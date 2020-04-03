Kinder Morgan: Secure Dividend Plans Justify Shareholder Returns

The company has the financial ability to pay its dividends, and as capital spending declines, it'll do better going forward.

Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash; however, this time is different, and the company has prepared.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is the second largest publicly traded midstream company in the world behind Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). Recently, an article has been published in Seeking Alpha discussing how the company might cut dividends to maintain its debt target, etc. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company has the financial position to handle the downturn.

Kinder Morgan

DCF 2020

Understanding Kinder Morgan's financial position involves understanding both its EBITDA to DCF ratio and the risks it faces from the oil crash.

DCF - Investor Presentation

The above slide highlights the company's DCF along with its capital spending, dividend, and balance sheet plans. One of the key tenets in the article was the company using only take-or-pay contracts to determine cash flow stability rather than incorporating other fee-based or hedged cash flow. However, the picture becomes different when you look at the rest of the company's cash flow.

The company has 96% of take-or-pay contract, fee-based, or hedged cash flow in 2020. Especially looking at the fee-based cash flow, this is supported by stable volume between hubs which are incredibly important. Even if we assume the company loses 100% of the non "protected" cash flow, that would mean that it'd keep 96% of its cash flow. That would mean $4.9 billion in DCF.

When we look at the $1.2 billion, it will still have $1 billion. Looking at the $7.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA, and assuming it only gets 96% of that, and doesn't use any money to pay back debt, the company's debt to adjusted EBITDA would be 4.65. However, if it uses the extra $1 billion to payback debt, the debt to EBITDA would still be 4.5x.

However, there's one other important thing worth highlighting here. The 4.5x adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio is a long-term goal. It's a long-term goal in a world with higher interest rates. Interest rates have dropped almost 2% over the past few months lowering Kinder Morgan's interest obligations significantly. That reduction means the company can handle a higher debt load.

Capital Growth Projects

One other important aspect of Kinder Morgan worth paying attention to is its capital growth projects and their potential for returns as they're completed.

Growth - Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has $3.6 billion of capital projects underway, $1.3 billion of which was added in 2019. $2.4 billion of these projects are natural gas projects and an additional $1.2 billion are non-natural gas projects. The company expects a roughly 5.5x EBITDA multiple for these $3.6 billion in projects. Utilizing the company's 67% DCF to adjusted EBITDA conversion ratio, that'd mean $439 million in new DCF from these projects.

Above, we discussed how losing 4% of the company's adjusted EBITDA and DCF would cost it $200 million in DCF annually. It's worth highlighting that this $200 million assumes the company loses 100% of its non-protected cash flow, which is unlikely. However, looking at the above projects, a significant % of them are expected to be completed in 2020 with more in 2021.

The other article assumed the company couldn't meet all its goals (dividend, debt, and capital spending) in the long run. That could cause a dividend cut. However, the company will quickly get DCF from these new projects, roughly $300 million by 2021 and increasing to $439 million by 2022 based on its planned projects. That'd more than double the company's losses.

More importantly, even if the company lost the 5% of its DCF that's hedged, on top of the 4%, that 9% of DCF would still be made up with growth projects. The company can rapidly decrease capital spending in 2021-2022 also, enabling it to pay off debt more in the future. So the company has one year, 2020, where it's potentially slightly above its debt targets, and then it can quickly cut this.

So there's no need for the company to cut its dividends.

Acquisition Opportunity

One other aspect of Kinder Morgan worth discussing is the various acquisition opportunities the company faces given the massive crashes in the market.

Earning Potential - DCP Investor Presentation

Let's look at DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) for example. DCP is one of many small- to mid-sized midstream companies that has been relentlessly battered by the oil crash. We feel it's undervalued with $950 million in market capitalization, $1.3 billion in 2020e adjusted EBITDA, and roughly $5 billion in debt. At the same time, even after announced cuts, the company has a yield of 33%.

By acquiring DCP, using a unit-for-unit acquisition, Kinder Morgan would take over $5 billion in debt in exchange for $1.3 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Its 2020e adjusted EBITDA would grow to $8.9 billion and its debt would become ~$39 billion. Counting the adjusted EBITDA drop from losing the 4% of adjusted EBITDA we discussed, that'd still mean $8.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA.

That'd put the company's debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 4.5 post acquisition, not counting any debt paydown during the year, versus the 4.65 without payoff we discussed above. However, utilizing DCF and DCP's recent capital cuts, Kinder Morgan would have more like $1.5 billion instead of $1 billion to pay down debt during the crash.

DCP Midstream isn't unique, but the goal here is to highlight Kinder Morgan, a company that's been punished less due to its size, could make significant acquisitions. More so, this acquisition didn't even discuss any potential synergies between the companies or their assets.

Risk

Kinder Morgan has really only one major avenue of risk worth paying attention to. That is the risk of a long-term drawdown that would hurt re-negotiations. The company has significant strength in its fee-based cash flow. However, the company faces the risk that when the time comes to renegotiate these contracts, the terms will be less favorable if the crash continues.

At the current time, we feel that the chance of this risk is minimal; however, it's one long-term investors should be cognizant of.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan's dividend is secure, much more so than many would indicate. Not only does the company have substantial post-dividend FCF, but it also has 96% of its cash flow as secure. The company has announced plans to increase its dividends; however, these plans are easily manageable by the its financial position, something I expect it to take advantage of.

Going forward, even if the adjusted EBITDA drops, that can be more than made up by the company's growth projects coming online. Additionally, the company can take advantage of the current price to buy numerous midstream assets or even other midstream companies at fire-sale prices. While there is some risk of a drawn-out crash, we feel that that is unlikely.

