for hotels in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane is expected to grow by, at least, 50% over the next decade. People will come back, it's just a matter of time.

Economic Moats Intact:

Crown is a high-quality company offering both a defensive earnings quality and an attractive growth profile over the medium term. Its Melbourne and Perth casinos have a proven track record of delivering resilient earnings, underpinned by long-dated licences and its prime location. Each boasts a privileged position as the sole casino operator in the relevant state and, as a result of unrelenting reinvestment throughout the years, has built up scale that is likely to deter new entrants, in the unlikely event that further licences are granted.

Furthermore, Crown's economies of scale, experience, and existing relationships with regulators give it an edge when constructing new casinos or bidding for gaming licenses. In addition, Australia generally only allows a single operator in each capital city - notwithstanding Barangaroo in Sydney - so not only does Crown enjoy locked-in profits on the betting floor, it has historically been guaranteed a steady flow of patrons due to a lack of competitors.

Source: Bloomberg

The company recently scrapped the majority of its international projects, in favour of fortifying its balance sheet and focusing on improving the domestic assets. The Crown Sydney development will be a key source of growth, leveraging both the rapidly growing Chinese middle class and Australia's attractiveness as a tourist destination.

The medium-term outlook for Crown is also positive as the company is well placed to benefit from strong inbound tourism growth, particularly from China and other Asian countries, for many years to come. Chinese tourists to Australia have grown at almost 20% per year during the past five years, driven by perceived safety relative to other destinations, pristine nature, and a low Australian dollar.

Overall, I believe Crown is well capitalised and has the staying power to complete their new casinos and ride out the coronavirus downturn. And this casino is available at a bargain price today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.