On Investment Predictions: We've Met The Enemy, And He Is Us (Thus Spoke Pogo)

There are a number of approaches to the market that have history, or backtests, on their side. I offer, in this article, the one I’ve developed over decades in the market, including periods of success and failure.

It is crucial to also note that over years of consulting to professional investors (family offices, mutual and hedge funds), I have learned that, while an approach may be logical to me, and based on facts and backtests, others may have discomfort with it for one reason or other, and if they do, they are likely to abandon it at exactly the wrong time. The only successful long-term approach is one that an individual investor is comfortable with, and one that is based on fact not conjecture. Unless you’re a clairvoyant of course. The vast majority of self-described clairvoyants are frauds or suffer from self-delusion. Self-delusion is rampant in the markets.

My approach gradually evolved out of the following observations:

There is a relationship between free cash flow per share (dark blue area on the top graph below) and stock price (grey area, bottom graph). Strong or weak free cash flows not only reflect the quality (or lack thereof) of a business but free cash flows also impact debt and total liabilities trends. Stocks are more volatile than the free cash flows of the underlying companies. The disparity between company financial performance and its stock performance is primarily due to emotion – enthusiasm and fear – and can be taken advantage of by observant investors.

We’ve taken those four fundamental beliefs and created computer software that capitalizes on them. We know which stocks have a strong long-term tendency to trend based on their financial statement characteristics – free cash flow growth, margins, debt, etc. – and we know by how much they have historically fluctuated in an average quarter, year, and thirteen years, or complete market cycle, in relation to that trend. We’ve developed software that exploits that fluctuation. For more on the software, see my previous article, Why I Let My Computer Make My Investment Decisions.

That last paragraph summarizes six years of hard work and thousands of backtests.

The following graphs illustrate the relationship between free cash flow and stock price (example company (Heico Corp. (NYSE:HEI)):

Sources: Top graph, Risk Research Inc., Bottom TD Ameritrade ThinkorSwim

The graphs illustrate that buying the stock when it fell below its moving average (indicated by red line), the position ultimately proved profitable. This only works when free cash flow growth is reliable, as indicated by the top graph.

During times of extreme market volatility, where prices rise or fall to the more extreme edges of their long-term range, facts become particularly important because, without them, emotion tends to take over. When the market trades at new highs, the tendency is to think that this investing stuff is easy and for investors to believe that they are brilliant. At new lows, investors tend to panic, or, at very least, get discouraged. Fear clouds judgment. Master investors are masters in part because they’ve learned to take advantage of market extremes driven by the emotions of less experienced (or more emotional) investors.

The simple truth is that much of what determines investment success is unknowable: interest rates, the economy, future earnings. The complicated truth is that many, many people, including many intelligent people, offer views and predictions on those unknowables. The people who agree with those views laud the forecaster for his or her brilliance. Those that don’t criticize the forecaster for shortsightedness and ignorance. I read it daily here on Seeking Alpha.

I study, and practice, the art of the fully-hedged portfolio, fifty percent long and fifty percent short. For years, I’ve encountered the criticism that by short selling I was engaging in risky behavior. I don’t hear that much these days. While it was true that my short sales over the four years ended December 31, 2019, adversely affected my overall performance, they were still highly profitable, generating an average annual return of just under 31%. Although not as profitable as my long positions, I’ve learned to maintain those positions because I can’t predict the market. The higher the market went, and the stranger our politics became – trade wars with international partners, relationships American companies had spent decades nurturing, relationships that were highly-profitable - the riskier a 100% long portfolio looked to me. Nevertheless, the market kept climbing. The interaction of huge numbers of factors – global trade, interest rates, debt, the US dollar, the price of oil, politics, ego, enthusiasm for easy profits – is so complicated as to make predictions dangerous. To be right is different from being profitable. To be profitable, you need to predict things that others are not widely predicting. Otherwise, your prediction is already reflected in the price.

I always have strong views on the market. They are often wrong. As a result, I’ve developed software designed to overcome my most dangerous tendencies. Still, after years of working with it, I fight it. I developed it myself, and know it works, and still believe, from time to time, particularly at market extremes, that this time, it’s wrong. It just doesn’t see or understand what I do. That’s a problem. That belief – that the system is generally right, but not this time – must be replaced with the mindset that the market is a milk cow, and it produces the most milk at extremes. I accomplish that by taking small positions – each roughly 0.5% of total portfolio, which allows me to tell myself that if the model is wrong, it won’t seriously hurt me.

Part of the problem is that the human brain evolved in a scenario completely different from that of the financial markets. It is geared toward survival and avoiding pain. Intuition, instinct – the tendency to make split second decisions when faced with danger – is generally the opposite of what works in the financial markets. Most great investors – Buffett, Soros, and now the computer programs designed by funds like Renaissance Technologies and Bridgewater – generate a significant part of their total returns capitalizing on the instincts of amateur investors. That, and the nature of index funds and ETFs which buy everything regardless of quality or risk. The computer programs play poker against funds who bet the same amount on every hand, regardless of the cards dealt.

