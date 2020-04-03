EQM Midstream Partners: MVP Consequences

EQM Midstream Partners (EQM) announced a way to deal with the Mountain Valley Project Challenges and the ongoing natural gas pricing weakness. Mr. Market feigned surprise even though the latest quarterly report contained no new news. The major Mountain Valley Project Pipeline feeds into another Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is the source of considerable controversy for its proposal to traverse under the Appalachian Trail.

As usual the environmentalists are on one side and business with its allies is on the other side. As usual, no one knows how the court will rule in advance even though businesses have an optimistic face when communicating with shareholders. The main costs of any court decision are borne by Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D). EQM Midstream Partners was forced to stop its pipeline construction because there would be literally nowhere to go with the gas if the other pipeline does not complete. This raises the specter of a huge project with no revenues to cover any costs.

More importantly, failure or delay of the project denies the East Coast a cheap source of Marcellus Gas. Somehow it is for natural gas to be transported all the way south to Texas and other ports and then shipped to places that need gas (for example the northern East Coast). That inefficiency is extremely polluting and costly all the way by comparison.

Even the trip to Europe is much longer than it needs to be when the exporting is done through the Southern United States rather than through the Philadelphia Port. No matter how efficient things get, the more handling and transportation, the more natural gas is lost and the costlier the final product is. That is before one considers the higher gas costs that consumers must pay from a lack of a direct transportation route.

Probably the biggest variable will be with the Supreme Court real soon. An unfavorable opinion is very unlikely to stop the project. However, the costs to accommodate an unfavorable opinion are substantial in the form of time delays as interest costs mount and additional project costs. There could even be the costs of a "pipeline detour" for at least one of the projects.

Management Response

Whenever something like this happens, then a different structure is clearly called for. It is way too late to play the blame game. Now, the current challenges need to be clearly faced in a way that restores market confidence. Probably the biggest surprise was that Mr. Market did not pummel the stock as soon as the initial unfavorable court decision was rendered. Clearly, what was going to happen next was obvious.

Management has proposed two things. First of all, there will be a simplification with Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), the surviving corporation. That alone should reduce some administrative costs. Secondly, with a major project delay, the long-anticipated dividend cut has now been announced. Any time you have a major project delay, the interest has to be paid and principal payments may even begin before revenue covers any costs. Skittish banks may cut off additional funding and Mr. Market may considerably raise capital costs. Therefore, it makes sense to fund as much of the remaining costs from cash flow as possible.

The minute any court issues an unfavorable opinion like this one, then the partnership units and the stock are no longer an investment grade vehicle suitable for income. Income investors need to expect something along the lines of what happened above and plan their strategies accordingly.

The other thing was a revised revenue proposal given to EQT Corporation (EQT) accommodate a new development strategy. This new strategy will reduce capex requirements for the midstream company. It should also increase profitability for EQT and enable growth in a "lower for longer" pricing environment.

The Future

The reduced involvement of EQT as a result of the structure simplification allows this midstream company to diversify in the future away from EQT. EQT is one of the larger and stronger natural gas producers in the industry. Nonetheless, some liquids business could reassure the market about revenue stability.

The Marcellus location is excellent because it has some of the lowest-cost dry natural gas deposits in the country. The break-even points to develop at least some of the acreage is considerably below the industry average price. This is good news for the midstream company because it means that production growth is likely to continue.

In the meantime, the surviving Equitrans Midstream Corporation must deal with the delay of a major project. Cancellation is unlikely, but just the mere presence of such a possibility moves this company into the speculative range.

The declining price of natural gas is a relatively minor consideration because a cyclical recovery of the natural gas pricing is highly likely. Natural gas has been a cyclical commodity longer than I am old. The last down cycle was longer than many would have imagined. But that can happen as well. It is unlikely to repeat unless oil production repeats its rapid growth of the past decade or so. Even if that production growth did manifest itself again, the natural gas industry is now more likely to keep the demand and supply balance better than in the past.

In short, both Equitrans Midstream Corporation and Midstream Partners face some headwinds and uncertainty. Probably the most conservative thing to do is to wait for the court decision that involves Dominion Energy to see what the effects are for the Mountain Valley Pipeline. At that point, investors will be better able to evaluate the future costs to complete the project and therefore get gas to communities that need it on the other side of the Appalachian Trail.

The court decision to throw out a permit is not something that happens to a business every day but it is a cost that needs to be dealt with. The increased risk as a result of that court decision has made these securities very unsuitable for a wide variety of investors until better visibility becomes available. Right now, any potential investor needs a very high-risk tolerance to even consider these securities.

Some patience is involved, but once that visibility is available, then investment decisions will be far more clear-cut.

