Halliburton: Imminent Dividend Reduction And Slow Road To Recovery

Introduction

It seems very likely that Halliburton (HAL) will soon be forced to reduce their dividend for the first time in over three decades, due to this once in a generation oil price crash. It was only a few days ago that Helmerich & Payne (HP) took the inevitable but still painful decision to reduce their dividend by approximately 65%. Even though it seems virtually assured that their shareholders will also soon receive notice of lower dividends, this article still provides insight into their potential to reinstate their dividend once conditions recover and whether they can remain a going concern amidst this turmoil.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Since they are a mature company that is operating in a very mature industry, I believe that the best way to assess their future dividend potential is by analyzing what was fundamentally affordable during the normal operating conditions of 2017-2019. Throughout this period of time their dividend coverage averaged a strong 166.56%, with the lowest point only being a still respectable 145.24% in 2019. This indicates that during calm operating conditions they are able to consistently fund their dividend payments without the use of debt and thus they appear fundamentally affordable.

When looking towards the future in 2020, predicting their actual cash flow is now a mere guessing game. Nonetheless it will certainly be ugly, given that oilfield spending will tumble below the depths of the previous oil price crash in 2015-2016, with their key North American market expected to see the biggest impacts. Whilst they are reducing their capital expenditure, they have not provided any exact guidance and given the severity of this downturn, it seems unlikely to be sufficient to still cover their dividend payments.

Financial Position

Since their dividend payments can be covered during normal operating conditions, their financial position will be the primary factor determining whether they are capable of sustaining them during this downturn and most importantly, whether they can remain a going concern. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Overall their financial position is rather mixed, they entered this downturn with strong liquidity, which is evidenced by their current ratio of 2.30 and a cash balance of $2.268b that almost equals their operating cash flow from 2019. Whereas on the other hand they also have high leverage, as evidenced by their gearing ratio of 50.07% and all of the other metrics included in the above graph.

Barring a black swan event, they appear strong enough to remain a going concern throughout this downturn, primarily thanks to their strong liquidity. Although this further highlights the importance for them to reduce their dividend as soon as possible, as continuing to pay these will unnecessarily erode this liquidity and increase leverage at a time when capital markets are at their least supportive.

Since this downturn is almost guaranteed to inflict additional damage on their financial position, after conditions improve they will likely wish to lower their leverage before increasing their dividend materially. Unfortunately this will likely take quite a while and thus shareholders should not expect a quick rebound in their dividend. To provide an example, even if they somehow exit this downturn with the exact same net debt as when they entered and their free cash flow instantly recovered to $1b, which is approximately the average of 2017-2019, it would still take four years of no dividend payments to halve their net debt and thus bring their leverage down to a strong level.

Conclusion

Whilst it appears that during normal operating conditions they can afford their soon to be reduced dividend payments, given their leverage and the likely damage this downturn will inflict on their financial position, it will likely be a slow road to recovery. Given this I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate for the time being, with the potential for a change once more time as elapsed and thus more information has come to light regarding their financial performance.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Halliburton’s 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.