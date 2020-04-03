Parker-Hannifin: Safe High Yield With Downside Protection To Weather The Market Flu

This world's best of breed can deliver strong double digit annual yield rates with strong downside protection to weather the Virus Economic Flu using the ideas presented in this article.

Currently trading 44.8% off its recent high, there is still downside risk, but strategies here provide an additional 29% downside protection going forward.

A Top Engineered Income Investing Idea:

Atlas was a Greek Mythology Titan charged to hold the weight of the heavens upon his back. Parker-Hannifin (PH), the world leader in motion and control technologies, carries the weight of virtually all the world's industries. If it moves on land, sea, air, or space, it almost certainly contains PH parts. If it moves materials or has materials that move through it, again Parker-Hannifin parts and technology are almost surely present. This is "too big to fail" on a global scale, literally providing parts to almost everything, many as a sole source solution. This makes PH strong but also exposes it to hard hits from the virus economic disruptions. Today, I examine opportunities in this reigning Dividend King.

Company: Parker-Hannifin Corp.

Current Price: $118.84

Dividend: $3.72 (2.96%) Ex-div. ~5/6/20

Fair Value: YDP $201.15 @ 1.75% historical yield average

P/E FV: $173.30 (good historical correlation)

No one can predict the future. Even Seeking Alpha's top authors have opposite views right now, with the top trending piece saying the bear will be brief and the next warning is going to get worse. Reality? We don't know. Nobody does. Only the genius of Albert Einstein ever accurately predicted the stock market. When asked its future, he replied "It will fluctuate".

This is why you need a strategy that works for you in any direction, whether things get worse or better, fast or slow. Today's idea shows you how to make high yield income while sharply reducing downside market risk. The ideal formula to ride out our current volatile market.

Brief Summary

Parker-Hannifin is the world leader in motion and control technologies. As such, you will find its fittings, hoses, seals, power adapters, fans, and numerous other parts and technologies in everything from farm tractors and mine carts to aerospace rockets and satellites. If it contains technology, chances are it relies on PH.

This deep and wide worldwide moat gives the company staying power even in the worst global crises. This is attested to by its 104 year history, including 64 consecutive years of increasing dividends, even through the 2008/9 global financial crisis. Yes, this company has seen and weathered it all and is set to do so again.

The pan-technology supplier filling the needs of 1000s of companies comes at a price in this virus impaired economy. The PH supply and distribution chains are seeing significant disruptions, along with deep negative demand impacts from almost all of its markets and customers. Parker-Hannifin will suffer through the Virus Recession even harder than the broad market for these reasons. It is already down much harder than the broad market S&P 500 and has rebounded less. This trend will likely continue for the next 18 to 24 months. Ultimately, recovery is expected to lead to strong out performance as pent up demand by recovering customers and development of new supply chains adds to enduring legacy business demand.

The Virus Recession lesson is already established. Global supply chains must be protected by diversification geographically and with redundant supplier sources. This means recovery can be expected to include a wave of worldwide new capital construction and duplication of physical plants on a multi unit basis by most industrial manufacturers, transporters, and processors. All will require PH parts and technologies. Translation: PH will emerge from the Virus Recession stronger, larger, and more profitable than ever.

Fair Value Analysis & Appraisal

YDP fair value shows excellent historical correlation to market pricing trends for this 104 year old company with a current 64 year reign as a Dividend King, 1 of the 5 best dividend records for all publicly traded companies. The current $3.52 annual distribution valued at the historical 1.75% average yield rate assesses a valuation of $201.15.

P/E ratio is a well correlated traditional financial valuation metric for PH, providing a current fair value of $173.30.

The P/E valuation will likely drop further as the full effects of the Virus Recession impact Parker-Hannifin. However, much of this is already priced in from the current deep pull back. Likewise, even a possible dividend cut appears priced in, but a dividend hike following the 4/30/20 earnings call is actually likely and would act to continue upward YDP valuation and price pressure, especially as investors seek dividend quality and safety in the troubled global economy.

Current Covered Option Opportunities

PH is a world best of breed dividend king with a long history of weathering all sorts of major global crises, even hiking dividends through the 2008/9 global financial crisis. The current deep discount from appraised fair values, financial strength and moats to weather this latest crisis, and excellent option premium yields make this among the top choices for helping portfolios weather the Virus Recession.

Consider writing (selling) the 231 day cash secured puts for 11/20/20 $95.00 @ $10.65 for a 19.95% annualized yield rate on net covering cash break-even point of $84.35, while locking in this great rate for 8 months of the current recession. Potential entry basis cost is $34.49 (29%) below the already deeply discounted current market price. It is fully 41.9% below current YDP fair value. A high yield, income, safety, deep value opportunity. This is classic Engineered Income Investing strategy at its best.

Alternately, or splitting part of your funds for PH, consider a buy-write using a share purchase at the current $118.84 market price and concurrent sale of the 231 day covered calls for 11/20/20 $150.00 @ $8.75 premium, and a net debit cost of $110.09. Premium yield rate is 12.56%. Combined with the 2.96% dividend, total annual rate then is 15.52%. If called away, the $31.16 provides an added 28.30% intrinsic gain to allow you to participate in market upside growth should a rebound occur by November.

Numbers like these in a hostile market with deep downside protection and room to participate in large intrinsic rebound, all coupled with excellent locked in double digit annualized yield rates are a rare find indeed.

