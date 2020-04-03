Some Thoughts On The Outlook For Tesla's Q2 Sales: Lower

More likely, the downside potential is a lot bigger than the upside, in terms of unit sales, for Q2. Maybe this means that such a company shouldn’t be valued like a hyper-growth one?

For Tesla, not only is production down in the U.S., but the demand drop-off suggests that the 88,400 reported in Q1 is likely the ceiling of what’s achievable in Q2.

Automotive demand in the U.S. fell by close to 50% in the last two weeks of March, and anecdotes suggest over 80% drops even more recently.

However, Tesla at $520 per share remains well above where the company traded just last November, while in the meantime GM and Ford have been cut by approximately half.

Tesla squeaked by Q1 with only a 21% sequential decline from Q4. Market expectations had fallen even lower in the couple of days leading up to this report.

NOTE: A version of this article was first published on or about April 3, 2020, on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace site.

As you’re all seen by now, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported 88,400 units sold for Q1: Tesla rallies after deliveries top 88K. My most recent published estimate had been 94,500 units: In The Hole In 3 European Countries, Tesla Has Much Wood To Chop For Q1. Clearly, since I published that on March 11, I had a lower number in mind inside my head. The question was only how much lower.

Obviously the shutdown issues across most of the relevant geographies will give every company a haircut on sales expectations this quarter and next. Here's the problem with that argument as far as Tesla is concerned: Yes, sales expectations will come down - but so will the stock price - as it already has for the last month.

Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) are trading around half of where they ended 2019. Tesla at around $520 is still significantly above where it traded, say, last November, when it was still not at $400 a share. You would think that in any logical world, based on recent developments, Tesla would therefore be around $200 by now, not $520.

88,400 units sold in Q1 was a bad number by almost all relevant historical standards for an alleged hypergrowth company. Tesla is valued like a hypergrowth company, and it’s selling about as many cars as it was selling in the second half of 2018 - not 2019. All the while, the mix shift has gone away from the pricier Model X and S, to the Model 3.

Looking into Q2: The abyss

Tesla’s battery production in Nevada, which is based on Panasonic battery cells, has been shut down, and as with all resumptions of production in the industry, we cannot yet be sure when it will resume. This production forms the necessary component basis for Tesla’s production of the Model Y and Model 3 - both in Fremont and in Shanghai.

Therefore, cars can’t be made even in Shanghai other than what was already in stock and in transit, in terms of these parts. Eventually, Tesla will switch to a local supplier in China for battery cells and other parts - but we don’t know when that will happen.

Basically, Tesla’s production outlook for Q2 is on hold until further notice. Maybe it will resume in as little as days or weeks from now - but maybe not.

Production may not the biggest problem: The demand collapse

Even if Tesla’s production wasn’t down, who would buy many of its cars? Do you know a lot of people out looking to buy a new car right now, compared to one or two quarters ago?

U.S. gasoline prices now average $1.96 per gallon: AAA Gas Prices On the margin, that also isn’t helpful to the idea of buying a much more expensive electric car.

To be clear, Tesla will still sell some cars in Q2. The Model Y is a sensible body style that looks very good, in my opinion. A few thousand people will take delivery of it, despite the recent economic hardship and uncertainty.

We have seen that automotive demand in the U.S. fell almost 50% in the second half of March: AutoNation lays off 7,000, slashes exec pay as sales plunge.

“AutoNation said sales of new and used vehicles dropped by about 50 percent from year-earlier levels during the last two weeks of March.”

That would be the two last weeks of the quarter, for one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S., which is exposed to most brands. This negative trend will likely continue to worsen into April for essentially almost all automakers, and Tesla is unlikely to be a significant exception.

Those kinds of declines would apply to North America and Europe. China will be different.

In China, Tesla has the capacity to build 150,000 cars per year, or 37,500 per quarter - if it can get enough parts, as discussed above in the context of Nevada-sourced battery cells especially. But let’s assume that the switch to Chinese-sourced battery cells can happen right now, in early April 2020.

In other words, let’s assume Tesla can make 150,000 cars per year in China right now. Could it even sell nearly that many? Let’s start by looking at EV sales in China for the first two months of 2020: China February 2020.

As you can see in that table, Tesla sold 5,467 Model 3 units in China during the first two months of the year, and the whole Chinese EV market was 66,997 units during those two months combined. Folks, this is a tiny market, which also has been shrinking overall in recent months.

At this market size, Tesla would have to grab 37% of the Chinese EV market in 2020 in order to hit that 150,000 number. It’s at 8% for the first two months, for the Model 3.

In case you’re wondering about that calculation: 66,997 for two months is an annualized rate of just over 400,000 units. 150,000 out of 400,000 is 37.5%. If Tesla manages to achieve anything near that number, it would be an impressive feat.

But let’s be generous. Let’s say Tesla manages, by some miracle, to sell 100% of its Chinese production capacity in 2020, i.e., 150,000 units. That would be 37,500 units per quarter.

Outside China - that would be mostly North America and Europe - the industry has been seeing unit sales declines not too far from the 50% mark - and worsening as the industry entered April. Whether you want the base to be the Q1 unit sales number of 88,400 or a pre-mid-March “rounded up” number of right around 100,000 units, we are looking at very significant haircuts to Tesla’s Q2 sales estimates, if Tesla lands anywhere near those industry trends.

I'm estimating that Tesla sold a little bit more than 15,000 cars in China in Q1. Perhaps 16,000 or so. That leaves us with 72,000 to 84,000 as the “non-China base” from which we can roundly subtract 50% as long as the demand slump continues, even if production manages to resume.

So, that’s 36,000 to 52,000 cars per quarter, plus the best-case China scenario of 37,500. That puts us at 73,500 to 87,500 as the best-case-range for Tesla in Q2, under this scenario.

Is there more upside or more downside to that range for Q2? As in politics, a week is now an eternity in terms of expectations. If the economy suddenly opens up and people start spending money on cars again, then there's likely some upside to this, barring the impact of competition.

However, in the short term I think there's even more downside here. A 50% reduction in non-China demand may prove conservative. In the shortest of terms - a couple of weeks, say - anecdotes from all over North America and Europe suggest demand declines of more than 80%.

In other words, Tesla - and other automakers - will still have to climb out of the 80%-plus hole before it can even get to a 50% decline. The next couple of weeks - or perhaps a month or more - will be brutal.

It doesn’t feel quite right to speculate what this would mean for Tesla beyond Q2, but let’s say it ends with a number right around the best-case scenario modeled above, which is coincidentally similar to the Q1 number of 88,400. Basically, multiply the 88,400 number by four. You get 353,600. That’s lower than the 2019 sales number of just over 367,000.

Almost any company - let alone an automaker - will be forgiven for not being a growth company in 2020. I get it. However, if you’re not a growth company anymore, then perhaps you shouldn’t be valued like one.

Ford’s market cap now is $18 billion and GM is $26 billion. Tesla closed yesterday at $84 billion and looks to open today’s trading up. If Tesla isn’t even a growth company on the top line anymore, there's plenty of room for it to fall to a valuation that looks more like Ford and GM - or substantially lower.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.