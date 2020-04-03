Apple: Not Buying In Yet

In all fairness to the sell-side, the COVID-19 situation remains fluid, so projecting revenues and earnings is difficult. But should estimates be where they are? I don't think so.

Now, the sell-side has to cut estimates. While we have gotten some cuts, there haven't been enough to bring expectations down to reality yet. Expectations need to be cut.

While the valuation has certainly gotten a lot more compelling of late, the stock is not by any means reasonably valued in my view. The valuation remains too rich.

Some Context

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been a name that I have been on the long side and on the sidelines over the years. I have never once been short Apple whether it be directly (via naked shorts) or indirectly (via puts or short calls). That being said, when Apple warned on its FQ2 guidance, and the stock price increased I was seriously close to pulling the trigger on a short position. For many years now, Apple has delivered great returns to its shareholders. Investors who have believed in management have been greatly rewarded. But when a company warns that it will miss on its guidance, but the stock charges to a new high anyway, we have reached a point of near insanity. In hindsight, I wish I would have gone short Apple. Alas, it never happened, and now we should look to the future of the company. Here are some fundamental facts that investors need to keep in mind:

COVID-19 to weigh on China sales for the first half of FQ2

COVID-19 to weigh on the rest of Apple's sales for the second half of FQ2

5G iPhone could be delayed

COVID-19 is a hardware sales problem, not just an iPhone problem

China began to go into lockdown towards the end January, and remained under lockdown for the entirety of February. Only now, in late March are the lockdowns easing. So, Apple's China business should see an impact for the first half of the quarter.

Geographically speaking, the back half of FQ2 could be extremely weak as well. This is because Apple's supply chain and overall domestic demand as well as European demand will crater as we see more store closures and less appetite to purchase smartphones. The economy outside of China is continuing to deteriorate. That being said, China is beginning to come back online for Apple from the standpoint of supply and demand. Stores continue to re-open and we should anticipate a recovery in Chinese hardware-related revenue.

Most importantly however, may be Apple's 5G problem. As coronavirus hits the economy, telecommunications providers are delaying en-masse rollout of 5G services. Apple's planned iPhone 9 product has already been delayed, and a coronavirus-related delay to the 5G iPhone has been rumored. This could temporarily put a serious dent in the Apple growth narrative surrounding a 5G smartphone super cycle.

And finally, investors need to understand the coronavirus isn't just negatively impacting Apple's iPhone product. It affects all of their hardware products, including lucrative products like Apple Watch and AirPods that have recently been growth drivers. Demand for, let's face it, luxury hardware technology products will likely be negatively affected as a whole which will weaken Apple's financial footing. The only bright spot here might be the Mac and iPad lineups as the work from home dynamic plays out positively for both products lines. But overall, this is a dynamic that will play out negatively for the majority of Apple's hardware products.

Base Case Valuation

I published an analysis on where I could see Apple being valued in a base case, bear case, and bull case. This analysis can be found here. My base case valuation and price target was around $268 at the time. Keep in mind this was quite a few months ago, and these numbers need updates. We already got FQ1'20 numbers and some early indications at FQ2'20 numbers. Assuming Apple delivered 186.2 million smartphones this last year (which is my personal estimate), full year iPhone ASPs come in at ~$764.66/device. As of writing, the first quarter has just come to its conclusion and we have not seen any kind of iPhone SE 2 which was projected to launch sometime in March. This delay could be a drag on unit sales in the short term, but I believe we will have a stacked product launch. What do I mean by this?

First of all Apple supplier TSMC (NASDAQ:TSM) has now said that they are still on track to assemble Apple's 5nm A14 processor. Whether Apple pushes out selling these new devices until 2021 or not is up to them, but TSMC is seeing no disruption on their end. If coronavirus rolls over sometime in May or June, then a traditional September iPhone launch may not be out of the cards. It really depends on how fast the consumer returns. China is already coming back online in terms of supply, and consumer demand will likely follow. It really depends on how well demand outside of China performs. Coronavirus is going to weaken the US consumer, it already has. A weaker US consumer is weaker for Apple. Considering the gravity of this launch in terms of unit sales propulsion, Apple wants to time this launch just right. While I am no epidemiologist, virologist, or data scientist, here are my thoughts on coronavirus:

April will be the worst month in terms of growth of the virus. This is when we start to see testing become more readily available across the nation, and we see if social distancing related actions in March are having a positive effect on the "curve". By May, I can see some of these lockdowns being lifted and the country going back to work in a limited fashion. June should be the beginning stages of an economic recovery as new cases will have likely peaked. There already is a stimulus package working its way throughout the economy aimed (in part) at the small business and the average worker. This stimulus package should help lower-wage workers receive enough to make ends meet until they can return to employment. That being said, there are a lot of businesses (smaller ones in particular) that are closing for good. Some of these workers filing for unemployment might not return to their normal jobs when this whole turmoil stabilizes. So, the consumer may not come back as strong as bullish investors anticipate. We have not gotten any official confirmation of when Apple plans on launching the next generation of iPhone, but unless the situation materially digresses from this point onward, I do not see a reason for Apple to push out the launch.

Assuming the launch is still on schedule for September of this year, here is what I believe we could expect: in short a super cycle driven by explosive 5G related marketing. I anticipate the launch of five devices. If Apple would have launched the smaller iPhone SE-esque model on time, then it would only be four devices. I believe the depth and breadth of the product portfolio this cycle will be enough to spur consumer demand. Combined with marketing driven hype surrounding Apple's new 5G models and I can see potential for supercharged demand.

iPhone Numbers

With all of this being said, what are my estimates for iPhone sales in fiscal 2020. Personally, using the data that we have on Apple's iPhone numbers in the most recent fiscal year I estimate Apple sold 186.2 million iPhone devices at an ASP attach of ~$765/device. Apple already gave us their FQ1 iPhone revenue numbers, and Gartner estimates that iPhone unit sales reached 69.55 million units in the holiday quarter. This means Apple saw iPhone ASPs of ~$804.55.