The other issue challenging us as investors is ego. The desire to be right. The desire to be perceived as unusually intelligent, as unusually perceptive. That’s dangerous in an arena with so many unpredictables. As Rumsfeld said, but unfortunately did not base US war strategy on - the problem is the known unknowns and the unknown unknowns. When combined with ego, with a strongly held point of view, with an inability to distinguish between what one knows and what one thinks one knows, money flows from the amateur to the master.

Buffett has pointed out there are four buckets based on two different criteria: importance and predictability. Interest rates, he says, are important but not predictable. Exactly. What is the market going to do? Again, important but not predictable. Other facts, for instance, how happy a company makes its customers are knowable but not important. Lots of highly profitable companies have unhappy customers. The customers have no other choices, or no other practical choices, for instance because of switching costs. I’m an unhappy customer of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and yet it is one of my larger long positions. I’m not going to switch to Linux or Open Office. I’m typing this article on Microsoft Word. Microsoft Excel is an integral part of the software I use daily to make buy/sell decisions. But whenever I deal with Microsoft the company, and its constant demand for my password, I get irritated. I recently tried to switch to Office 365 and the Microsoft website wouldn’t sell it to me. Didn’t like my password. That was a multi-hour exercise in frustration. I don’t understand how they are so profitable, but facts indicate that they are, and since I invest in highly-profitable companies, I ignore my personal experience and invest based on facts.

Of particular interest are important facts that require some effort and skill to understand. I like to fish in big ponds. I want to be able to scan, in a detailed way, thousands of companies to pick a few based on critical facts. I’ve decided that of the three options, each of which I’ve practiced at one time or another in my investment career, namely knowing a lot about a few companies, or knowing a little about a lot of companies, or developing computer software that can sort through thousands of companies looking for critical financial statement trends, I’ve decided that in my case, knowing a few key facts about a lot of companies is the way to go. You can only do that with software.

Accounting fascinates me. The way, for instance, free cash flow (or the lack thereof) interacts with a balance sheet to create return on assets, and the need (or lack thereof) for new debt. Or how capital expenditures interact with cash flow and debt to create free cash flow. That fascination led me to spend years developing software that constantly scours all public companies looking for cash profitability, consistency, and the ability to grow without debt. That gradually led me to the most consistently profitable US companies in terms of cash return on assets. That, in turn, led me to the study of companies with lots of brainy people – intellectual capital. So, that’s the pond I fish in. To invest this way, you need to believe the quality, or riskiness of a company, as a business is reflected in its financial statements.

What I do contrasts with what most analysts do in the sense that I don’t project. To me, projecting earnings or the market is like a bunch of mostly intelligent people standing around predicting whether the little roulette ball will land on red or black. It is not that it never works, but the odds, long term, are stacked against the investor to the degree that the projection is logical and thus reflected in the stock price.

The most dangerous form of projection is the practice of analyzing mediocre or failing companies looking for emerging signs of greatness. “Company XYZ isn’t, admittedly, that great now, but just wait ‘till next year.” There are a lot of people who think they can do that; few who actually can. For one thing, doing it well is hard on the shoe leather. Done properly, it requires lots of interviews and building a network of contacts. I spent years doing that kind of work for activist investors, so I know all about it. You interview a former director, a major shareholder, a customer and the CEO and they each give you different views on where things are headed. And, in order to obtain all that contradictory information, you flew thousands of miles, slept in beds other than your own and missed your dog.

If a company has a lousy past and a great future, we’ll miss it. Warren Buffett

Like most people serious about investing, I’ve followed Buffett for a long time, read his annual reports, been amused by his sense of humor, and learned from his wisdom. I’ll also confess to an increasing bafflement at his current positions. According to my financial statement analysis, most of his positions over the last ten years are very different from his positions twenty or more years ago when he originally invested in companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Ogilvy & Mather. In those days, he seemed to have an unerring eye for compound earnings machines. The first requirement for investing in compounding earnings is predictability. Predictability comes most of all from a moat, a competitive advantage. It is axiomatic that a company’s competitive advantage is reflected in its financial statements. A company with a consistently high free cash flow return on assets, minimal capital expenditures in relation to free cash flow, and minimal debt almost by definition has a difficult to replicate advantage. A company with a low return on capital does not have a competitive advantage.

Of the roughly five thousand public companies in the US with market caps of over $5 million, about one hundred have a significant competitive advantage. Of course, of that group, there are companies with exceptional market positions, and companies with better than average (but not exceptional) positions. That’s the nature of all human endeavor. Ten percent of companies account for eighty or ninety percent of stock market performance, and of that ten percent, ten percent (or one percent of all public companies) account for eighty or ninety percent of that elite group’s performance.

