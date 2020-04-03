March NFP: Job Losses Contained To Where We Might Expect To Find Them - For Now

Plenty of room for sizable revisions in light of the circumstances, as well as execution of sampling.

The market reaction was largely muted, and one can argue that markets have already absorbed a good deal of the situation we find today over last month's price action.

The BLS reported job losses of 701,000 in its March jobs report, per the establishment survey. The household survey estimated nearly double that: 1.35MM persons.

The labor force participation rate, at 62.7 percent, decreased by 0.7 percentage point over the month. Total employment, as measured by the household survey, fell by 3.0 million to 155.8 million, and the employment-population ratio, at 60.0 percent, dropped by 1.1 percentage points over the month. -BLS

The unemployment rate jumped by .9%, from 3.5% to 4.4%. Consensus range had included a very wide range (more on that soon): -1.25MM to -100K, with a consensus value of -150K; this is the first month of job losses dating back for almost a decade - September 2010 to be exact.

There Was Warning

As many readers are likely aware, the jobless claims over the past two weeks jumped from a reading of a couple hundred thousand or so per week to a two-week cumulative tally of near 10MM claims. As the Twitter visual above demonstrates, this kind of a jump is simply unprecedented.

The CNBC report on the NFP, delivered by Steve Liesman, concludes with a statement that economists are simply going to have limited tools to project where all this is going. Economists are notorious for their ability to predict the future under the clearest of conditions; the current state of affairs makes prognostication that much more difficult.

Why Was The Original Guess So Low?

I will quote the BLS report directly on this one:

Payrolls fell 701,000 from the prior month -- compared with the median forecast of economists for a 100,000 decline -- according to Labor Department data Friday that mainly cover the early part of March, even before government-mandated shutdowns forced firms to lay off millions more workers.

Because the reference period for the jobs report is based on the 12th of the month, the March data captured only a fraction of the joblessness across America. Nearly 10 million people have filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks alone.

The takeaway is that the March report is the proverbial "first shoe" that one hears dropping. The "big one" will take place next month, along with the first revision to the March NFP.

Job Losses Where We Would Expect to Find Them

I have already reported on the fact that, of the 701K estimated job losses, over 450K source from the Leisure and Entertainment industry, notably restaurants and business establishments. As a quick anecdote, my family and I both own a vacation rental (Scottsdale, AZ) and we are renting a place in Europe right now (Spain, as luck would have it). Speaking as both a homeowner in high season, as well as a renter, I have never seen it so dead as we can observe right now, at least for this time of the year.

Employment in professional and business services decreased by 52,000 in March, with the decline concentrated in temporary help services (-50,000). Employment also decreased in travel arrangement and reservation services (-7,000).

But a lot of the job losses, through March 12, were pretty contained to areas one might expect to see them. It makes all kinds of sense that temp work would be harder to come by, even in the first half of March.

Government jobs (census related) grew by 17K for the month.

Market Impact

CNBC: 9:44AM EST

The bond market appears to not be too thrown off by the data; we have seen significantly larger moves over the last several weeks. FX markets are also relatively contained at this point, with the USD trading at the upper end of its recent range against the Euro.

S&P futures also managed to play things pretty cool, trading near 24-hour highs shortly after the day's open.

So, one might claim that for the time being, markets are willing to hang in there with an apparent thesis that the market data was not quite as large a shock as one might expect.

Sampling Error

However, there was also a large increase in the number of workers who were classified as employed but absent from work. Special instructions sent to household survey interviewers just before data collection started for March called for all employed persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures to be classified as unemployed on temporary layoff. However, it is apparent that not all such workers were so classified. Such a misclassification is an example of nonsampling error and can occur when respondents misunderstand questions or interviewers record answers incorrectly.

I think that, under the circumstances, there is a great deal of room for a large revision to the March figure over the next couple months. The BLS has an interesting visual to this effect (see 'Total nonfarm' at the top):

Wrap Up

Under the circumstances and the size of the miss relative to consensus, markets appear to have digested much of the news, such as reported via metrics like the last two weeks' jobless claims.

There is plenty of room to believe a large revision is coming. Through March 12 the impact of the virus on the jobs market was strong, but relatively contained to industries and line of work where we might expect to see it.

Next month's report may be the more interesting, and there is plenty of tape to play between now and then in terms of market reaction, vaccine development, government mandates, and of course disease spread.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.