FQ1'20 {Actual} FQ2'20 {Estimate} FQ3'20 {Estimate} FQ4'20 {Estimate} FULLYEAR iPhone Shipments (in millions) 69.55 35.0 28.91 43.6 177.06 2YR Growth -10% -33% -30% -7% -18.7%

The reason I am using two year growth rates here is because this is when Apple last gave us official iPhone unit sales. So this is the only real comparable I have without getting too much into the weeds on third-party data. My FQ2'20 number is based off of this estimate. FQ3 estimates are based on the belief that we see the trend that played out in Asia in FQ2 play out in FQ3. FQ4 is when we see some of that pent-up demand come into effect as well as the launch of Apple's next generation of smartphones.

For the full year, I am projecting ASPs of $805, growth on a Y/Y basis. Combine units with ASPs, and my full year revenue estimate is $142.533 billion from iPhone alone.

iPad/Mac/Wearables & Other Numbers

On the iPad and Mac front, I believe Apple could see some tailwinds from the iPad and the Mac. Apple Watch might also see some benefit as the world becomes more health-conscious. Previously, I anticipated that the iPad and Mac lineup would see modest revenue declines this year, following the trend that has been taking place over the last few years. Now however, I anticipate revenue numbers expand in fiscal 2020. This is driven by the stay-at-home environment. Apple's MacBook lineup may see a benefit from work-from-home spurring sales of laptops. That being said, MacBooks and Apple products in general are much pricier than standard laptops. And considering Windows is generally the default operating system for enterprises, Mac may not feel the growth tailwind as much. This is similar on the iPad front. Nonetheless, a rising tide (work from home economy) lifts all boats, Apple's included. As such, I am modeling modest growth in both iPad and Mac revenues compared to my prior expectations of a modest decline.

iPad Revenue (in billions) Mac Revenue (in billions) FY'2020E $21.918 $27.542 FY'2019A $21.28 $25.74 Y/Y Growth 3% 7%

Now that we have my expectations for Mac and iPad numbers, let's move on to my expectations for Apple's wearables unit. This is the unit that includes Apple's AirPods and Apple Watch. I believe the Apple Watch could be positively affected by coronavirus as individuals become increasingly invested in tracking their health. AirPods on the other hand, seem to be a quite niche luxury headphone product that has no material application in the midst of this global health crisis. In the most recent quarter, Apple grew this business at a clip of 37%. Considering AirPods comps will get tougher as the year progresses and that Apple Watch may see a boost over the course of the coming year, I see wearables growing at a fairly robust 28% Y/Y to $31.337 billion in revenues.

Hardware Revenue (in billions) Hardware GM% 2020E $223.33 31.5% 2019A $213.883 32.2%

Services

With regards to Apple's services business segment, I anticipate a mild deceleration in top-line growth. Coronavirus will likely have an impact on two segments of services in particular: Apple Music and AppleCare+. AppleCare+ revenues are directly correlated with new device purchases. Less device purchases, less AppleCare+ plans subscribed too. Apple Music could see a wave of cancellations among individuals cutting back personal expenses, as Apple Music is hardly a necessity in these trying times. In FQ1, Apple grew services revenues at 12%, a sharp deceleration from the prior quarter's 18% growth. I expect Apple to see ~15% services growth this year, to $53.234 billion.

Software Revenue (in billions) Software GM% 2020E $53.234 65.0% 2019A $46.291 63.7%

FINAL VALUATION

I believe Apple will see a total gross profit of $104.951 billion, 67.03% of which comes from hardware. I'm modeling out to $35.028 billion in operating expenses this year, in-line with my previous view. Backing out these operating expenses, I get to operating income of $69.923 billion. Of this operating income hardware should represent 67% while software should represent ~33%. So, Apple should see operating income of $46.869 billion from hardware, while software operating income should total $23.054 billion. Back out a tax rate of 16.5%, and net income should be split like this: $39.135 billion from hardware, $19.25 billion from software.

Where this valuation gets interesting is when we apply multiples to these earnings estimates.

I believe Apple's 5G iPhone cycle will be a supercycle that drives revenue growth going into next year and years to come. While I was previously less optimistic on the multiple (hardware technology traditionally trades at 10-15X), I am getting more constructive on the valuation as I can see a path to rapid growth. Because Apple has such a strong brand, is entering a potentially massive 5G iPhone supercycle, I believe that the stock can get a multiple closer to 18X. This brings me to a hardware valuation of $704.43 billion, ~$160.97/share.

For software, normally software companies growing at Apple's rate should trade at 20-25X earnings. I am going to apply a multiple at the midpoint of this range, 22X earnings. On 22X earnings, Apple's services business is worth $423.5 billion, ~$96.77/share.

My base case valuation is $257.74/share. Thus my price target is $258.

Conclusion

Coronavirus has thrown a monkey's wrench into the Apple bull case. As a result, I am tweaking some of my assumptions in my model and I arrive at a $258 price target. Not considering the ~1.3% dividend yield, you are looking at fundamental upside of ~5%. This simply is not enough upside for me to justify a buy rating at this time. That being said, if the name begins to move lower, it could begin to appear attractive.

TIPRANKS: HOLD

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. I am not a financial advisor. Please do not interpret this as financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor and do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any of the securities mentioned.