The superb performers fall into one of two groups, broadly speaking. First, there are the Buffett-type compounders, and then, there are the disrupters, the companies which shake things up to their advantage. Here are a couple of relevant excerpts from the book, Tools of Titans by Tim Ferris

Our approach is very much profiting from lack of change rather than from change. With Wrigley chewing gum, it's the lack of change that appeals to me. I don't think it is going to be hurt by the internet. That's the kind of business I like. Warren Buffett In addition to studying his competition in tech and early-stage investing, Marc (Marc Andreeson of Andreeson Horowitz) studies value investors on the completely opposite side of the spectrum, such as Warren Buffett and Seth Klarman. This doesn’t mean they invest in the same types of companies; rather, the synergy is related to first principles. TIM [joking]: “You’re not going to invest in See’s Candies [one of Buffett’s investments]?” MARC: “No. No. Absolutely not. Furthermore, every time I hear a story like See’s Candies, I want to go find the new scientific superfood candy company that’s going to blow them right out of the water. We’re wired completely opposite in that sense. Basically, he’s betting against change. We’re betting for change. When he makes a mistake, it’s because something changes that he didn’t expect. When we make a mistake, it’s because something doesn’t change that we thought would. We could not be more different in that way. But what both schools have in common is an orientation toward, I would say, original thinking in really being able to view things as they are as opposed to what everybody says about them, or the way they’re believed to be.”

My approach is closer to Buffett's than Andreeson's in the sense that I’m looking for companies with a displayed ability to generate consistently high returns on capital. If Andreeson is looking for companies with the potential to change their industry, I’m looking for companies that already have. I’ve ended up where I am because the best companies to use as vehicles to capitalize on market extremes on the long side are companies that are themselves exceptionally profitable, steady, and consistent. Otherwise, you run the risk of investing in companies whose basic character has just changed for the worse without you noticing. That is not to say that my long positions do not also have that risk. Everything we do as investors carries risk. That’s a first principle. But by investing in only the most consistently profitable (on a cash basis) companies for longs, and the most consistently money-losing companies with lots of debt for shorts, I’ve got probabilities on my side.

In addition to financial statement analysis, the second, and equally important element in my strategy is capitalizing on emotion, or volatility, in excess of those financial statement trends. Stock prices fluctuate around a mean, or average. That average – we use three quarters – is either up or down. That average generally resembles the subject company’s trend in free cash flow. But not always.

Having run free cash flow analysis on thousands of companies each year for several years, I can name on my fingers and toes the numbers of companies whose stock price does not, over time, closely resemble their free cash flow trend. Those companies, like Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Uber (NYSE:UBER), Airbnb (AIRB) have always been, in my experience, story stocks. And many, as with Wayfair (NYSE:W) (on the short side) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (on the long side), do ultimately generate stock returns that resemble their free cash flow trend. I take short positions in companies whose stock outperforms by far their declining or non-existent free cash flow. These are few and far between. It is important to note that each position is roughly 0.5% of my total portfolio, although when buy or sell signals are generated quarter after quarter the total exposure in a single stock can total three or four percent.

To accomplish our objective of milking the market, we’ve developed pricing software that examines the daily high and low stock prices in relation to the three-quarter simple moving average over the last thirteen years, and then reaches a probability conclusion. Those highs and lows tend to form long-term patterns based on a particular stock’s volatility pattern, and the software is designed to signal buys and sells when prices are in an investor’s favor based on probabilities. It issues one buy and one sell signal per stock per year, but on some stocks, issues several, and on others, it might issue one every thirteen years, or complete market cycle.

Following my approach, there are a lot more short candidates to choose from than long. That’s because there are a lot more mediocre or lousy companies than there are exceptional. One of the most important studies I’ve read on the stock market, and one that has had a pivotal impact on my approach, was authored by Cole Wilcox and Eric Crittenden of Blackstar Funds LLC. The study was entitled “The Capitalism Distribution: Observation of Individual Common Stock Returns: 1983-2006.” Some key excerpts:

When most people think of the stock market they do so in terms of index results such as the S&P 500 or Russell 3000. They are unaware of the massive differences between successful stocks and failed stocks “under the hood” of their favorite index.

39 percent of stocks were unprofitable investments.

18.5 percent of stocks lost at least 75 percent of their value.

64 percent of stocks underperformed the Russell 2000.

25 percent of stocks were responsible for all of the market’s gains

6.1 percent of all stocks outperformed the Russell 3000 by at least 500 percent.

316 (3.9 percent of all) stocks lagged the Russell 3000 by at least 500 percent.

The study goes on to say that the single distinguishing characteristic of the 6.1 percent of extreme outperformers was that “Relative to average stocks, they spent a disproportionate amount of time making new multi-year highs... Stocks that generate thousands of percent returns will hit new highs hundreds of times, usually over the course of many years.” That is like saying that the fastest runners tend to win fifty-yard dash competitions.

Although obvious, it is important to state because a primary objective of the software I’ve created is to identify which, among those stocks continually making new highs, do so in a steady, consistent manner. And, as noted above, in my effort to control risk, I take lots of small positions in a fifty percent long, fifty percent short portfolio.

The returns this approach has generated can be reviewed here (four years ended December 31, 2019 up 37.5% per year, on average), and here (year-to-date, up 13.8% as of April 3). The four-year record includes position taken. The year-to-date record does not; that’s available to subscribers.

Above, I’ve outlined one successful approach. There are probably hundreds, or perhaps even thousands, of potentially successful approaches. I offer this summary of what I do in an effort to contribute to the evolution of your own approach, one built on the intersection of fact and on the parameters of your own internal sense of comfort.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.