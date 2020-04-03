Amarin: The Ongoing Patent Litigation And Valuation Scenarios

I discuss the various scenarios for the company to move forward in its patent litigation and what to watch in the time ahead.

I consider the company’s common stock undervalued by approximately 40% even in the worst-case scenario, while the upside could be significant (target= $23/share) in the best scenario.

Amarin Corporation (AMRN) is based in Dublin, Ireland and its U.S. headquarters is in Bridgewater, New Jersey. Its key product is Vascepa, which is eicosapentaenoic acid, EPA, a component of fish-oil derived omega-3 fatty acids. Vascepa was recently FDA approved to reduce cardiovascular events risk in patients with elevated triglycerides and elevated cardiovascular risk despite on maximally tolerated statins. Amarin’s stock fell 70% earlier this week after an adverse patent decision by a District Court in Nevada. On April 2, 2020, the company filed an appeal against the decision for Federal Circuit Review. The company also intends to get an injunction to prevent an "at risk" launch by the generic companies if FDA approved ANDA for generic Vascepa.

This article will discuss the timeline of the history of Vascepa (for those not familiar with this company), discuss some aspects of the patent decision and the next steps forward for the company and the valuation estimate for Vascepa in different scenarios.

Timeline of events, A brief history of Vascepa:

2011: Amarin ran into issues with the patent for AMR101, now known as Vascepa.

2012: Vascpa was approved for reducing serum triglycerides in adults with severe hypertriglyceridemia (>=500 mg/dL) based on the results of the MARINE trial.

2015: Vascepa was recognized in 2015 as a new chemical entity (NCE) by the FDA (5-year exclusivity).

May 2018: Patent settlement agreement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) over litigation under which Teva may begin selling its version of generic Vascepa in the U.S. in 2029.

September 2018: Amarin announced successful Phase 3 results of the REDUCE-IT study, showing that Vascepa 4 gm/day showed a 25% reduction in MACE (major cardiovascular events risk reduction) compared to the placebo. Amarin’s stock price subsequently increased from around $4/share to $20+/share in a year.

December 2019: FDA approved Vascepa to reduce cardiovascular risk in patients with hypertriglyceridemia and elevated cardiovascular risk. Amarin stock hit an all-time high of $27/share post-approval. Vascepa was also approved in Canada.

Jan-Feb 2020: Amarin faced generic rivals (Hikma and Dr. Reddy’s) in a District Court in Nevada over the validity of Vascepa patents. Summary judgment was in the favor of Amarin. Amarin stock fell to $13/share in the middle of a bear market.

March 2020: Amarin announced $430 million 2019 sales for Vascepa in the U.S., 87% annual growth. 2020 sales estimate was $650-700 million, primarily from the U.S.

March 30, 2020: The District Court ruled that Vascepa patents are invalid and Vascepa’s patents were a variation of the earlier know-how based on the study published by Mori, et al (the year 2000) that showed that which showed that EPA has an advantage over DHA in reducing triglycerides without increasing LDL-C. The decision favored generic rivals’ claims that Vascepa’s active ingredient, EPA, is well known since the 1990s, so the treatment method is not unique. Amarin’s argument was that Vascepa is a major advance in treating high triglycerides since it does not increase LDL-cholesterol (LDL-C). The patent decision only applies to the use of Vascepa in treating very high triglycerides (>=500 mg/dL) and not for the REDUCE-IT indication, i.e. cardiovascular risk reduction. The case is Amarin Pharma Inc. v. Hikma Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., 16-2525, U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada (Las Vegas). Amarin stock falls to below $4/share.

March 30, 2020: In response to the patent decision, Amarin’s CEO issued a statement, "Amarin strongly disagrees with the ruling and will vigorously pursue all available remedies, including an appeal of the Court’s decision and a preliminary injunction against an "at risk" launch by generic rivals if ANDA is approved by the FDA."

March 31, 2020: Questions remain how fast generic Vascepa can be launched in the U.S? The minimum timeline is estimated as six months if ANDA is approved by the FDA in the best-case scenario that generics have enough manufacturing facilities. Amarin has three manufacturing facilities at present and it is unclear if generic rivals have even one such facility. It's also unclear if generic rivals will go ahead with an "at risk" launch while Amarin files for an injunction against the generic launch and appeal the District Court decision in the Federal Court.

