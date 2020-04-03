Tootsie Roll: Slow And Steady Has Its Virtues

Introduction And Thesis

I last wrote about Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) over one year ago. I was very bearish at the time due to the overvaluation and declining top line. The stock price has barely budged since then and the stock is still overvalued but top line growth is now positive. Slow and steady also has its virtues. Tootsie Roll is one of the few stocks that is still up year-to-date with a gain of approximately 8.5% as of this writing. That is no mean feat as the stock market has been pummeled by the coronavirus-induced sell-off and oil price wars.

However, the stability of the stock price is a positive for those seeking less volatility and a very safe dividend yield of roughly 4%. Arguably, this stability is in part due to Tootsie Roll’s fortress balance sheet combined with a low float. The stock is a Dividend King having raised the dividend for 52 consecutive years. I am largely neutral on the stock, but it may interest small investors seeking income.

Overview Of Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll manufactures, distributes and markets candy and gum. The company has over a 100-year history and was founded in 1896. Besides its namesake brand of Tootsie Roll Candies and Pops, the company also sells Charleston Chew, Blow Pop, Andes, Jr. Mints, Dubble Bubble, Dots, Charms, and other brands. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors. Over 90% of sales are in the U.S. and the company also has operations in Canada, Mexico and Spain. Although the company is publicly traded, the Chairwoman and CEO Ellen R. Gordon effectively controls it through a dual-class share structure. She owns or controls approximately 53.9% of the common stock and about 82.8% of the Class B Shares. Revenue was roughly $527 million in fiscal 2019.

Tootsie Roll’s Revenue Growth And Margins

Tootsie Roll’s revenue was declining since 2012. This was seemingly due to changing tastes and the trend to smaller portions combined with the relative lack of product innovation. But the company seemed to have turned the corner on declining revenue, as revenue grew in 2019. Part of this was likely due to new products such as Tootsie Fruit Chews Mini Bites, Tootsie Roll Mini Bites, Andes Snap Bar, and a larger Andes candy. Despite the decline in revenue, Tootsie Roll has increased gross margins indicating that they are effectively controlling input costs.

On the other hand, operating margins and net profit margins have been choppy the past few years. This is due partially to higher freight costs. But Tootsie Roll has invested in improving operational efficiencies at its plants with new packaging lines. This has shown up in fiscal 2019 with an uptick in margins. I anticipate that operating margins and net profit margins will increase incrementally as freight costs will likely be low in 2020 and 2021.

Tootsie Roll’s Dividend And Safety

Tootsie Roll’s dividend safety is rock-solid, which is a prime concern for those seeking dividend income. The company pays an annual regular cash dividend and an annual stock dividend. The cash dividend is $0.36 per share and was last increased in 2016. The cash dividend yield is roughly 1% at the moment. The annual stock dividend is 3%. So, one could keep the new stock or sell it for an effective 4% yield.

From an earnings perspective, in fiscal 2019, the payout ratio was roughly 36% based on a dividend of $0.36 per share and adjusted earnings per share of $0.99. This is an excellent value and well below my threshold of 65%. Even if Tootsie Roll were to take a 25% hit to earnings in 2020, the payout ratio would still only be 50%. This indicates that the risk to the dividend due to the potential impact from the coronavirus is low.

The dividend is also safe from a free cash flow perspective. In fiscal 2019, operating cash flow was $100 million and capital expenditures were $20 million giving a free cash flow of $80 million. The dividend required $23.5 million giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 29.4%. This an excellent value and below my criterion of 70%. It is also a large cushion from the context of dividend safety.

Tootsie Roll has a fortress balance sheet and the dividend is covered many times over. At the end of fiscal 2019, the company had $239.4 million in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments on hand. There was only $0.75 million in current long-term debt and $7.5 million in long-term debt, which is an industrial revenue bond. Interest coverage is over 450X. The leverage ratio is (2.3X) since the company has a net cash position. Both of these values are amongst the highest and lowest, respectively, of all the companies that I have written about. Clearly, Tootsie Roll will have little problem meeting its obligations. The dividend is clearly not at risk due to debt at this point.

Tootsie Roll’s Valuation

Now let’s examine the valuation of Tootsie Roll. The trailing price-to-earnings ratio based on 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 is now about 35.2. This is very overvalued relative to the trailing 10-year average multiple of ~31X and of the broader market.

We will use 30.0 as the earnings multiple to determine a fair value of $30.59. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 29.0 and 31.0, I obtain a fair value range from $29.57 to $31.61. The current stock price is ~114% to ~121% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$35.90 suggesting that the stock is very overvalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 29.0 30.0 31.0 Estimated Value $29.57 $30.59 $31.61 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 121% 117% 114%

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $35.02. An average of these two models is ~$32.81 suggesting that Tootsie Roll is still overvalued at the current price.

How does Tootsie Roll compare to other candy and gum companies? We make the comparison to two other companies: Hershey (HSY) and Mondelez (MDLZ). One can see from the comparison that Tootsie Roll is probably overvalued relative to its peers. But this is likely due to the limited float and the fortress balance sheet.

Technical Comparison of Valuations

Tootsie Roll Hershey Mondelez Price-to-earnings ratio [FWD] 35.2 21.5 19.1 EV-to-EBITDA [TTM] 20.1 16.1 16.9

Tootsie Roll is a very safe stock and the stock is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of ~0.05. The company has the advantages of well-known brands. Morningstar gives it a narrow economic moat with a stable trend. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of ‘1’, financial strength rating of ‘A+’, a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 90. These are all good scores.

Final Thoughts On Tootsie Roll

Tootsie Roll is a stock that I track due to its status as a Dividend King. Despite the attractive total yield, I have always found the stock to be overvalued on an earnings multiple basis. But this is likely due to its fortress balance sheet and low float resulting from high insider ownership. This leads to a very safe dividend and that is important these days due to the large number of companies that are cutting or suspending the dividend. Granted, Tootsie Roll is not immune to the near-term challenges, but it seems to be holding up better than other stocks.

The company’s products are largely discretionary. But with that said, consumers will likely still buy candy, and the Halloween season is many months away. If the impact of COVID-19 peaks in Q2 2020 then the top and bottom line may do OK in 2020. Notably, despite today’s market downturn, volatility as measured by the CBOE VIX is now below 60 for two straight days. I view this as an improvement compared to the past two weeks. Lastly, I am largely neutral on this stock due to the low growth prospects, but it may interest those seeking a low volatility income stock.

