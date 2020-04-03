Kimberly-Clark Is Too Expensive For Us

At this point, we have a neutral stance, and will just keep patiently waiting for the market to give us a better entry price.

We think shares in KMB are overvalued and way ahead of our target price.

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $126, the market is discounting 18 years of future expected cash flows.

With the market sell-off, we were excited about the increasing possibilities of finding bargains or at least excellent companies at fair prices. It is not frequent that you can see mega-cap companies dropping 20% or 30% in a matter of weeks, so we thought we would finally have the chance to add some AAA stocks into our portfolio and hold them for the long term. Leaving them alone and let them compound.

In our search, we were looking for some consumer staples and came across Kimberly-Clark (KMB). At the time of this writing, KMB was selling for $126 a share and had recently seen its shares drop to a low of $110 from a high of $150, its 52-week high few weeks ago:

Source: finviz.com

It is interesting what a market sell-off makes us believe. Sometimes we as investors get excited when a AAA stock, those companies that we think are going to be here until the end of days, have huge percentage drops, thinking this is the opportunity to finally get the chance to buy a solid company at a cheap price. However, if we look at the weekly chart we find the importance of context:

Source: finviz.com

If we would’ve bought the stock at the beginning of April of last year and hold it through, we would still up around 4%, and for a conglomerate like KMB, deservedly so. This recent drop of 24% from peak to trough in this context becomes just noise.

What made us dig more into KMB was the forward P/E multiple of 17x. This was interesting as it could offer us the opportunity to buy a solid company at a fair market multiple. In times where everyone is looking for safety, there is nothing safer than a company selling household products for basic necessities.

Having done some due diligence however, we became disappointed to find out KMB was overvalued based on our valuation.

We also wanted to figure out what were the expectations behind analyst price targets, so we took out their assumptions and performed a reverse DCF analysis. The results weren’t favorable either as we found expectations for price targets to be improbable based on KMB’s historical figures.

Therefore, we see shares in KMB as overvalued and have a neutral stance. Before we get to our analysis, let’s have a quick look at what the company does.

Quick overview

Source: investor presentation

The slide above summarizes perfectly what KMB does. They are the owner of 5 billion-dollar brands with the most recognizable being Huggies and Kleenex in our opinion.

The company reports results under three operating segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.

Personal Care : Products under this reporting segment include diapers, baby wipes, feminine care, and incontinence care. As of their last reported numbers found in their annual report, personal care accounted for 49% of sales at $9.1B. This segment is also the biggest contributor to operating profits with 53% of the total. Operating margins stand at 21%.

: Products under this reporting segment include diapers, baby wipes, feminine care, and incontinence care. As of their last reported numbers found in their annual report, personal care accounted for 49% of sales at $9.1B. This segment is also the biggest contributor to operating profits with 53% of the total. Operating margins stand at 21%. Consumer Tissue : Under this segment, we find products like bathroom tissue, facial tissue, and paper towels. This business segment accounted for $6B out of the $18.4B of sales KMB did for fiscal 2019, or 33% of total sales. As far as operating profits go, personal care is responsible for 19% of KMB’s total operating profits and reported operating margins of 17%.

: Under this segment, we find products like bathroom tissue, facial tissue, and paper towels. This business segment accounted for $6B out of the $18.4B of sales KMB did for fiscal 2019, or 33% of total sales. As far as operating profits go, personal care is responsible for 19% of KMB’s total operating profits and reported operating margins of 17%. K-C Professional: This segment specialized in bringing products such as facial tissue, bathroom tissue, paper towels, wipers and safety products to the enterprise market. The company started reporting numbers under this segment starting in 2008. It accounts for $3.3B in revenues or 18% of total sales and 19% of total operating profits. It is the smallest segment out of the three but has higher operating margins than their consumer tissue at 20%, for a 3% difference.

Recent trends

The company saw flat revenue growth from 2018 to 2019. Revenues were flat as a result of declining growth of 3% in their international markets, offset by a 2% growth in the U.S:

Source: 10-K

We also see an increase of 34% in operating profits and a subsequent increase of 53% for net income attributable to KMB shareholders.