April 2, 2020: Amarin announced that it has filed an appeal against the District Court decision for Federal Circuit review.

What to watch in the coming weeks to months? Three possible scenarios

Amarin has filed an appeal to the District Court’s decision before a panel of judges in the Federal Circuit. The appeal process could take 1 to 1.5 years unless Amarin is granted an expedited appeal. An appeal in the Federal Circuit by Amarin is the most likely scenario at this point. If Amarin’s management wants a faster way out of this situation, they can go ahead and negotiate a settlement with Hikma and Dr. Reddy’s. Amarin has past precedence of settling with Teva in 2018 over a similar patent issue in exchange for maintaining patent exclusivity until 2029. One of the barriers to this scenario is that Vascepa generics are now more lucrative after the results of the REDUCE-IT trial (which had not released results when TEVA settled), so it's going to be a bigger settlement check paid by Amarin if they succeed in this option. I consider this a less likely scenario at this time, though it is still possible. Amarin could seek patent exclusivity for the cardiovascular risk reduction (based on REDUCE-IT) trial which may give them some time to capture the market before the generic companies’ products are launched. (a less likely scenario).

What to watch in the Federal Circuit Appeal process? The most likely scenario at this point

Whether generic rivals Hikma and Dr. Reddy’s will start the process of preparing for a commercial launch of their generic Vascepa. The generic launch will be considered an "at risk" launch if it's done before the resolution of a Federal Circuit appeal in Hatch-Waxman litigation. Generic companies also face the pressure of a preliminary injunction moved by Amarin to prevent them from launching "at risk" (Amarin management has already announced its intention to do so) if the FDA approves ANDA for generic Vascepa. If Amarin moves for a preliminary injunction to prevent generics from launching "at risk," it will post a bond against the generic companies’ lost profits if Amarin loses the appeal (they have enough cash of >$600M on the balance sheet to post the bond). Considering these factors, the scenario that generic companies will move toward "at risk" launch seems less probable. Questions also remain on the generic companies’ ability to meet the manufacturing and launch capacity in time while"at risk." Notably, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) was unable to supply the market for generic Lovaza due to manufacturing issues.

The patents in question refer to the use of Vascepa in lowering triglycerides in patients with baseline serum triglyceride level >= 500 mg/dL. The Judge decided that Amarin's argument that the results of the REDUCE-IT trial were a surprise was not valid and the asserted patents were not valid. While weighing the secondary considerations, the District Court found that while long-term felt need and commercial success favored the patents, other secondary considerations (unexpected benefits, skepticism, praise) were against the patents’ validity.

Amarin can argue in its appeal that the District Court’s finding that two of the above secondary considerations favored the patent's validity. In such cases, each of the secondary considerations is weighed individually. Amarin can argue in its appeal that not only did the results of the REDUCE-IT trial meet the secondary consideration of "unexpected benefit," they also met the considerations of "surprise." Indeed, before REDUCE-IT trial results succeeded, several prior clinical trials of omega-3 fatty acids had failed to show a benefit in cardiovascular risk reduction in hypertriglyceridemia, where Vascepa succeeded. More recently, AstraZeneca’s (AZN) STRENGTH trial testing Epanova (an omega-3 fatty acid formulation) also failed to meet the endpoint of cardiovascular risk reduction in this patient population.

Another argument that Amarin can present in its appeal is that the District Court overlooked certain evidence of Vascepa for the mechanism of action (lowering of triglycerides by the clearance of VLDL to IDL and LDL) rather than disputing how the Court interpreted the evidence and the testimony of experts.

While the District Court ruling only applies to the indication for the MARINE trial (lowering triglycerides in patients with level >=500 mg/dL) and not that extended by REDUCE-IT trial (reduction of cardiovascular risk), the prescribing clinicians may use generic Vascepa versions for off-label use of CV risk reduction (especially since genetics are expected to be at least 50% cheaper) and Amarin cannot prevent them from doing that. Pharmacies also may be inclined to fill the generic versions (by law) even if a clinician prescribes Vascepa for CV risk reduction.

