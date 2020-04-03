Oil Is Still The Stock Market's Biggest Obstacle

After the impressive short-covering rally of the last two weeks, stocks have hit the proverbial wall as low oil prices continue to cast a deflationary shadow over the global economy. In this report, I'll explain why it's important for the energy sector to bottom out before the equity market is ready to commence a new bull market.

After finishing the worst quarter ever, equities have entered April on a weak note with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) dropping nearly 6% in the first two days of the new quarter. Many analysts and investors anticipate further declines and expect the major indices to drop below the March lows before the final bottom is in for this selling event. While a new low is by no means needed to restore to the market to its former level of health, it's also clear that there are some missing ingredients before a sustained rally can commence.

Admittedly, it's hard to be optimistic when the news headlines are so bleak. Not only is there the coronavirus pandemic to worry about, but there's also the inevitable contraction of economic activity to contend with. Earlier this week, Goldman Sachs analysts projected a 15% jobless rate and a 34% GDP decline in Q2, followed by 19% rebound in Q3. If realized, this forecast would take the U.S. economy from its worst quarterly post-World War II performance, to its best quarterly performance ever. So, while there's definitely light at the end of the economic tunnel, we're still some distance away from beginning a solid recovery.

On top of the above-mentioned fears, I would add that lingering weakness in the energy sector is arguably the biggest problem hanging over the stock market right now and preventing a sustainable rally from taking place. While Wall Street is focused on the stock market's recent performance, a lesser known fact is that WTI crude oil just experienced its worst quarter ever. This arguably has far greater repercussions for the economy than the equity market's recent woes.

Source: CNBC

Indeed, plunging oil prices are a threat to the global economy since so many emerging nations are dependent on revenue from oil production. Moreover, falling crude prices reflect a strong deflationary undercurrent in which lower manufacturing activity and lower demand threaten push commodity prices even lower across the board. While lower commodity prices would ultimately benefit consumers, falling commodity prices would also encourage producers to retrench and would also very likely limit consumption in the near term as consumers held off on large-scale purchases in anticipation of even lower prices.

The deflationary aspect of low oil prices is a major reason for my argument that a crude oil price reversal is needed before the stock market can establish a major low and turn itself around. Shown here is the WTI crude oil price as of April 1; as you can see, it still hasn't managed to reverse its decline and close above the 15-day moving average on a weekly basis. The first weekly close above the 15-day MA would suggest that oil is at least trying to establish a workable short-term bottom.

Source: BigCharts

It's not just oil and energy stocks that need to rebound, however, before a new bull market can commence. Lately I've noted that a great percentage of the stocks making new 52-week lows on both the NYSE and the Nasdaq have been in the energy sector. But now we're seeing an increasing number of financial sector stocks making new lows. This is not an encouraging sign, for a healthy stock market requires the participation of the financial sector. When bank and broker/dealer stocks are falling, by contrast, it suggests that the intermediate-term (3-6 month) broad market trend is less than healthy and is in need of serious improvement.

Along those lines, the past few days have witnessed an increasing number of bank shares and other financial sector equities making new 52-week lows on both exchanges. Here's what the PHLX/KBW Bank Index (BKX) looks like as of April 1; it illustrates the precarious situation that many financial stocks are in right now. As is true with the crude oil price shown above, a strong weekly close above the 15-day moving average is needed in order for BKX to confirm a short-term low and give the bulls a chance at "running the shorts" out of the market.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, new 52-week lows remain above 40 for both the NYSE and the Nasdaq. On the Big Board, the lows have increased every day this week so far, with over 100 new lows on the NYSE for Wednesday, compared with 84 new lows on the Nasdaq. The continued negative hi-lo differential is a sign that the market is still internally soft. We also need to see the new lows shrink below 40 for a few consecutive days to let us know the market has completely passed out of the danger zone.

Here's what the NYSE 4-week rate of change (internal momentum) of the new highs and lows looks like as of the start of the second quarter. While it recently reversed a two-month decline, it hasn't yet shown enough upside strength yet to assure us that the market is on the cusp of a sustained rally. Accordingly, we need to see an accelerating rise in this indicator to let us know that the market's near-term path of least resistance has turned decisively higher.

Source: WSJ

Above-normal volatility is also a lingering problem for the market, with the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) hovering near the 60 level as of this writing. I've argued here that the VIX should ideally fall below the 50 level and continue to trend lower in the next several days to let us know that volatility is finally on the wane. Historically, whenever the VIX has been this high, it has meant that stocks are quite vulnerable to bad news. A lower VIX is therefore needed before stocks are out of all danger from being whipsawed by unwelcome news on both the domestic and international fronts, especially news concerning the coronavirus.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, while the stock market has had a nice respite in the last two weeks, in order for a more meaningful bottom to be established we should see a continued shrinkage in the new lows - particularly in the energy and financial sectors. We also ideally need to see a bottom in the crude oil price to let us know that the deflationary threat which it poses to the economy has been completely eliminated. And we should see broad market volatility as measured by the VIX decline significantly.

Until all three of these conditions are met, I would caution investors to keep a healthy level of cash on hand even while taking advantage of short-term bargains in strong areas of the market, notably the gold mining and info tech industries. For now, though, selectivity and conservatism should be paramount considerations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.