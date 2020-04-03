McDonald's Q1 And Q2 Earnings May Disappoint

The restaurant industry has been shaken up recently, with nearly all outlets globally shutting dine-in sections in response to quarantines and social isolation. Fast food chains have been transitioning to take-out, delivery and drive-thru only in order to keep the restaurant business flowing during the past few weeks and the next month or longer. McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) has one of the largest restaurant chains by locations in the world and will be no stranger to the impact that this rapid social shift will cause. McDonald's earnings estimates seem to be quite generous given the uncertain duration of the coronavirus impact, predicted declines in same-store sales without dine-in availability, and volatile foreign currencies.

Global Impact

36,059 of McDonald's 38,695 restaurants worldwide are franchises; all or nearly all of the locations are operating on take-out, drive-thru and delivery only. Chinese and Japanese locations are almost all operating, while locations in France, Canada, Italy and Spain, for example, have limited operations or are closed.

With a majority of locations transitioning to limited operations, overall traffic will decrease and current sales methods cannot compensate the full amount of dine-in sales lost. Prolonged social distancing measures worldwide will also increase the duration of limited operations, and stay-at-home orders being implemented nearly nationwide by the weekend might decrease drive-thru and take-out traffic, with people opting to stay home instead (or choose delivery).

Foreign Currency Impact

Of McDonald's revenues, about 64-66% are generated internationally, and revenues converted to US dollars will be subject to currency exchange rates. In its 10-K, McDonald's explains that "earnings are affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates, particularly the euro, British pound, Australian dollar and Canadian dollar. Collectively, these currencies represent approximately 80% of the Company's operating income outside the U.S. If all four of these currencies moved by 10% in the same direction, the Company's annual diluted earnings per share would change by about 35 cents."

An annual change of $0.35 per share represents an approximate 5% change in EPS from FY19. McDonald's hedges foreign currency to minimize "the impact of fluctuating foreign currencies on cash flows and shareholders' equity" but the net assets exposed to these four currencies have, for the most part, shrunk dramatically from 2018. Foreign net exposure to euro was not reported. With decreases in net exposure to foreign currencies (largely in GBP and AUD), McDonald's might not be able to offset any depreciation of these currencies and could witness a ~$0.06-$0.10 EPS decline for Q2 in regards to weaker, more volatile exchange rates.

Net Asset Exposure, millions USD 2019 2018 GBP $ 811 $ 1,840 CAD $ 699 $ 684 AUD $ 560 $ 1,499

Source: 2019 10-K

Of the basket of four currencies, AUD has had the most volatility as well as the highest depreciation in March. Throughout March, 1 AUD went from 0.67 USD to 0.56 USD, back to 0.61 USD and continuing to weaken. YTD AUD has weakened 15%, and while the euro has only weakened 2.58%, all have followed the same trend against a strengthening dollar. Increased volatility has also caused >5% swings in both appreciating and depreciating movements, causing large fluctuations with material earnings exposed to foreign currencies.

Source: Bloomberg Markets

Expected Earnings

Source: 10-K

McDonald's showed solid EPS growth through the first three quarters of 2019, although Q4 reversed that trend, and the next two quarters look to continue that trend. Current consensus EPS (SA/CNBC) estimates for Q1 2020 are pegged between $1.75 and $1.77 on ~$4.9 billion in revenue, although that could possibly be affected by volatility in foreign currencies and a $600 million QoQ decrease in revenues to $4.77 billion due to restaurant closures and transitions to eliminate dine-in traffic (which will decrease same-store sales quantity). Margins are predicted to shrink as well as the restaurant environment was not well equipped for such a sharp and rapid change to its business dynamic. Net income is predicted to drop 16.73%, bringing EPS estimates to $1.73, just below consensus.

For Q2, consensus estimates for revenue average $4.85 to $4.87 billion, with EPS estimates falling between $1.64 and $1.77 on average. Using only a 2% decline in revenue from Q1, as social distancing measures do not look to be revoked until nearly the end of the quarter, and an adjustment of ($0.07) for currency-related losses, a predicted EPS comes in at $1.55, at least $0.09 below consensus. Note this is only a prediction, and EPS could fall within consensus range, although current conditions around social distancing and volatility in currencies do not seem fully priced into earnings just yet.

Conclusion

Multiple analysts are calling for McDonald's to outperform the rest of the restaurant industry due to its prominence nationally and internationally, but currently the stock seems to be trading a bit overvalued with regards to upcoming earnings for Q1 and Q2. McDonald's still trades at a P/E higher than the S&P multiple while subsequently underperforming the S&P and Dow, and seemingly not yet pricing in any sort of EPS disruption in the next quarters. The stock hit a low of $124.23 on 3/18 and jumped nearly one-third since then. However, current foreign currency volatility and depreciation and extensions of social distancing are expected to have decent impacts to earnings, and predicted EPS values for Q1 and Q2 are far below previous quarters. If market conditions continue to bring volatility and/or further lows, McDonald's sits above a fair price and shares could fall further until the restaurant scene begins to return to normal, or shares price in future EPS disruptions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.