Even after the Federal Circuit’s decision on the appeal, the case could:

Go back to the District Court. Go for a review by all the Federal Circuit judges. Go to the Supreme Court (the third option is least likely).

Notes from a KOL call with a biotechnology patent law specialist lawyer

In another KOL call held on April 1 (with a reputed lawyer specializing in biotechnology patent law) which was held this week, the KOL cited specific details about the significant procedural error by the District Court Judge in weighing the obviousness claim. In the end, the decision will be dependent on the specific judge that handles the appeal in the Federal Circuit. The KOL assigned an 80% probability that Amarin will get an injunction related to the Vascepa patents and the timing could be as early as this month or May. However, the KOL mentioned that the appeal ruling may not be available for at least one year and assigned a 50% probability of Amarin winning the appeal. The KOL also downplayed the "at risk" launch possibility by generics and considered it rare since the potential penalty for generic companies can be severe if they lose the case after an "at risk" launch in addition to the loss taken in the investment on manufacturing, etc. Amarin stock jumped >30% in two days till April 2. The call was held by a Jefferies analyst.

Financials and Valuation

I'm removing the scenario of "at risk" launch by generics in 2020 since I consider it highly unlikely based on the above discussion. Amarin has a valid patent for Vascepa outside the U.S. including Europe (second-largest market) where it also has a 10-year exclusivity for cardiovascular outcomes (CVOT) reduction based on the REDUCE-IT trial.

Scenario 1:

Amarin maintains the same trajectory of Vascepa sales while the appeal is going on. The appeal result is in Q2 2021. Amarin wins the appeal. Meanwhile, Amarin also gets E.U. approval (without a partner) and gets a partner in China and the rest of the world. Amarin management has asserted that the pricing for Vascepa in Europe will be at least the same as in the U.S. if not higher. I'm assuming that Vascepa will be priced in Europe at the same price as in the U.S. Generics are expected to be priced at 30-50% of Vascepa.

My estimates are:

Peak Vascepa sales, U.S. = $2 billion (2025).

Peak E.U. sales, 2026= $1 billion, without a partner.

China, rest of the world sales, 50% share, peak sales (2026) = $250M/year.

Peak global sales, 2026 from above estimates= $3.25 billion. Applying a 50% probability to the Amarin winning the appeal, 80% probability for ex-U.S., my peak risk-adjusted sales estimate (global) is $2.175 billion. Using 15% cost of capital and an EV/peak sales multiple of 4 (a back of the envelope method for growing biotech companies), my risk-adjusted NPV estimate is = $3.4 billion.

Scenario 2:

Amarin maintains the same trajectory of Vascepa sales while the appeal is going on. The appeal result is in Q2 2021. Amarin wins the appeal. Meanwhile, Amarin also gets E.U. approval (with a partner) and also gets a partner in China and the rest of the world.

Peak Vascepa sales, U.S. = $2 billion (2025).

Peak E.U. sales, 2026= $500M, with a partner.

China, rest of the world sales, 50% share (with a partner), peak sales (2026) = $250M/year.

Peak global sales (not risk-adjusted) = $2.75 billion. Applying the same probability as scenario 1, my estimates for peak risk-adjusted global sales is = $1.8 billion. Using the same method as above, my risk-adjusted NPV estimate is = $2.8 billion.

Scenario 3:

Amarin maintains the same Vascepa trajectory till Q2 2021, loses the appeal. Generics launch in late 2021. Vascepa sales fall by 50% annually (U.S.) after generics launch (the same scenario as Lovaza, generics are unable to meet the supply due to manufacturing issues). Amarin also gets E.U. approval (with a partner) and gets a partner in China and the rest of the world.

U.S. peak Vascepa sales = $350M/year, peak 2026.

Peak E.U. sales, 2026= $1 billion, without a partner.

China, rest of the world sales, 50% share, peak sales (2026) = $250M/year.

Peak global sales (not risk-adjusted) = $1.6 billion. Applying the same probability as scenario 1, (except 50% probability to U.S. sales in case Amarin loses appeal), my estimates for peak risk-adjusted global sales is = $1.175 billion. Using the same method as above, my risk-adjusted NPV estimate is = $1.83 billion.

