COVID-19: 3 Reasons For Some Optimism

However, we outline three reasons investors should keep in mind as they try to maintain an optimistic outlook during these trying times.

With 24/7 media coverage and huge bouts of volatility in the market, it is hard to remain optimistic during this crisis.

Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous. " - Albert Einstein

It is hard to maintain any optimism in the current COVID-19 outbreak crisis as the media breathlessly reports the increasing death toll on an hourly basis, tens of millions are being laid off (hopefully temporarily) and the stock market continues its meltdown. Even after going through the financial crisis of 2008/2009 and being across the street from the Twin Towers during 09/11, this environment feels entirely surreal.

Rather than focusing on the negative like so many, today we offered up three reasons for muted optimism that this virus can be contained and some normalcy can return to society, the economy and the markets in the weeks and months ahead.

Keeping The Death Toll In Perspective

Every unnecessary loss of life is a tragedy to some degree. However, perspective must be maintained. Over 7,000 Americans die on average every day in this country. In addition, compared to Europe, the country is managing this storm well to this point. Our death toll is currently roughly 18 per million of population as of 9am EST today. Given the situation across the pond with Italy (230), Spain (234) and France (83) or even Switzerland (66); we have been fortunate to this point.

It should also be kept in mind that this outbreak is not 'national' in nature yet. With all the precautions like 'social distancing' and 'stay at home' orders, it is unlikely to become so. New York accounts for over 40% of all confirmed deaths in the country so far, mainly in and around in New York City. The combination of high density living, a high number of immigrants from affected areas like China and Italy, and very delayed reactions both on the state and local level is contributing to the city being the epicenter of the outbreak.

New Jersey also is a hot bed for COVID-19 for some of the same reasons. Louisiana has been hurt largely by the decision of its feckless mayor to go ahead with Mardi Gras in late February. Obesity is also a major factor on why the mortality rate is so much higher in New Orleans than in NYC or Seattle as well.

Michigan surprisingly has become a hot spot for the outbreak as well. However, this might be because the state hosts the highest percentage of individuals of Middle Eastern descent of the 50 states. My guess that some of the population's exposure given its large Iraqi population which is adjacent to Iran, which is having a huge outbreak plays some sort of role with the virus gaining traction in Michigan. How big is just speculation at this point as we don't have that granularity of data.

Outside of these clusters, the rest of the country is doing quite well. In the three most populous states in the Union (California, Texas and Florida), confirmed deaths combined number of under 500 as of 9am EST today. This compares to over 2,500 from New York State alone. These three states hold approximately 90 million of the roughly 330 million citizens in the United States, over 25%.

More people in these states have been saved by the measures put in place than have died from COVID-19 given the steep drop in deaths from automobile accidents and other infectious diseases. In addition, more than 70% of the people hospitalized in this country so far had at least one underlying major medical condition (above). Unfortunately, neither of these factoids appear very often on the nightly news.

Testing Improving By Leaps And Bounds

It took up to five days to get COVID-19 tests back from the lab at the start of this crisis. On March 27th, the FDA approved Abbott's (ABT) new testing device less than 10 days ago that can give initial results in five minutes and full results in 13 minutes. This portable (6.6lbs) device should soon be delivering some five million tests a month nationwide.

Those machines will be distributed throughout the country. This will hopefully soon give a much clearer picture of what is happening in localities in the United States. Hopefully we can then start to open regions that have little COVID-19 exposure and begin to mend the economy. More tests should also mean a substantial drop in the 'mortality rate' as many folks have the virus and demonstrate no symptoms. Confirmed deaths should remain the same, but 'confirmed cases' will rise substantially. The drop in the perceived 'lethality' of this virus should also help reduce the amount of panic in the population as well. Tuesday, the FDA also approved a serological testing kit produced by Bodysphere Inc. that can detect a positive or negative result for COVID-19 in two minutes. In addition, hospitals are starting to use machines that can sterilize up to 80,000 face masks a day.

I am not a big fan of government, but the FDA really should be applauded here as they are approving new testing methods at lightning speed and speeding development of vaccines and new treatments. The agency is using 22 different regulatory pathways to speed the response to COVID-19 currently.

New Treatments Are On The Way

Over the weekend, the FDA issued an emergency authorization for experimental coronavirus treatments using chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine. The latter just started to be used on a large scale in a two drug combo pack in NYC on March 24th. While this is unlikely to be a panacea, based on anecdotal evidence and small studies, this could be the first significant weapon in what hopefully is a fast expanding arsenal to fight COVID-19. In a survey published Thursday, 6,227 physicians surveyed in 30 countries, 37 percent rated hydroxychloroquine as the "most effective therapy" for combating the potentially deadly illness"

In addition, I have remdesivir from Gilead Sciences (GILD) being approved sometime in May. More late stage studies for this compound have just commenced in the U.K. and the FDA should approve this drug in record time. This should greatly help those with the worse COVID-19 situations to recover as this compound already did for the worst afflicted on the Diamond Princess. There have been a couple of good articles (I,II) on Seeking Alpha recently about compound's potential. Sanofi (SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) are also working on a late stage treatment for COVID-19.

Finally, dozens of firms globally are working on potential vaccines to immunize the public against this new and novel coronavirus. While most likely at least a year way, good progress is being made. One of the most advanced vaccine candidates is one from Moderna (MRNA) which began initial stages of human trials on March 16th. Wednesday, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci called this candidate a potential 'game changer'.

Conclusion

It is very easy to be pessimistic in the current environment amid rising death tolls, a sharp economic contraction, falling stock values and 24/7 negative news coverage. However, wagering against American ingenuity and resolve during this sort of crisis has always historically been a losing bet. My view is that while the weeks and months ahead will be tumultuous but the economy, the American consumer and the markets will emerge from this bout of volatility after being blindsided by this outbreak in good shape by yearend. I am investing accordingly as I recently outlined in this article.

It's hard to believe in coincidence, but it's even harder to believe in anything else."― John Green

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.