The increase in operating profit can be traced back to KMB’s plan to improve its cost structure. The name for the plan was appropriately called FORCE (focus on reducing costs everywhere). This program dates back to 2003 and can also be seen as a cultural shift in the company as a way to control costs. In addition to FORCE, the company announced in its 4Q 2017 conference call, a new restructuring program, the 2018 Global Restructuring Program. This new program is expected to generate cost savings of $500 to $550M by the end of 2021 by streamlining its supply chain and reducing overhead.

The purpose of the program is to use the cost savings to reinvest it back into the business in terms of marketing and product development in order to accelerate revenue growth, which has been lackluster for quite a while now.

The results from their cost programs could be seen in detail in the following table:

Source: 10-K

The 2018 restructuring program saw savings of $165M for 2019, bringing cumulative total savings of $300M.

Quick financial overview

From a capital structure point of view, KMB has a debt to market equity ratio of 18%, with total debt (which includes financial debt, operating leases, and pension obligations) of $7.7B. As of this writing, KMB's market cap stood at $42.9B and its enterprise value at $48.9B.

Their debt to EBITDA ratio stands at a comfortable 1.8x with an interest coverage ratio of 8 times. Cash and equivalents reported was $442M. There is no financial risk at KMB.

The company reports negative shareholders' equity. This should not alarm investors, as the cause for the negative balance is because KMB has returned to shareholders more capital than what they have put in the business in the form of dividends and buybacks. Last year alone, the amount returned to shareholders in dividends and buybacks was $2.2B. Just by dividends and buybacks alone, investors could expect a return of 4% to 5% in their investments. The company is very shareholder-friendly.

Market expectations

To perform a reverse DCF analysis, we first need to get the consensus view about sales growth and operating margins:

Source: unhedged.com

In the table above, we find that the consensus view is for sales to grow to $19.1B by 2022 from the $18.5B in 2019. That would be an average growth rate of 1.3% per year. We also note an expansion of operating margins from a current 18.6% to 19.4% by 2022 as well.

Following the consensus view, we built our reverse DCF model reflecting such growth rates. For the cost of capital, we use a WACC of 6.3%, reflecting the drop in yield in the 10-year Treasury notes to 0.67% and an equity risk premium of 6%. The tax rate is set at 23%. Doing so, we get the following result:

Source: Author estimates

Our reverse DCF model shows us that embedded in the current price of $126, the market is discounting 18 years of future expected cash flows. That means that by buying shares in KMB at a price of $126, we are paying for 18 years of future growth at 1.3%. Since KMB is one of the biggest consumer staples companies in the world, an 18-year expected growth period doesn’t seem unreasonable. However, to justify its share price, sales would have to be at $23.5B.

Next, now look at the analyst’s target prices to see what the expectations are:

Source: marketscreener.com

The average target price for KMB is $143.18, based on 17 analysts following the company. Again, we use a reverse DCF model using the implied forecast rate period to solve for the growth rate needed to achieve the price target:

Source: Author estimates

To get to the average price target, KMB would have to grow revenues by 2.3% for 18 consecutive years and achieve a revenue level of $28.3B. It might seem that beating the consensus view for sales growth of 1.4% by 900 basis points would be achievable, however, one should note that for the last 10 years, KMB has had a negative growth rate of -0.4%.

Valuation

Our valuation model is simple and based on our required rate of return. To us, a 10% rate of return is the minimum benchmark. We use the 10-year average EPS, adjusted for one-time charges. The logic behind the 10-year average in EPS is because, for the last 10 years, KMB had to restructure its business twice, once in 2014-15 and just recently in 2018, so we wanted to adjust for probable restructurings in the future.

We come up with a 10-year average EPS of $5.27. We then assume a 1.5% growth rate and a 10% cost of capital. That gives us a market price for KMB of $62.95. At a current price of $126, we think shares in KMB are overvalued and way ahead of our target price.

Takeaway

The search to buy an excellent business at fair prices continues. The recent sell-off in KMB might have given us an opportunity to buy the shares, but after some analysis, we find they are way above our estimate of intrinsic value.

It doesn’t help either that there is a high degree of future expected cash flows already baked into the share price.

At this point, we have a neutral stance, and will just keep patiently waiting for the market to give us a better entry price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.