Scenario 4:

Amarin maintains the same Vascepa trajectory until Q2 2021, loses the appeal. Generics launch in late 2021. Vascepa sales fall by 80% annually (U.S.) after generics launch (generic companies do a job in meeting the supply by manufacturing). Amarin also gets E.U. approval (without a partner) and gets a partner in China and the rest of the world.

U.S. Vascepa peak sales = $100M to $200M/year.

Peak E.U. sales, 2026= $1 billion, without a partner.

China, rest of the world sales, 50% share, peak sales (2026) = $250M/year.

Peak global sales (not risk-adjusted) = $1.4 billion. Applying the same probability as scenario 3, my estimates for peak risk-adjusted global sales is = $1.07 billion. Using the same method as above, my risk-adjusted NPV estimate is = $1.66 billion.

Scenario 5:

Amarin seeks a settlement with the generics while the appeal is filed. Settlement happens sometime in the second half of 2020. Meanwhile, no change in Vascepa sales trajectory. After settlement, Amarin ramps up the U.S. salesforce. Amarin also gets E.U. approval (without a partner) and gets a partner in China and the rest of the world.

Settlement cost = $1 billion (on the higher side). Due to the initial settlement cost, the sales ramping for Vascepa is delayed by one year and peak sales are achieved in all territories by 2027 (delayed by one year).

Peak Vascepa sales, U.S. = $2 billion (2027).

Peak E.U. sales, 2027= $1 billion, without a partner.

China, rest of the world sales, 50% share, peak sales (2027) = $250M/year.

Peak global sales (not risk-adjusted) = $3.25 billion, 2027. Applying the same probability as scenario 1, my estimates for peak risk-adjusted global sales is = $2.175 billion (same as scenario 1). The risk-adjusted NPV is, however, lower than scenario 1 as the peak sales are delayed by one year. Using the same method as above, my risk-adjusted NPV estimate is = $2.95 billion.

Summary of valuation scenarios:

Scenario Peak, unadjusted global sales estimate (year) Peak, risk-adjusted global sales estimate Risk-adjusted NPV Fair value estimate/share, risk-adjusted Scenario 1 $3.25B (2026) $2.175B $3.4B $15.40/share Scenario 2 $2.75B (2026) $1.8B $2.8B $12.65/share Scenario 3 $1.6B (2026) $1.175B $1.83B $8.30/share Scenario 4 $1.4B (2026) $1.07B $1.66B $7.50/share Scenario 5 $3.25B (2027) $2.175B $2.95B $13.35/share Current enterprise value $1.2B (April 2)

Cash on balance sheet (2019 end) = $648 million. Long term debt = none.

Liquidation value as of the end of 2019 based on the net-net formula = $680 million.

Current pipeline value (risk-adjusted NPV pricing for Vascepa) = $1.1 billion

Even in the worst-case scenario mentioned above, the risk-adjusted NPV for Vascepa is $1.66 billion, thus implying approx. 40% upside.

Please note that if Amarin succeeds in winning the appeal, marketing in Europe and the rest of the world as in scenario 1, the assigned probabilities will increase to 100%. Thus, in the best-case scenario, the NPV (with 100% probability if all milestones met) is $5.04B, thus implying a significant upside to the stock price or price target of $23/share (2-years timeframe).

In conclusion, I consider Amarin’s common stock undervalued at its current price.

Rating Buy, first price target = $7.50/share in the worst-case scenario as mentioned above. I will revise the price target as I see more developments in the patent case and E.U. approval, etc.

Risks in the investment are mentioned above. There's no guarantee that Amarin will be able to win the appeal or get an injunction to prevent the launch of the generics. The E.U. and the rest of the world sales may not meet my projections and the approval could get delayed. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could delay the appeal process and the E.U. approval timeline.

References:

I'm not a patent law expert but the following articles are a good reference for further reading and I have referred to some of their material in my discussion. I thank these authors for providing an expert view on this topic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMRN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content in this article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial advisor before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. Investors are suggested to diversify their biotech/pharma portfolio in at least 25-30 holdings to reduce the risk. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.