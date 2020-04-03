Lakeland Financial's Earnings To Suffer From Repricing Gap

Risks in the next four to five months will likely keep the stock price depressed.

Earnings of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) will likely decline this year due to the effect of the federal funds rate cut on a rate-sensitive net interest margin. Far more assets than liabilities will reprice this year, which will make the margin highly sensitive to interest rates. Moreover, an increase in provisions charge amid the COVID-19 pandemic will further drag earnings. Furthermore, LKFN's non-interest expenses will likely rise this year due to efforts to grow loans and deposits. Consequently, I'm expecting LKFN's net income to dip by 10.5% year over year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests that LKFN is offering a good opportunity for capital appreciation. However, risks are high in the near term that could keep the stock price depressed in the next few months. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on LKFN.

Earnings Likely to Suffer from Large Repricing Gap

The 150bps cut in the federal funds rate is likely to squeeze net interest margin, NIM. More interest-earning assets than funds will mature this year, which will make NIM highly sensitive to interest rate movement. Around $1.4 billion variable-rate loans and $637 million fixed-rate loans will reprice in 2020, versus $504 million savings deposits and $896 million time deposits. The total repricing gap will be around $511 million this year, according to details given in the latest 10-K filing. Around 19% of variable-rate loans have floors, which will likely mitigate the adverse impact of the repricing gap on NIM. According to the results of a simulation run by the management, a 100bps decline in interest rates can reduce net interest income by 5.73%. The following chart, extracted from the fourth-quarter investor presentation, shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the repricing gap and simulation analysis, I'm expecting LKFN's NIM to decline by 26bps in 2020 over 2019. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Continuation of loan growth in 2020 will likely partially offset the effect of NIM compression on net interest income. The COVID-19 pandemic will likely shrink the economy of the whole country, including LKFN's operating state of Indiana. Consequently, I'm expecting LKFN's loan growth to decelerate to an average of 0.25% in the first two quarters of the year, on a linked quarter basis. I'm expecting the impact of COVID-19 on business activity to taper off in the third quarter; hence, I'm expecting loan growth to recover in the third quarter and beyond. For the full year, I'm expecting net loans to grow by 1.5% year over year. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Increase in Provisions Charges and Expenses to Further Drag Earnings

Earnings are likely to be dragged further by an increase in provisions charges this year. LKFN's credit quality is vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic because commercial and industrial loans make up around 35% of the total loan portfolio. The commercial real estate segment, which is another area of focus, is relatively safe from the pandemic. Overall, I'm expecting provisions charges to increase by 11% year over year in 2020 to $3.6 million, representing 9bps of gross loans.

Additionally, earnings will face pressure from an increase in non-interest expenses. Efforts to grow the balance sheet will most probably increase expenses. Moreover, the increase in loans and deposits will drive up servicing expenses. Furthermore, continued investments in technology will likely boost non-interest expenses. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to increase by 1.5% year over year in 2020.

Meanwhile, non-interest income is likely to remain stable this year. I'm expecting service charges on deposit accounts to increase this year. On the other hand, wealth advisory fees are likely to decline due to the stock market crash that will shrink assets under management. Overall, I'm expecting non-interest income to be almost unchanged from the previous year.

The NIM compression, increase in provisions charges, and rise in non-interest expenses are all likely to pressurize earnings this year. I'm expecting earnings to decrease by 10.5% year over year in 2020 to $3.02 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The COVID-19 pandemic poses a risk of variance between actual results and estimates for the year. I'm expecting the disruption caused by the pandemic to end in the third quarter of 2019. If the effects of the pandemic get prolonged beyond the third quarter, then actual results can differ from estimates in the following ways:

Provisions charges can exceed estimates. LKFN has a large proportion of commercial and industrial loans, which are vulnerable to the pandemic.

Loan growth can miss estimates.

NIM can decline further if the Federal Reserve decides to cut rates to below zero.

Due to the expectations of a decline in earnings, I'm expecting LKFN to forego its annual dividend raise this year. Instead of a dividend increase, I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.30 per share throughout 2020. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 3.4%. The threat of a dividend cut is low because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of only 40%, which is manageable.

Risks Justify a Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical average price to book multiple, P/B, of 1.93 to value LKFN.

Multiplying the average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $24.8 gives a December 2020 target price of $47.8. This price target implies a 35.5% upside from LKFN's April 1 closing price. The table below shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The high price upside shows that LKFN is a good investment for a holding period of at least nine months. However, the COVID-19 pandemic presents risks to the earnings estimates and valuation. The risks will likely keep LKFN's stock price depressed in the next four to five months; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the stock for the near term.

